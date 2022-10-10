Rapid Micro Biosystems Announces RMBNucleus™ Mold Alarm for the Growth Direct® System

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its newest product, RMBNucleus™ Mold Alarm, which is designed to rapidly detect environmental molds in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process. RMBNucleus™ Mold Alarm is expected to be available on the Growth Direct® System before the end of 2022.



Slow detection and confirmation of mold contamination continues to be a critical challenge within environmental monitoring at pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and can compromise products, putting patients at risk. RMBNucleus™ Mold Alarm, a new software offering for use on the Growth Direct® System, adds rapid detection allowing for early intervention.

“RMB is committed to supporting life-saving therapies, one patient at a time,” said Rob Spignesi, President and CEO of Rapid Micro Biosystems. “We are excited to introduce RMBNucleus™ Mold Alarm, which will enable our Growth Direct® System to rapidly detect environmental molds in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process. As with each of our products on the Growth Direct® System, RMBNucleus™ Mold Alarm comes with enhanced data integrity and generates automated alerts at the first sign of mold detection in as little as one day, allowing for early intervention and reduced risk of contamination.”

Rapid Micro Biosystems is attending the 2022 PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference in Washington, D.C. from October 10-12, 2022. The Company will host an exhibit booth including an operational Growth Direct® System to demonstrate its rapid detection technology and the benefits of automation and digitization in the quality control lab.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct® system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct® system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Lexington, Massachusetts, Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn .

