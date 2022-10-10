Global Exercise Band Market to Generate Revenue of $534.62 Million by 2028 | Chinese Brands Dominate Market | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are a few factors that have contributed to the recent growth of the global exercise band market . First, there has been an increase in the number of people who are looking to get into shape. With obesity rates on the rise, more people are realizing the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. In fact, over 13% of the global population is obese and over 39% is overweight.

Second, advances in technology have led to more sophisticated exercise bands that are able to provide a better workout. These bands often come equipped with sensors that provide feedback on form and how much resistance consumers are experiencing, which can help to make the most of the workout. Finally, the rise of social media has played a role in the growth of the exercise band industry. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have created a community of fitness enthusiasts who share tips,

Chinese Brands are Dominating Global Exercise Band Market

Global exercise band market is very competitive, with new products and services being released all the time. As the exercise band industry continues to grow, companies will need to focus on differentiation in order to stand out from the competition. Offering unique features and benefits that appeal to specific customer segments will be key to success in this increasingly crowded market.

However, despite this growth, the exercise band market is still relatively small, accounting for less than 1% of the overall wearable device market. This means that there is still plenty of room for further growth in the future.

The report also found that Chinese brands are leading the way in the exercise band market, with Huawei, Xiaomi and Lenovo all holding significant market share. For instance, in the first 3 months of 2021, Xiaomi sold over 3 million Mi 6 band across the globe with average price of $39. However, it is worth noting that Samsung and Fitbit are also major players in this space.

As the world's leading manufacturer of exercise bands, Chinese brands are dominating the global market. With a wide variety of products available and a reputation for quality, Chinese brands are the top choice for fitness enthusiasts and professionals alike.

There are a few reasons behind this supremacy of online channel in global exercise band market. Firstly, Chinese manufacturers have invested heavily in research and development, constantly improving the quality of their products. Secondly, they have kept their prices low, making them accessible to a wider range of people. Finally, Chinese brands have built up a strong distribution network, making sure their products are available in all corners of the world.

Second, Chinese brands have been able to tap into the growing demand for fitness products in emerging markets such as India and Brazil. They have been able to provide products that are affordable and meet the needs of these customers.

As per SkyQuest study, Chinese brands in the global exercise band market have benefited from the country's vast distribution network. They have been able to get their products into stores and online retailers in many different parts of the world. The domination of the exercise band market by Chinese brands is likely to continue in the future. This is due to the fact that they have a strong foothold in the market and are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for fitness products globally.

Online Sales Generate More than 65% of Global Exercise Band Market Revenue

The trend of buying exercise bands through online channels or e-commerce platforms is on the rise, with a large number of consumers opting for this convenient option. There are a variety of reasons why this option is becoming increasingly popular, ranging from the wide selection of products available online to the ease of purchase and delivery.

One of the main reasons why so many consumers in the global exercise band market are now choosing to buy their exercise bands online is due to the sheer amount of choice that is available. Whereas in the past, buyers would have been limited to what was available in their local store, they can now browse an endless array of options from the comfort of their own home. This means that they are more likely to find the perfect product for their needs and budget.

There are many reasons why people are choosing to purchase exercise bands through online channels or e-commerce platforms. The main reason is convenience. People can shop for exercise bands from the comfort of their own homes and have them delivered right to their doorsteps.

Finally, people are also attracted to the competitive prices in the global exercise band market that can be found when shopping for exercise bands online. Because there is so much competition among e-commerce platforms, sellers are often willing to offer significant discounts in order to attract buyers. This can save consumers a lot of money on their purchase.

Top Players in Global Exercise Band Market

Performance Health Holding, Inc. (US)

Wacces, Inc. (US)

Black Mountain Products, Inc. (US)

ProsourceFit (US)

Zaj Fit (US)

Xtremebands (Canada)

Bodylastics USA Inc. (US)

Fitness Anywhere LLC (US)

Decathlon S.A. (France)

The Peach Builder Co. (New Zealand)

