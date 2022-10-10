Groupama Assurance Mutuelles repurchases EUR 228.9 million of its perpetual senior subordinated bonds issued in 2014

English French

Groupama Assurance Mutuelles announces the results of the tender offer, which expired on 7 October 2022, on its EUR 1,100,000,000 Fixed to Floating Rate Undated Senior Subordinated Notes (ISIN: FR0011896513) issued on 28 May 2014. The final acceptance amount is of EUR 228.9 million.

This transaction contributes to the proactive management of Groupama's capital structure.

