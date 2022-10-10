New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Cleaning Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219617/?utm_source=GNW
Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Home Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude
Salient Forces Responsible for Spurt in Global Demand of Home
Cleaning Services
Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid
COVID-19
Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an
Attractive Business Opportunity
Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning
Business
Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation
Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector
Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the
Importance of Cleaning Services
Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging
Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning
Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the
Last 50 Years
High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and
Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO
Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases
Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand
Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend
Spurring Market Growth
Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform
Most Preferred Options to Book Appointments for Cleaning
Services by Customers: 2020
Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market
Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities
Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor Force (1990,
2000, 2010, and 2019) for Major Countries Worldwide
Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services
Global Population Spread by Age Group, 20-65 (in %): 2020,
2025, and 2030
Global Millennials Population by Region (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,
China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World
Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth
Percentage Single Person Households in the US: 2020
Number of single-person households in the United States from
1990 to 2020 (in Millions)
Single Person Households as Percentage of Total Population in
Select Countries: 2010, 2019, 2040
Consumer Expenditure by Single Person Households across Select
Countries: 2019
Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable
Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services
The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services
WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults
Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers
IV. COMPETITION
