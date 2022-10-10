New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Cleaning Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219617/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Home Cleaning Services Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Home Cleaning Services estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Home Cleaning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 158 Featured)

Chem-Dry Clean First Time Duraclean International, Inc. Mothers House Cleaning Steamatic Inc. The ServiceMaster Company, LLC





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219617/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Home Cleaning Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Home Cleaning Services: A Prelude

Salient Forces Responsible for Spurt in Global Demand of Home

Cleaning Services

Cleaning Services Evolve as a Highly Lucrative Business Amid

COVID-19

Low Capital Investments Make Home Cleaning Services an

Attractive Business Opportunity

Changing Business Model of Home Cleaning Business



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation of Home Cleaning

Business

Benefits of Adopting Digital Transformation

Automation Gains Momentum in the Home Cleaning Sector

Persistent Hygiene Threats and Risks at Homes Raise the

Importance of Cleaning Services

Growing Frequency & Severity of Newly Emerging & Re-Emerging

Infections Brings to Light the Importance of Cleaning

Services: Fatality Rate of Major Virus Outbreaks Over the

Last 50 Years

High Human-to-Human Transmissibility of Infectious Diseases and

Need to Protect Individuals Augurs Well for the Market: RO

Values of Well Known Infectious Diseases

Deep Cleaning Services Gain Demand

Increasing Adoption of Green Cleaning Products: A Notable Trend

Spurring Market Growth

Cleaning Service Providers Move to Online Platform

Most Preferred Options to Book Appointments for Cleaning

Services by Customers: 2020

Key Trends Outlining the Cleaning Products Market

Rise in Number of Working Women Spells Opportunities

Female Labor Force as a Percentage of Total Labor Force (1990,

2000, 2010, and 2019) for Major Countries Worldwide

Millennials: A Key Demographic for Cleaning Services

Global Population Spread by Age Group, 20-65 (in %): 2020,

2025, and 2030

Global Millennials Population by Region (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe,

China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World

Growth in Single Person Households Augurs Well for Market Growth

Percentage Single Person Households in the US: 2020

Number of single-person households in the United States from

1990 to 2020 (in Millions)

Single Person Households as Percentage of Total Population in

Select Countries: 2010, 2019, 2040

Consumer Expenditure by Single Person Households across Select

Countries: 2019

Uptake on Rise as Home Cleaning Services Become More Affordable

Rise in Disposable Incomes Drive Spending on Cleaning Services

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic

Region

Industry Witnesses Rise in Demand for Specialty Cleaning Services

The WFH Trend Fuels Demand for Home Cleaning Services

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Demand for Personalized Services on Rise for Older Adults

Frequency of Cleaning Homes: Millennials Vs Boomers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Home Cleaning Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Average Time (in minutes per day) Spent by Americans in

Household Activities

COVID-19 Offers Significant Growth Opportunities to US Cleaning

Service Businesses

An Insight into Pricing Trends

Price Range for Home Cleaning Services by Home Size in the US

Home Cleaning Cost per Square Foot in the US

How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Transformed US Residential Cleaning

Business

Rise in Demand for Environmentally Friendly Cleaning Products

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: USA Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 6: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 7: Canada Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



JAPAN

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 8: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Japan Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



CHINA

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 10: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: China Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



EUROPE

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 12: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: Europe Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 14: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Home Cleaning Services

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 15: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: France Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



GERMANY

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 17: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: Germany Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 19: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Italy Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 21: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: UK Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 23: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Spain Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Russia Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Cleaning

Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Home Cleaning Services by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Cleaning

Services by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Home Cleaning

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Australia Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services

by Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



INDIA

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Demand for Professional Cleaning Services Surges in India Amid

COVID-19 Pandemic

Typical Spike in Cleaning Services During Festive Seasons

Residential Cleaning Service Market Trends

Competition

Can Urban Company Preserve its Enviable Position in Rapidly

Growing Home Cleaning Services Market in India?

Urban Company Revenues FY 2019 Vs FY2020

Potential Competitors for Urban Company

Urban Company vis-à-vis Select Competitors

Bengaluru-Based Start-up Offers Anti-Microbial Coating for

Prolonged Surface Disinfection

Key Players

Table 34: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: India Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Table 36: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: South Korea Historic Review for Home Cleaning

Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Singapore

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



LATIN AMERICA

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Home Cleaning Services by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Latin America Historic Review for Home Cleaning

Services by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Latin America 11-Year Perspective for Home Cleaning

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Argentina Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services

by Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016

through 2019 and % CAGR



BRAZIL

Table 45: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Brazil Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



MEXICO

Table 47: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Mexico Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



MIDDLE EAST

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 51: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Home Cleaning Services by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Middle East Historic Review for Home Cleaning

Services by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Middle East 11-Year Perspective for Home Cleaning

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Iran Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Israel Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Home Cleaning

Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: UAE Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning

Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Home Cleaning

Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



AFRICA

Home Cleaning Services Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Cleaning Services by Segment - Home Cleaning Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Africa Historic Review for Home Cleaning Services by

Segment - Home Cleaning Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019

and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 158

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219617/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________