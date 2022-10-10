New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219595/?utm_source=GNW
Global Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Baby Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$808.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elderly Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$227.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Bedsore Monitoring Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Bedsore Monitoring segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$183 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$263.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
Capsule Technologies, Inc. CenTrak EarlySense Eight Sleep Emfit Ltd Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Hisense Ltd. ibaby labs Infant Optics Koninklijke Philips N.V. Nanit Sensing Tex SensorCare Systems Ltd. Sleep Number Corporation Smart Caregiver Corporation Tekscan, Inc. VTech Communications, Inc. XSENSOR Technology Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Pandemic Dampens Global Demand for Bed Monitoring
Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems
Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Global Bed Monitoring & Baby Monitoring System Market Primed
for Massive Growth
Baby Monitoring Systems and Home Care Settings Dominate the
Global Market
North America Maintains Majority Stake in Bed Monitoring & Baby
Monitoring System Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Moves Ahead Swiftly with
Giant Steps
Popular Baby Monitoring Systems
Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births:
Opportunity Galore for Baby Monitoring Systems Market
Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
Global New Births (In Thousands) per Annum by Select Country
Population of Children (0-4 years) in Million for Select
Countries: 2020
Rising Women Workforce Drives Demand for Baby Monitoring Systems
Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of
Working Women in the Nation?s Women Population
Technological Advancements in Baby Monitoring Devices Drive the
Market Forward
AI-enabled Baby Monitors
Other Innovations
Smart Baby Monitor Market Enjoys Notable Crescendo with
Technological Innovations
Salient Factors Stimulating Smart Baby Monitor Demand
Popular Smart Baby Monitors
COVID-19 Brings New Challenges Related to Elderly Care
Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Bed Monitoring Systems
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Smart Bed-Exit Detection & Fall Prevention Systems for
Geriatric Institutions
New Technologies in Senior Care to Reduce the Risk of Falls
Bracing Advanced Night-Time Monitoring Systems to Deal with
Wandering Behavior among Elderly People
Night-Time Monitoring Systems to Prevent Fall Injuries
Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern
Technologies for Offering Better Care
Pressure Ulcer & Bed Monitoring Systems Attain Next Level with
Emerging Technology
Emerging Technology to Alleviate Pressure Ulcer Risk
Sleep Monitoring Systems Gain Popularity
Development of an Unobtrusive Sleep Monitoring System using a
Depth Sensor
Smart Medical Beds Witness Increasing Demand in Patient Care
Environment
Use of IoT in Smart Beds
Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates
Favorable Growth Opportunities for Bed Monitoring Systems
Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Bed Monitoring Systems
Market
World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for
Years 2018, 2020, and 2022
Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Bed
Monitoring Systems Market
MACRO DRIVERS
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Market Growth
Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and
Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market
Growth for Baby Monitoring Systems
Table 3: Global Millennial Population by Region (2020E):
Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North
America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of
World
Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer
Increased Growth Prospects
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
