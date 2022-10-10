Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Global Market to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market is expected to grow from $11.99 billion in 2021 to $13.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market is expected to grow to $18.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.3%.



North America was the largest region in the self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the self-monitoring blood glucose device market going forward. Self-monitoring of blood glucose is a method in which person with diabetes use a glycemic reading gadget to measure their blood sugar (glucose meter) where they can change or monitor the effectiveness of their treatment (diet, exercise, insulin, antidiabetics) or see their physician based on the results of the test.

For instance, according to the report published by International Diabetes Federation in 2021, there are 463 million individuals living with diabetes around the world in 2019, and increase to 537 million in 2021. Also, by the year 2030, the overall number of diabetics is expected to reach 643 million, and by 2045, it will reach 783 million. Therefore, the rising prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market. Major companies operating in the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in September 2021, Know Labs Inc, a US-based company that manufactures glucose monitoring devices launched a new portable medical-grade glucose monitoring device named KnowU that utilizes Bio-RFID technology. This device is a non-invasive glucose monitoring machine that has a base that powers the device and displays readings and, a battery a powered monitor with Bio-RFID sensors that can be carried by the users to check sugar levels on the go. The KnowU is an affordable and convenient replacement for other expensive and painful blood glucose monitoring devices.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters; Continuous Glucose Monitors; Testing Strips; Lancets

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Sales; Diabetes Clinics & Centers

3) By Application: Type 1 Diabetes; Type 2 Diabetes; Gestational Diabetes



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Characteristics



3. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices



5. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Size And Growth



6. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Segmentation

7. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



9. China Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



10. India Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



11. Japan Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



12. Australia Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



13. Indonesia Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



14. South Korea Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



15. Western Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



16. UK Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



17. Germany Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



18. France Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



19. Eastern Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



20. Russia Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



21. North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



22. USA Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



23. South America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



24. Brazil Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



25. Middle East Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



26. Africa Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



27. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market



29. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Bionime Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

LifeScan Inc

PHC Holdings Corporation

Home Diagnostics Inc.

Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions

ARKRAY Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

Dexcom Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Novo Nordisk

Glysens Incorporated

Senseonics Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/il8hlp