Fertility Test Market Size Will Attain USD 920.4 Million by 2030 growing at 7.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fertility Test Market Size accounted for USD 491.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 920.4 Million by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Fertility Test Market Statistics

Global fertility test market value was USD 491.3 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030

North America fertility test market revenue gathered more than 45% market share in 2021

According to the WHO, infertility affects up to 15% of reproductive-aged couples globally

Asia-Pacific fertility test market growth will record noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among application, female fertility segment accounted for over 70% of the overall market share in 2021

Declining fertility rates in the world is a primary driver for fertility testing market growth

Rising advancements in the fertility devices fuels the fertility testing devices market





Fertility Test Market Report Coverage:

Market Fertility Test Market Fertility Test Market Size 2021 USD 491.3 Million Fertility Test Market Forecast 2030 USD 920.4 Million Fertility Test Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.5% Fertility Test Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Fertility Test Market Base Year 2021 Fertility Test Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Mode of Purchase, By Product, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography Fertility Test Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled AdvaCare Pharma, bioZhena Corporation., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Fairhaven Health, Fertility Focus, Geratherm Medical, Mira Care, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sensiia, and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Fertility Test Market Growth Factors

Growing cases of infertility

Increasing reproductive-aged female population

Surging government initiatives to promote fertility testing

Rising online sales of fertility testing devices

Fertility Test Market Dynamics

During the forecast period, favorable market growth conditions are anticipated as a result of the rising average age of first pregnancies, declining fertility rates around the world, and the introduction of sophisticated, user-friendly fertility monitors with high accuracy. It is also anticipated that other factors, such as evolving lifestyles and rising public awareness of fertility testing, will fuel market expansion. The less accurate ovulation prediction kits and the unknown accuracy of urine-based ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients, however, might restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Global Fertility Test Market Business Strategies

In April 2020, a new product called the "oestrogen and luteinizing hormone test" was announced by Mira. The recently released product works well, and a new at-home tracking solution accurately detects the full fertile window with >99%. In addition, oestrogen plays a crucial role in understanding reproductive health and is essential to the fertility process. The detection of an entire fertile window and ovulation is made possible by monitoring both oestrogen and luteinizing hormone.





In April 2016, the launch of the "First ResponseTM Pregnancy PRO Digital Pregnancy Test + App Access" was announced by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. The newly released item—the first and only pregnancy test stick with Bluetooth®** support—is now readily available across the country.





Fertility Test Market Segmentation

The global fertility testing market is divided into four sections: purchase mode, product, application, and end-user. The market is divided into three segments based on mode of purchase: direct/prescription-based products, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and online products. The market is divided into three product categories: fertility monitors,ovulation prediction kits, and male fertility testing products. The market is divided into two applications: male fertility products and female fertility products. End users are further classified as hospitals and fertility clinics, home care settings, and other end users.

Fertility Testing Market Share

In terms of mode of purchase, the OTC segment accounts for the vast bulk of the global fertility testing market, according to our fertility test industry analysis. The ovulation prediction kits section will take the largest percentage of the global fertility testing market by product. Female fertility testing, according to fertility test market forecast, makes up the majority of the global fertility testing market and therefore will strive to do so throughout the forecast period. According to end-users, the home care settings segment will grow the fastest in the coming years.

Fertility Test Market Regional Growth

The global Fertility Test market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Because of increased awareness of pregnancy testing methods and improving fertility rates, North America dominates the global fertility test market. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, the fertility rate in the United States in 2016 was 1000 women aged 15 to 44 years. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of adolescent pregnancy, combined with the presence of major market players, creates a favourable environment for market growth in the Americas.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in infertility testing over the course of the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for quick, self-contained tests as well as the rising average age of first pregnancies, the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is growing. Additionally, this region's market is growing due to rising birth rates and a significant increase in the population of young people. More than 700 million people between the ages of 15 and 24 live in the region, which is home to more than 60% of the world's youth, according to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

After the United States, Europe is the second-largest market for fertility tests. Increased healthcare spending, technological innovations, and rising infertility and gynaecological disorders are all driving market growth. According to the European Commission, Europe has an extremely low live birth rate per woman of 1.6. Germany had the largest market share in European Fertility Testing.

Because of low economic development, particularly in Africa, the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the lowest share of the fertility testing market.

Fertility Test Market Players

The major players involved in the fertility testing devices market involve AdvaCare Pharma, bioZhena Corporation, Fairhaven Health, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Fertility Focus, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Geratherm Medical, Mira Care, Sensiia, and Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH.

