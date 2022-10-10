Company announcement no 15-2022

Søborg, October 10, 2022





Notice to extraordinary general meeting in Konsolidator A/S

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Konsolidator A/S of an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for October 25, 2022 at 12:00 (CET). The extraordinary general meeting will be held at Konsolidator’s address, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2. 2860 Søborg.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting.

For further information please contact: Chairman of the board, Søren Ingerslev at +45 30 31 94 51.





Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com





Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachments

Bestilling af adgangskort / Ordering of admission card

Fuldmagts- og brevstemmeblanket / proxy and postal vote form

Indkaldelse til ekstraordinær generalforsamling 2022 / Notice to an extraordinary general meeting 2022





Attachments