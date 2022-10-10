New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219592/?utm_source=GNW

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Compute Platforms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.3% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $344.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.7% CAGR

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$344.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$480.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.6% CAGR.

Services Segment to Record 23% CAGR

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$194.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$799.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 111 Featured)

Amazon Web Services Artificial Solutions International AB Avaamo Technologies Private Ltd. Avaya Inc. Conversica, Inc. Creative Virtual Ltd. EdgeVerve Systems Limited Five9 Inc. Google Inc IBM Corporation Inbenta Technologies Inc. Jio Haptik Technologies Limited Kore.ai Inc. NICE Incontact Nuance Communications Observe.AI Oracle Corporation Pypestream Inc. Rulai SAP SE Smart Action Company LLC Talkdesk Twilio Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Call Centers - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is AI, Why Is It Important & How Is It Transforming the

World?

Outlook for AI

Disrupting Eons-Old Human Industrial, Economic & Social

Activities, the Powerful Combination of Human & Artificial

Intelligence Will Define Humanity?s Future: Global

Opportunity for AI (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &

Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Building Robust Customer Relationships Provides the

Foundation for the Growing Adoption of AI in Call Centers

Here?s How AI Promises To Revolutionize the Call Center Industry

Call Centers: A Primer

AI & Call Centers: A Powerful Combo

Call Centers Step Up Investments in Conversational AI

The Age of Self Service Spearheads the Rise of AI in Call Centers

AI-Powered Call Centers Transform Patient Experience in the

Healthcare Industry

AI-Powered Call Centers Promote Uninterrupted Customer Service

in the Telecommunications Industry

Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales

Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Against the Backdrop of Robust Online Sales & Competition,

eCommerce Call Centers Step Up Focus on AI Based Capabilities



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 110

