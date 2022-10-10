Sports Analytics Market to Touch Valuation of $13.98 Billion by 2028 | Application of Sport Analytics to Grow at a CAGR of 29% | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of sports is becoming increasingly data-driven, with teams and players looking for any edge they can get over their opponents. This has led to a growing demand for sports analytics market , as businesses look to capitalize on the wealth of data now available. As of September 2022, there are a number of different applications for sports analytics, from player tracking and performance analysis to fan engagement and ticket sales. teams are using data to improve their on-field performance, while also finding new ways to connect with their fans and increase revenue.

There are a number of reasons why sports teams are turning to analytics. One is that the data can provide insights that would be difficult to glean from other sources. One of the most popular applications of sports analytics market is player tracking. This involves using data to track the performance of individual players. This information can be used to help coaches make decisions about who to play and how to use them in order to maximize their team’s chances of winning.

Player tracking data is also being used increasingly by broadcasters and media companies. This is because it provides them with a new way to analyze and understand the game, which in turn can make their coverage more interesting and informative for viewers.

SkyQuest has found that the increasing popularity of fantasy sports has helped to fuel the demand for sports analytics market. As millions of fans play fantasy sports each year, they are becoming more and more interested in the real-world applications of these analytical techniques. For instance, MPL and Circle 11 have been able to gain attention of millions of cricket fan in India and generate a huge amount of revenue.

The demand for sports analytics market is only going to continue to grow in the future, as the data revolution continues to transform the world of sports. In a recent survey of U.S. sports professionals, nearly half of respondents said they use analytics in their day-to-day work. And the demand for Analytics jobs in sports is expected to grow by 21% over the next decade.

Latest Trends in Global Sports analytics market

The world of sports is always changing, and analytics is a big part of that. Here are some of the latest trends in sports analytics:

1. Combing data sources to get a complete picture: In the past, analytics teams would tend to focus on one specific data source. But now, they’re combining multiple data sources to get a more complete picture of what’s going on. This gives them a better understanding of the big picture and helps them make better decisions.

2. Going beyond traditional stats: With the increased availability of data, teams are now able to track all sorts of new things in the global sports analytics market. This includes everything from player movements on the field to how hard they’re working in training. This helps teams better understand their players and what works best for them.

3. Improved video analysis: The use of video analysis has become more sophisticated in recent years. Teams are now using video to track player movements, identify strengths and weaknesses, and much more. This helps coaches make better decisions about game strategy and player development.

4. Increased use of machine learning: Machine learning is a branch of Artificial Intelligence that is being used more and more in sports analytics.

5. The use of wearables to collect data. Wearables, such as fitness trackers, are becoming increasingly popular in sports analytics market. They can be used to collect data about players’ physical activity, which can then be analyzed to help improve their performance.

6. The use of virtual reality to simulate game situations. Virtual reality is being used more and more in sports training. It can be used to create realistic simulations of game situations, which can help players learn from their mistake and overcome the challenges they are facing.

Football is the Most Prominent Sport Category for Sports analytics market

There are an estimated 265 million people who play football worldwide, with over 2.5 million professional players and over 200 member countries in FIFA. Football is one of the most popular sports in the world, enjoyed by people of all ages, genders and social backgrounds with professional leagues in countries as far flung as UK, Brazil, Russia, US and China across the global sports analytics market.

The role of analytics in football has grown significantly in recent years, with clubs now relying on data to help make decisions on everything from player recruitment to game strategy. SkyQuest study suggests that application of sport analytics to grow at a CAGR of 29% in the years to come across the global sports analytics market. This demand for analytics has filtered down to the collegiate level, where programs are increasingly looking for ways to gain a competitive edge by using data to analyze their players and opponents.

One area that has seen a lot of growth in recent years is sports science, which uses data and analytics to help improve player performance and prevent injuries. This has led to a strong demand for graduates with experience in sports analytics.

Followings are some of the key areas where sports analytics can be used in football, such as:

player performance analysis

opposition scouting

statistical modelling

tactics and strategy

The use of analytics can help teams to get a better understanding of their opponents, identify areas of improvement for their own players, and gain a competitive edge.

On-field Sport Analytics to Dominate Sports analytics market

Sports analytics is a rapidly growing industry that is revolutionizing the way teams and athletes train, scout, and prepare for games. On-field analytics is at the forefront of global sports analytics market, providing real-time data and insights that can help teams make in-game adjustments and improve their overall performance. While traditional scouting methods are still important, on-field analytics is giving teams a new level of insight into their opponents. By tracking player movements, team strategies, and game situations, analysts can identify patterns and tendencies that can be exploited

On-field analytics is also helping coaches better understand their own players. By tracking every aspect of a player’s performance, coaches can identify areas of improvement and tailor training programs to individual needs in the sports analytics market.

With its ability to provide real-time insights, on-field analytics is quickly becoming the most important tool in the sports analytics market. As the industry continues to grow, on-field analytics will become even more essential for teams looking to gain an edge on their competition.

Key Players in Global Sports Analytics Market

Oracle Corporation (US)

WHOOP (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Catapult (Australia)

IBM Corporation (US)

SAS Institute Inc. (US)

Sportradar AG (Switzerland)

Kitman Labs (Ireland)

Stats Perform (US)

Orecco (Ireland)

