Global Ophthalmic Equipment Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Increased Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment is Driving Growth

The global ophthalmic equipment market is projected to reach USD 80.9 Billion by 2027 from USD 63.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The growth of this market can largely be attributed to the increase in elderly population, rise in adoption of digital devices, and increasing prevalence of vision disorders.

The vision care products segment accounted for the largest share of the ophthalmic equipment market, in 2021

Based on products, the ophthalmic equipment market is segmented into vision care products, surgical devices, and diagnostic and monitoring devices.

The large share of vision care products segment is attributed to rising demand for different type of eyeglass lenses, the growing prevalence of myopia, and growing geriatric population.

The consumer segment hold the largest share in the ophthalmic equipment market, by end user

Based on end users, the ophthalmic equipment market is segmented into consumers, hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgery centres, and other end users.

The large share of consumers can be attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of eye disorders among the geriatric population, increasing usage of digital gadgets, and growing adoption of spectacles and contact lenses among consumers.

The APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Some of the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the ophthalmic equipment market in the Asia Pacific region are the significant growth opportunities for ophthalmology device manufacturers in China and India, and significant demand for spectacles & contact lenses.

Moreover, with developed economies reaching saturation, manufacturers and suppliers are expected to focus on Asian markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Ophthalmic Equipment Market Overview

4.2 North America: Ophthalmic Equipment Market, by Country and End-user (2021)

4.3 Ophthalmic Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Ophthalmic Equipment Market, by Region (2020-2027)

4.5 Ophthalmic Equipment Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Eye Disorders

5.2.1.2.1 Cataracts

5.2.1.2.2 Glaucoma

5.2.1.2.3 Obesity and Diabetes

5.2.1.2.4 Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Amd)

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices

5.2.1.4 Increased Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment

5.2.1.5 Rising Adoption of Contact Lenses and Spectacles

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost and Risk Associated with Eye Surgeries

5.2.2.2 Increased Cost of Ophthalmology Devices

5.2.2.3 Rising Adoption of Refurbished Ophthalmic Devices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Potential Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Low Adoption of Phacoemulsification Devices and Premium Iols in Emerging Regions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Accessibility to Eye Care in Low-Income Countries

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Innovative Application of Femtosecond Laser Technology

6.1.2 Technological Advancement in Intraocular Lenses

6.1.3 Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery

6.2 Pricing Analysis

6.2.1 Vision Care Products Pricing Analysis, by Key Players

6.2.2 Surgical Devices Pricing Analysis, by Key Players

6.2.3 Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices Pricing Analysis, by Key Players

6.3 Patent Analysis

6.3.1 Patent Publication Trends for Ophthalmic Equipment

6.3.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

6.4 Value Chain Analysis

6.5 Supply Chain Analysis

6.6 Ecosystem Analysis

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Regulatory Analysis

6.9 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses

6.10.1 Revenue Sources to Shift Toward Technological Advanced Ophthalmic Equipment due to COVID-19 Pandemic

6.11 Trade Analysis

6.11.1 Trade Analysis for Ophthalmic Equipment Products

6.12 Key Conferences and Events in 2022?2023

6.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

6.14 Case Study

7 Ophthalmic Equipment Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vision Care Products

7.2.1 Spectacles

7.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Digital Devices to Drive Market

7.2.2 Contact Lenses

7.2.2.1 Soft Contact Lenses

7.2.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Myopia to Propel Adoption

7.2.2.2 Rgp Lenses

7.2.2.2.1 Increased Usage of Lenses to Correct Irregularly Shaped Corneas to Drive Demand

7.2.2.3 Hybrid Contact Lenses

7.2.2.3.1 Hybrid Lenses to Provide Advantages Over Soft and Rigid Lenses

7.3 Surgical Devices

7.3.1 Cataract Surgical Devices

7.3.1.1 Intraocular Lenses

7.3.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Cataracts Globally to Propel Segment

7.3.1.2 Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

7.3.1.2.1 Increasing Cataract Surgeries to Support Market

7.3.1.3 Phacoemulsification Devices

7.3.1.3.1 Advancements in Phacoemulsification Devices to Increase Demand

7.3.1.4 Cataract Surgical Lasers

7.3.1.4.1 Accuracy and Safety of Femtosecond Laser Technology to Drive Demand

7.3.1.5 Iol Injectors

7.3.1.5.1 Rising Need for Accurate Implantation to Boost Market

7.3.2 Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

7.3.2.1 Vitrectomy Machines

7.3.2.1.1 Vitrectomy Machines to Correct Retinal Errors

7.3.2.2 Vitreoretinal Packs

7.3.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness About Vitreoretinal Surgery to Drive Demand

7.3.2.3 Photocoagulation Lasers

7.3.2.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Various Eye Diseases to Drive Market

7.3.2.4 Illumination Devices

7.3.2.4.1 Portability and Power to Increase Efficiency

7.3.2.5 Vitrectomy Probes

7.3.2.5.1 Advancements to Rapidly Cut Speed to Remove Vitreous Bodies

7.3.3 Refractive Surgical Devices

7.3.3.1 Femtosecond Lasers

7.3.3.1.1 Preference for Femtosecond Lasers Over Microkeratomes to Support Market

7.3.3.2 Excimer Lasers

7.3.3.2.1 Increased Occurrence of Myopia to Drive Market

7.3.3.3 Other Refractive Surgical Lasers

7.3.4 Glaucoma Surgical Devices

7.3.4.1 Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery Devices

7.3.4.1.1 Rising Preference for Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery to Drive Adoption

7.3.4.2 Glaucoma Drainage Devices

7.3.4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Glaucoma Globally to Propel Market

7.3.4.3 Glaucoma Laser Systems

7.3.4.3.1 Increasing Prevalence of Open-Angle Glaucoma to Drive Market

7.3.5 Ophthalmic Microscopes

7.3.5.1 Rising Occurrence of Eye Diseases to Boost Segment

7.3.6 Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

7.3.6.1 Surgical Sets & Instruments

7.3.6.1.1 Surgical Sets & Instruments to Dominate Market

7.3.6.2 Ophthalmic Tips & Handles

7.3.6.2.1 Wide Range of Tips and Handles to Drive Demand

7.3.6.3 Ophthalmic Scissors

7.3.6.3.1 Titanium Scissors to Dominate Segment

7.3.6.4 Ophthalmic Forceps

7.3.6.4.1 Forceps to be Mostly Used in Ophthalmological Surgeries

7.3.6.5 Ophthalmic Spatulas

7.3.6.5.1 China to be Fastest-Growing Market for Ophthalmic Spatulas

7.3.6.6 Macular Lenses

7.3.6.6.1 Increased Adoption of Macular Lenses to Drive Segment

7.3.6.7 Ophthalmic Cannulas

7.3.6.7.1 Rising Adoption of Single-Use Cannulas to Drive Market

7.3.6.8 Other Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

7.4 Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

7.4.1 Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

7.4.1.1 Oct Scanners to Provide High-Depth Image Analysis on Real-Time Basis

7.4.2 Fundus Cameras

7.4.2.1 Rising Age-Related Disorders to Drive Market

7.4.3 Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

7.4.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Glaucoma and Amd to Propel Demand

7.4.4 Autorefractors & Keratometers

7.4.4.1 Rising Visually Impaired Patients to Drive Market

7.4.5 Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

7.4.5.1 A-Scan Ultrasound Imaging Systems

7.4.5.1.1 Increased Usage in Cataract Surgeries to Propel Market

7.4.5.2 B-Scan Ultrasound Imaging Systems

7.4.5.2.1 Assessment of Eyes and Orbits to Detect Eye Disorders to Drive Market

7.4.5.3 Opthalmic Ubm Ultrasound

7.4.5.3.1 Rising Volume of Refractive Surgeries Globally to Drive Market

7.4.5.4 Ophthalmic Pachymeters

7.4.5.4.1 Ophthalmic Pachymeters to Monitor Cornea

7.4.6 Tonometers

7.4.6.1 Rising Prevalence of Glaucoma to Drive Demand

7.4.7 Slit Lamps

7.4.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Ocular Conditions to Drive Market

7.4.8 Phoropters

7.4.8.1 Phoropters to Measure Refractive Errors

7.4.9 Wavefront Aberrometers

7.4.9.1 Aberrometers to Measure Refractive Aberrations

7.4.10 Optical Biometry Systems

7.4.10.1 Advantages of Optical Biometry Systems to Boost Diagnostics

7.4.11 Ophthalmoscopes

7.4.11.1 Increasing Patients with Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, and Amd to Drive Market

7.4.12 Lensmeters

7.4.12.1 Rising Prevalence of Myopia and Hyperopia with Increasing Adoption of Glassware to Drive Market

7.4.13 Corneal Topography Systems

7.4.13.1 Rising Lasik Procedures to Propel Demand

7.4.14 Chart Projectors

7.4.14.1 Eye Chart Projectors to Access Different Chart Types in One Device

7.4.15 Specular Microscopes

7.4.15.1 Increasing Diabetic Patients to Drive Market

7.4.16 Retinoscopes

7.4.16.1 Rising Prevalence of Myopia Globally to Boost Market

8 Ophthalmic Equipment Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumers

8.2.1 Increasing Ocular Disorders with Rising Adoption of Contact Lenses and Spectacles to Drive Market

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Large Patient Pool and High Purchasing Power for Advanced Instruments to Propel Market

8.4 Speciality Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Ambulatory Care to Drive Market

8.5 Other End-users

9 Ophthalmic Equipment Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

10.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

10.4 Market Share Analysis

10.4.1 Ophthalmic Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment Market

10.4.2 Contact Lenses Market

10.4.3 Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market

10.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Up Companies

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Dynamic Companies

10.6.3 Starting Blocks

10.6.4 Responsive Companies

10.7 Company Footprint

10.8 Product Footprint of Major Players in Ophthalmic Equipment Market

10.9 End-user Footprint of Major Players in Ophthalmic Equipment Market

10.10 Geographic Footprint of Major Players in Ophthalmic Equipment Market

10.11 Competitive Scenario

10.11.1 Product Launches

10.11.2 Deals

10.11.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

11.1.2 Alcon

11.1.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.5 Hoya Corporation

11.1.6 The Cooper Companies, Inc.

11.1.7 Essilorluxottica

11.1.8 Canon

11.1.9 Glaukos Corporation

11.1.10 Nidek Co. Ltd.

11.1.11 Topcon Corporation

11.1.12 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

11.1.13 Staar Surgical

11.1.14 Haag-Streit

11.1.15 Quantel Medical

11.1.16 Coburn Technologies, Inc.

11.1.17 Fci Ophthalmics

11.1.18 Matronix India Corporation

11.1.19 Heine Optotechnik

11.1.20 Visionix

11.1.21 Neo Vision

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Clear Labs

11.2.2 Appasamy Associates

11.2.3 Ophtec Bv

11.2.4 Lumenis

11.2.5 Intuvision Labs

12 Appendix

