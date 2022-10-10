A. Duie Pyle's Greg Mellon Honored as an HDT 2022 Top Emerging Leader

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based transportation and supply chain solutions, today announces Greg Mellon, fleet maintenance manager of parts and purchasing at Pyle, was recognized as one of HDT’s 2022 Top Emerging Leaders. The award recognizes young trucking industry leaders working at fleet companies who are already making a difference in their fields.



For 15 years, Mellon has been a driving force in keeping the company’s fleet maintenance program up and running, servicing more than 5,000 pieces of equipment and ensuring the 25 maintenance shops perform exceptionally. He also led the implementation of the fleet’s maintenance software, AssetWorks FleetFocus, and headed training efforts. Now, he’s the lead power user for the software.

Throughout his time in management, Mellon has hired and developed a team of people to help accomplish the fleet’s expectations. He credits a lot of his success to having an exceptional team around him along with leaders who care about their coworkers. Mellon says success is a combination of good mentorship, hard work and opportunity.

"A. Duie Pyle helped me realize my passion for the logistics industry, and I’ve been fortunate enough to grow with this team for the past 15 years,” Mellon said. “I’m surrounded by experienced, resilient and dedicated leaders, and I do my best to absorb all of the knowledge they have passed down to me. I’m honored to be recognized by HDT as a Top Emerging Leader, and I’m excited to keep growing with my team at Pyle.”

The award honors up and coming professionals under 40 years old who are making a difference in both the trucking industry and within their work for a for-hire, private, government or vocational fleet. These leaders are influential in the trucking industry, innovative and successful and have achieved outstanding accomplishments and demonstrated excellent leadership qualities.

“From the get-go, Greg has been a valuable member of our team – absorbing information and putting it into action in his role every day,” said Dan Carrano, VP of Fleet Maintenance at Pyle. “He has been integral to the work we do in our fleet maintenance shops, ensuring things operate smoothly, projects are completed on time and both employees and equipment remain safe. We’re honored to have Greg on our team.”

