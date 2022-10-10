CareCloud Named “Best in KLAS” for Small Practice Ambulatory Electronic Medical Record and Practice Management Solutions

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has been recognized in the 2022 Best in KLAS Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM category for offering integrable software and services to practices with 10 physicians or less.



Electronic medical records (EMR) and practice management (PM) are powerful technology-enabled solutions that streamline operations and improve healthcare services, such as charting, orders, prescriptions, patient registration, scheduling and billing, to make healthcare a smoother process for everyone. However, not all software is created equal, and some simply don’t hit the mark. A recent study conducted by the Medical Economics Journal found that quality software alleviated burnout experienced by small practice physicians. Conversely, problematic software contributed to an increased burnout rate.

“The next generation of healthcare is here, and having the right products and solutions is critical to driving better clinical, financial, and operational outcomes,” said CareCloud CEO and President Hadi Chaudhry. “Healthcare providers don’t want to waste valuable time clicking back and forth between several systems when documenting a patient visit and coding the medical services provided. Our end-to-end solutions can simplify workflows and boost productivity, so physicians and office staff can remain focused on improving patient care.”

KLAS Research taps into valuable medical provider feedback to help other providers make the best healthcare technology decisions for their medical practice. KLAS uses the feedback to produce the annual Best in KLAS awards, which recognize vendors who provide exceptional service and deliver highly usable products to medical practices. Criteria for the awards include an evaluation of each company’s culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

To learn more about CareCloud’s solutions, including the exciting, recently launched digital health solution known as CareCloud Wellness, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Gene Mannheimer

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudIR@westwicke.com

Media Inquiries:

Alexis Feinberg

ICR Westwicke

CareCloudPR@westwicke.com