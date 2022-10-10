New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global mRNA Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156075/?utm_source=GNW

Global mRNA Vaccines Market to Reach $127.3 Billion by 2027

The global market for mRNA Vaccines estimated at US$64.9 Billion in the year 2021, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2021-2027. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$119 billion by the end of the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGRmRNA Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to reach US$57 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period. China is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2021-2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.6% and 11.2% respectively over the analysis period.



BioNTech AG CureVac AG Dicerna Pharmaceuticals eTheRNA Immunotherapies ethris GmbH In-Cell-Art Moderna, Inc. Regulus Therapeutics Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Tiba Biotech Translate Bio, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies

Effectiveness of Vaccinations

Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative

Saving Lives with Vaccines

Dosing Interval Adjustment to Expand Coverage

Global COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity

Accessibility of Vaccines

Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Economy

Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Labor Market

Financing Vaccines

mRNA Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

MRNA - A CONCEPTUAL UNDERSTANDING

MRNA: A New Approach to Medicine

Long Wait & Scientific Breakthroughs

mRNA Vaccines - An Introduction

With Unparalleled Turnaround Time, mRNA Platform Adds

Revolutionary Dimension to Vaccine Development

mRNA: Making Cells Act as Vaccine Factory

mRNA Vaccines: Advantages

mRNA Vaccines: Cons

mRNA Vaccine Approvals

A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: Key Differences

Traditional Vs. mRNA Vaccines: The Development Process

How mRNA Vaccine Works & Earlier Testing Efforts

mRNA Vaccines: Safety Quotient

Other Notable Efforts Centered on mRNA Technology

Overcoming Challenges

As Serious Candidate, mRNA Technology Warrants Attention from

Scientific Community

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global mRNA Vaccines Market on a Dynamic Growth Track

Riding COVID-19 Wave, mRNA Vaccines Take Center Stage & See

Exciting Times Ahead

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Approval Details

COVID-19 Funding Details of Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine

Production Capacity of mRNA Frontrunners in Millions of Doses

for 2021

COVID-19 Pandemic: An Eventful Year for RNA

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide by Country: As on May 17, 2021

COVID-19?s Impact on Vaccine Development - A Transformative

Shift to mRNA vaccines

mRNA Based Vaccines in Clinical Development

mRNA Vaccines in Phase IV Clinical Trials

mRNA Vaccines in Phase III Clinical Trials

mRNA Vaccines in Phase II Clinical Trials

Vaccines in Pipeline by Technology

Vaccine Technologies in Pre-Clinical Studies

VARIOUS VIRUS VARIANTS

COVID-19 Virus Can Adapt & Undergo ?Escape Mutation? to Pose

Vaccine Challenge

Indian Variant of COVID-19 Virus Puts Healthcare System on

Brink of Major Collapse

Investigating the Virulence Profile of India?s N440K Variant

Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?

E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers

Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries

California Strain Emerges to be More Contagious and Deadly

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of

Efficacy against South African Variant

Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Third Covid-19 Shot to Provide

Variant Protection

Moderna?s Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical

Study

mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish Cancer and Other Diseases, Cancer

Segment to Make Major Contribution to Global mRNA Vaccines

Market

The US Holds Leading Position, while Asia-Pacific Exhibits

Lucrative Growth in mRNA Vaccines Market

Faster, Effective and Cheaper: Adaptability of mRNA Vaccine

Unleashes Potential Utility for Developing Nations

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE SPACE

Pfizer and BioNTech?s COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World?s First

Authorization

UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer?s

Vaccine

After UK, US Gives Nod to Pfizer?s Vaccine

EU Approves Pfizer?s Vaccine

BioNTech to Scale up Vaccine Production to Fill Supply Gaps and

Support Vaccination Efforts in the EU

Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNtech to Support Covid-

19 Vaccine Production

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15

Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna?s mRNA Vaccine Bags Approval from US FDA

Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US

FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15

Years Age (May, 2021)

Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12

Years (March, 2021)

Recent Market Activity

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

BioNTech - A Pioneer in mRNA-based Vaccines and Therapies

List of BioNTech?s mRNA Candidates in Clinical Trials for Cancer

Moderna?s Ambitious Stride into Vaccine Development: From a

Novice to Know All

Moderna?s mRNA Prophylactic Vaccines

mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA Intratumoral Immuno-Oncology

mRNA Systemic Secreted & Cell Surface Therapeutics

mRNA Systemic Intracellular Therapeutics

Sanofi Commences Clinical Trials of mRNA vaccine for Covid-19

mRNA as Promising Vaccine Technology Entices Startups to Join

the Bandwagon

Noteworthy Startups Exploiting mRNA Technology

Providence Therapeutics

pHion Therapeutics

eTheRNA immunotherapies & 20Med Therapeutics

The East Falls behind the West in Embracing the Revolutionary

mRNA Technology for Developing Vaccines to Fight against

COVID-19



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Coronavirus Cases Drive the Market Demand

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious & Chronic Conditions to

Unleash Gains & Help mRNA Vaccines Market Gallop Ahead

mRNA Vaccines Development for Other Infectious Diseases and

Therapeutic Areas Gains Momentum

Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for the Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 &

2023

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive

Healthy Market Growth

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases

(In 000s)

Regulatory Landscape for mRNA Vaccines

Regulatory Pathway Dealing with mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine Patent Scenario

The Best Route of Administration for mRNA Vaccines

CDC Study on Vaccine Effectiveness States mRNA Vaccines Offer

More Protective Benefits than other Vaccines (March, 2021)

mRNA CANCER VACCINES

Introduction

Cancer Vaccines Vs. Immunotherapies

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA Vaccines Vs. DNA Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Encoding TAAs

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Vaccines

Clinical Trials of mRNA Vaccines Encoding Neoantigens (Neo-Ag)

mRNA Benefits Profile

mRNA Vaccines for Covid-19 Pave the Way

Challenges

Personalized mRNA Vaccine

Clinical Overview of mRNA Cancer Vaccines

mRNA encoding Immunostimulants

mRNA vaccine encoding tumor-associated antigens

mRNA vaccine encoding Neoantigen, personalized vaccine

mRNA Influenza Vaccines

Perpetual Evolution of Influenza Viruses Makes mRNA a

Fascinating Vaccine Platform

Vaccines Built on mRNA

Clinical Trials for mRNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccine as Game Changer for Flu Viruses Eluding

Conventional Vaccine Efforts

mRNA: A Next-Generation Vaccination Approach

Moderna Moves Ahead to Brew Novel mRNA Vaccines for Influenza &

Other Viruses

COVID-19 Vaccine Technology to Foster Development of Effective

Flu Shots

mRNA Vaccines Vs. Other Flu Shots

mRNA Technology, H/N Spike Proteins & Clinical Trials

mRNA Technology: A Suitable Candidate for Universal & Effective

Influenza Vaccines

Benefits & Limitations of mRNA Vaccines over Traditional Options



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 96

