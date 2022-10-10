New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recycled Carbon Fibers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156072/?utm_source=GNW
Global Recycled Carbon Fibers Market to Reach $181.5 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Recycled Carbon Fibers estimated at US$102.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$181.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027. Chopped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9% CAGR and reach US$110.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Milled segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Recycled Carbon Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR.
Alpha Recyclage Composites Carbon Conversions Inc. Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc. Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing Hadeg Recycling GmbH Procotex Corporation SA SGL Carbon SE Shocker Composites LLC. Sigmatex Limited Teijin Limited Toray Industries Inc. Vartega Inc. ZOLTEK Corporation
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Impact on Recycled Carbon Fibers Market
Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Rising Uptake of High-Performance Fibers & Sustainability Drive
Set Perfect Stage for Recycled Carbon Fiber Market
Sustainability Drive & Recycling: A MajorTrend in Carbon Fiber
Composites Domain
Major Carbon Recycling Technologies
Energy Required (MJ) to Recycle 1 kg Carbon Fibre Reinforced
Polymer (CFRP) by Different Routes
Potential Gap in Carbon Fiber Demand & Supply and Environmental
Issues Bode Well for Recycled Carbon Fiber
Carbon Recycling Issues
A Note on Carbon Fibers
EXHIBIIT: Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacity by Region/
Country (in ?000 mt): 2019
Cost of Carbon Fiber: A Major Limiting Factor
Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects
Global Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) in
Thousand Mt for 2015, 2020, and 2025
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Startups Seek Role in Carbon Fiber Recycling Market
Some of the Leading Carbon Fiber Recycling Start-Up Companies
Companies Venture into Development of Effective Processes for
Recycling
Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock
Option for Auto manufacturers
Carbon Fiber Emerges Finds Increasing Preference for Replacing
Steel in Automotive Industry
Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future
Demand
Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020
Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and
2028
Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target
(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the
Years 2018-2025
Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector
Benefits Demand
Raw Material Use in Aircraft Manufacturing Worldwide (2021):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Raw Material
Adoption of In-House Recycling to Benefit Growth
Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircrafts
Aerospace Demand for Carbon Fiber in Various Aircraft Types: 2018
Impact of Pandemic on Aerospace Sector
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-20
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Rising Investments in Wind Energy Augur Well for Market growth
Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind
Energy Sector to Benefit Demand
Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW)
for the Period 2019 to 2024
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2020
Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon
Fiber Market
Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage Sport Goods to Drive
Demand for Receycled Carbon Fiber
