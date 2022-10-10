English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn) and consequently an increase in the value of the second phase from DKK 8bn (around USD 1.15bn) to DKK 11bn (around USD 1.5bn). The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 3 October to Friday 7 October:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 166,353 3,042,297,230 3 October 2022 650 13,727.4900 8,922,869 4 October 2022 650 14,068.2200 9,144,343 5 October 2022 800 13,737.0500 10,989,640 6 October 2022 800 13,742.5400 10,994,032 7 October 2022 780 13,684.6200 10,674,004 Total 3-7 October 2022 3,680 50,724,887 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 7 October 2022* 3,900 13,783.9367 53,757,353 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 115,230 1,972,242,572 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 173,933 3,146,779,470 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 751,828 14,442,521,516 3 October 2022 2,526 14,140.8800 35,719,863 4 October 2022 2,526 14,637.0700 36,973,239 5 October 2022 3,109 14,361.6800 44,650,463 6 October 2022 3,109 14,338.5400 44,578,521 7 October 2022 3,031 14,242.0000 43,167,502 Total 3-7 October 2022 14,301 205,089,588 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S

7 October 2022* 11,834 14,340.9263 169,710,522 Bought from the Foundation* 4,187 14,340.9263 60,045,459 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 461,458 8,051,999,399 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 782,150 14,877,367,085

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 142,101 A shares and 654,219 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.26% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 10 October 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments