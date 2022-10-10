New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050876/?utm_source=GNW

Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Printing Machinery and Supplies estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Printing Presses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$21.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Post-Press Machinery & Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Printing Machinery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Pre-Press Systems Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR

In the global Pre-Press Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$709.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$921.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2027



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal

?Stagflation? & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges

in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Disrupts the Printing Industry, Affecting Demand for

Printing Machinery and Supplies

Supply Shortages Impact Printing Industry

Stop Press: Worries for Printing Equipment as Newsprint

Struggles with Supply Issues & Price Spikes

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Printing Machinery and Supplies - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

201 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Printing Machinery: A Prelude

Application Growth Markets

Printing Machinery and Supplies Categories

Printing Presses

Prepress Systems

Post-Press Machinery

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Sheetfed Presses Gathers Steam in IML Printing Vertical

Advanced Sheetfed Models Proliferate the IML Printing Market

Packaging Industry Trends Continue to Shape Printing Industry

Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Packaging Printing Market Breakdown (in %) by

Type for 2020

Smart Labels Gain Traction in Packaging Industry

Food Packaging Emerges as a Key Sector

EXHIBIT 4: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015,

2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19

Pandemic

Improved Advertising Expenditure to Buoy Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2021

COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape

Notable Trends in the Post-Pandemic Specialty Printing Industry

to Impact Growth Dynamics

Interest in Variable Data Printing on an Upward Trend

Flexographic Printing: A Review of Latest Trends

Hybrid Printing Gains Popularity

Growing Consumer Preference for Private Label Products to

Benefit Industrial Inkjet Printing

Inkjet for Commercial Printing: Implications of the COVID-19

Pandemic

Digital Inkjet Printing Continues to Gain Demand

Evolving Market for High-Speed Inkjet Printing Spurs Growth in

Specialty Printing Substrate Market

Remarkable Trends Creating a Stir in Printing Software Domain

Digital Printing Continues to Gain Momentum

Digital Label Presses: Rising Tide

Customized Solutions on the Rise

The Sustainability Movement Creates Demand for Sustainable

Printing

Advent of Pixelated Printing Technology Streamline Process

Associated with Designing Soft Composite Materials

Tighter Regulatory Environment and Rising Demand for Labeling &

Serialization Equipment Drive Advancements

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting

Incidents for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022

Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior

Water Fastness

Urgency for Medical UDI Coding to Benefit Digital Printing

Inks, Inkjet Printing

Printing Needs of Small Offices and Large Corporates Ensure

Stable Demand for Consumables

Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures Build

Potential for Specialty Printing Consumables



