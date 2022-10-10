New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050876/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Printing Machinery and Supplies estimated at US$19.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Printing Presses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$21.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Post-Press Machinery & Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Printing Machinery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Pre-Press Systems Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Pre-Press Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$709.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$921.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 278 Featured)
Advanced Vision Technology Ltd.Agfa GraphicsBobstDover Corp.Eastman Kodak CompanyGoss International Americas, LLCHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AGHewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.Koenig & Bauer AGKomori Corp.Manroland Sheetfed GmbHmanroland web systems GmbHMarkem-Imaje SASOcé-Technologies B.V.RYOBI MHI Graphic Technology Ltd.SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd.WIFAG-Polytype Holding AGXerox Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050876/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Living with COVID-19 Becomes the New Normal
?Stagflation? & An Imminent Recession Are the Newest Challenges
in the Series of Setbacks for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Pandemic Disrupts the Printing Industry, Affecting Demand for
Printing Machinery and Supplies
Supply Shortages Impact Printing Industry
Stop Press: Worries for Printing Equipment as Newsprint
Struggles with Supply Issues & Price Spikes
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Printing Machinery and Supplies - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
201 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Printing Machinery: A Prelude
Application Growth Markets
Printing Machinery and Supplies Categories
Printing Presses
Prepress Systems
Post-Press Machinery
Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Sheetfed Presses Gathers Steam in IML Printing Vertical
Advanced Sheetfed Models Proliferate the IML Printing Market
Packaging Industry Trends Continue to Shape Printing Industry
Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Packaging Printing Market Breakdown (in %) by
Type for 2020
Smart Labels Gain Traction in Packaging Industry
Food Packaging Emerges as a Key Sector
EXHIBIT 4: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015,
2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Packaging Industry Confronts Testing Times Amidst the COVID-19
Pandemic
Improved Advertising Expenditure to Buoy Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Advertising Spending by Medium (in %): 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic Upends the Advertising Landscape
Notable Trends in the Post-Pandemic Specialty Printing Industry
to Impact Growth Dynamics
Interest in Variable Data Printing on an Upward Trend
Flexographic Printing: A Review of Latest Trends
Hybrid Printing Gains Popularity
Growing Consumer Preference for Private Label Products to
Benefit Industrial Inkjet Printing
Inkjet for Commercial Printing: Implications of the COVID-19
Pandemic
Digital Inkjet Printing Continues to Gain Demand
Evolving Market for High-Speed Inkjet Printing Spurs Growth in
Specialty Printing Substrate Market
Remarkable Trends Creating a Stir in Printing Software Domain
Digital Printing Continues to Gain Momentum
Digital Label Presses: Rising Tide
Customized Solutions on the Rise
The Sustainability Movement Creates Demand for Sustainable
Printing
Advent of Pixelated Printing Technology Streamline Process
Associated with Designing Soft Composite Materials
Tighter Regulatory Environment and Rising Demand for Labeling &
Serialization Equipment Drive Advancements
EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting
Incidents for Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022
Pharmaceutical Companies Prefer Innovative Inks with Superior
Water Fastness
Urgency for Medical UDI Coding to Benefit Digital Printing
Inks, Inkjet Printing
Printing Needs of Small Offices and Large Corporates Ensure
Stable Demand for Consumables
Product Traceability and Anti-Counterfeiting Measures Build
Potential for Specialty Printing Consumables
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Presses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Printing Presses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Printing Presses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Press Machinery & Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Post-Press Machinery &
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Post-Press Machinery &
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pre-Press Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Pre-Press Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Press Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Product Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Segments
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Publication by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Publication by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Publication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery
and Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery
and Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing
Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems
and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment,
Pre-Press Systems and Other Product Segments for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Printing Machinery and
Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment -
Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press
Systems and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printing Machinery
and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printing
Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Printing Machinery
and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printing
Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Publication and Commercial for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Printing Machinery
and Supplies by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Printing
Machinery and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printing Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment -
Printing Presses, Post-Press Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press
Systems and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Printing Machinery
and Supplies by Product Segment - Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Printing
Machinery and Supplies by Product Segment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Printing Presses, Post-Press
Machinery & Equipment, Pre-Press Systems and Other Product
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Printing Machinery and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging,
Publication and Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Printing Machinery
and Supplies by End-Use - Packaging, Publication and Commercial
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050876/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050876/?utm_source=GNW