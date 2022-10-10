Singing Machine Announces Key New Updates to Subscription Karaoke App for Fall and Holidays

New Update to Karaoke Music Subscription App

to include Official Cover Art and Thousands of New Karaoke Songs

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products today announced new updates to its integrated WiFi streaming karaoke app and mobile iOS and Android karaoke music subscription apps.

Starting this month, the Company’s suite of subscription-based karaoke music apps will begin to include official artist album cover art, viewable within the App. The latest update provides access to highly recognized and often-iconic album cover artwork that has become synonymous with chart-topping hits of the original artist. The new addition of album art comes with recent additions to the karaoke catalog which has grown to over 70,000+ songs, including new additions from AC/DC, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, and many more.

Gary Atkinson, the Chief Executive Officer of Singing Machine commented, “This is another key milestone for our music offering as we continue to enhance the karaoke experience for the millions of in-home users of our products. Bringing official album cover art to our proprietary karaoke experience enhances the overall experience for users. This is a feature normally reserved for only the very largest digital music providers such as Spotify, Pandora and Apple Music. When you add in the fact that we have also added tens of thousands of new songs to our library, the results are compelling as a value proposition for potential subscribers.”

“We feel very fortunate and honored to be able to deliver a world-class experience for customers with this key new addition. All of these new features and content are the direct result of our deepening and expanding relationship with our critical strategic partner, Stingray,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

Through its deep strategic partnership with the Stingray Group, Inc. (“Stingray”), the Company’s subscription-based karaoke app is accessible from Android and iOS mobile devices as well as through its integrated-App built into the Company’s newest flagship WiFi Streaming Karaoke Pedestal, just recently announced to be available now at Costco. Earlier this year, the Company also launched a new line of karaoke video casting machines under the SingCast™ series of products.

App Product Highlights

More than 70,000 songs from today and decades past in a number of languages and genres including pop, rock, R&B/hip-hop, country, Latin, and more

Disney original favorites including Frozen, Moana, Encanto, and the Descendants.

Songs in the style of today's top-charting artists such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Adele, and more

Songs in the style of yesterday's legends including Elvis, The Beatles, Bon Jovi, Queen, ABBA, and more

Browse most popular songs, recent additions, and song charts or search by title, artist or lyrics

Selection of pre-made party mixes in a variety of themes including “Party Time”, “Karaoke #Hits”, “Disco Party”, “Totally 80s”, and more to start singing karaoke quickly

Queue up to 100 songs to keep the party going

Sing along to songs with or without lead vocal (when available)

Save favorite songs for easy access and view history of songs sung

High-quality karaoke videos streamed over your mobile network or Wi-Fi.

Songs added regularly



Subscription offers to access the catalog start at $9.99 per week or $14.99 per month.

About The Singing Machine

Singing Machine® is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company offers the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 70,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brendan Hopkins

(407) 645-5295

investors@singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com

www.singingmachine.com/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, but are not limited to statements about our financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. You should review our risk factors in our SEC filings which are incorporated herein by reference. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.