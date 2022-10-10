Global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Size/Share Worth 25.4 Billion by 2030 at a 30% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Outlook, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Thin film, Crystalline), By Product (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon, Copper Indium Gallium Di-Selenide), By Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By Mounting (Ground-mounted, Rooftop), By End-use (Residential, Commercial & Industrial, Utility), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 25.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The market mainly includes the use of batteries specifically used in electronic devices. This sector consists of the non-chargeable and rechargeable batteries used in vehicles, watches, mobile phones and other electric appliances. The requirement for long hours of power supply without interruption is provided with the help of these batteries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The power supply received from the battery is used in the air conditioning system to detect the climate inside the vehicle and adjust it as per the requirement. These features require the support of the GPS, which again uses the batteries' energy to detect the vehicle's location and the climate in the surroundings outside the car. Features that are provided by electronic devices, which include LCD screens, also use battery-operated power supplies to a great extent.

The increasing use of this technology has provided numerous opportunities for the market to grow. With the rising use of electric vehicles, the market has shown a great demand for the batteries used in these transport systems. Batteries are also of great help in aircraft, which include multiple uses of electronic devices and systems which need to function without interruption.

Batteries also show their benefits in using GPS tracking devices and procedures used in the defence sector and the various locally used devices. These multiple factors will drive the market during the forecast period.





Restraints

The air conditioning system also uses batteries which helps it to complete its operations when there is a fluctuation in the power supply. However, as the system of batteries is not very developed and advanced, these fluctuations sometimes are not taken well by the battery system, which creates problems like a spark and short circuits, leading to mishaps. Moreover, in case of overheating of the vehicles, the battery system tends to be at significant risk, increasing the amount of damage that can take place to the car and the passengers travelling in it.

The fault in a single component of the battery leads to the scraping off of the entire setup, which increases the cost at the consumer's end. These multiple factors restrain market growth. Furthermore, due to the underdeveloped technology of the battery system, most batteries are non-rechargeable and need to be scraped out after use. This increases the amount of radioactive and plastic waste in the environment and hampers the surroundings. The unavailability of the various components of the battery hampers the demand and supply chain of the battery market, which proves to be a challenging factor.

Opportunities

Vehicles with a hybrid system of functionality also pose many features, including batteries such as power windows and an electronic braking system. In addition, the air conditioning system of automobiles also depends significantly on the capacity of the battery system. These multiple factors help in boosting the market to a great extent.

The numerous features offered in the recently advanced vehicles extensively use the battery system to reduce fuel consumption for operations.

The use of chargeable and non-renewable batteries has helped the market for battery manufacturing equipment grow. In addition, using non-rechargeable one-time-use batteries in small toys has helped the market as a driving factor.

Using batteries in devices, including LCD screens and displays, also helps the market grow. The rapid depletion of fossil fuels and lack of energy resources has helped to boost the market by increasing the use of batteries.

The growing use of batteries has also increased the equipment required in manufacturing these tiny powerhouses, which help small and big devices function smoothly without interruption.

Challenges

The total cost associated with collecting and assembling parts proves to be a challenge for the market's growth. In addition, the heavy weight of the batteries mainly used for inverters and electric vehicles proves to be a challenge for the market. With the increasing use and demand for electric cars, the need for these batteries has increased to a great extent. But the cost associated with these batteries, which are used in the vehicles, has not come under a feasible range.



As a result, of the underdeveloped technology of the batteries, the size of the batteries remains quite large, which increases the total weight of the vehicle and negatively affects the vehicle's performance on the road. Furthermore, the giant storms also increase the overall weight of cars.

Report Highlights.

Based on the type, lithium-ion batteries have ruled the market on account of the increasing demand by the automobile industry for use in the electric vehicle segment. On the other hand, lead acid batteries are the following type of product that is sold extensively. Based on application, automotive batteries have shown tremendous growth in the market due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Industrial batteries are the following type of product that has shown considerable growth due to increasing industrialization.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 25.4 billion CAGR Growth Rate 30% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Johnson Controls, NEC Corporation, GS Yuasa International, BYD Company, A123 Systems LLC, Hitachi Chemical Co., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Toshiba Corporation, LG Chem, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Saft, Sony Corporation, Eveready Industries, and Others Key Segment By Type, Applications and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Regional Snapshots.

The Asia Pacific region has generated the highest revenue owing to the increasing demand for advanced technological devices due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in these countries.

The North American market has also boosted the economy to a great extent due to the rapid use of digital and technological devices about the use of advanced functioning methods. The use of electric vehicles and smart devices has propelled the use of battery-operated products in this sector.

The European region has become the next largest market for battery manufacturing equipment companies due to the adoption of technologically advanced devices and adoption of renewable sources of energy. In addition, the need to reduce the use of fossil fuels in these regions has also boosted the demand for battery-generated power supply.

Key Players.

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation,

GS Yuasa International

BYD Company

A123 Systems LLC

Hitachi Chemical Co.,

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co.,

Toshiba Corporation

LG Chem

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Saft

Sony Corporation

Eveready Industries

Recent Developments

Companies like Samsung have started the production of batteries along with the end user services which have formed a complete chain. This format has been adopted by Panasonic as well.

Segments covered in the report

By Type

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Nickel Cadmium

Others

By Application

Automotive Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Portable Batteries

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

