Global Veterinary Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 13,730.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global veterinary vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,482.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Veterinary Vaccines Market:

Increase in the prevalence livestock disease along with increase in government initiatives such free veterinary care is expected to drive growth of the global veterinary vaccine market. For instance, on April 04, 2022, Federation of Veterinarians of Europe, a non-profit organization of veterinary care, announced free veterinary care for pets of Ukrainian refugees.

Moreover, key market players are focusing on strategies like facility expansion to increase their capacity for vaccine production. For instance, on November 23, 2021, Ceva, a multinational animal health company, announced launch of its cryogenic storage facility at Ceva Phylaxia subsidiary to meet rapidly growing demand for its vaccines.

In addition, on April 19, 2022, Ceva, a multinational animal health company, announced that it had formed ‘Ceva Bussan Animal Health K.K.’, a joint venture together with Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global trading and Investment Company, to accelerate the expansion of the veterinary laboratory in Japan.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/125

Key Market Takeaways:

Global veterinary vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the government initiatives to support vaccine production to eradicate bovine tuberculosis. For instance, in May 2021, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, U.K. announced that the work on producing a vaccine for cattle and vaccinating badgers is beginning as part of a new strategy to eradicate bovine tuberculosis (bTB) in England by 2038. Farmers in East Sussex will be able to deploy vaccinations throughout a 250-square-kilometer region as part of a five-year badger vaccination scheme that has been awarded US$ 2.95 million.

Among animal type, Cattle segment in the global veterinary vaccine market is estimated to account for the largest market over the forecast period. The increasing number of clinical trials of vaccines conducted on cattle is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) announced that field trials for a cattle vaccine and a new skin test for bovine tuberculosis (bTB) had begun in England. The goal of this study was to see how accurate and safe the Bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccination and diagnostic test for cattle are at distinguishing infected from vaccinated animals (Diva).

On the basis of regions, North America is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global veterinary vaccines market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global veterinary vaccines market include Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., Regeneus Ltd., Morphogenesis, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/125

Market Segmentation:

Global Veterinary Vaccine Market, By Technology: Inactivated Vaccines Toxoid Vaccine Live Attenuated Vaccines Subunit and DNA Vaccines

Global Veterinary vaccine Market, By Animal Type: Companion Equine Canine Feline Livestock Bovine Ovine Porcine Poultry Others

Global Veterinary vaccine Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Veterinary Tuberculosis Vaccine Market, by Type (Live Attenuated, Inactivated), by Route of Administration (Sub-cutaneous, Intramuscular, Oral), by Animal Type (Cattle, Dogs, Cats, Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Animal Vaccines Market, by Product Type (Attenuated Live Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, and Recombinant Vaccines), by Application (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, Poultry, and Aquaculture), by Distribution Channel (Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Research Institutes, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Veterinary Drugs Compounding Market, by Drug Class (CNS Agents, Anti-infective Agents, Hormones and Substitutes, Anti-inflammatory Agents, and Others), by Animal Type (Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats, and Others), and Livestock Animals) by Formulation (Oral, Injectable, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter