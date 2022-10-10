New to The Street Interviews Five Corporate Guests, Episode #394 to Air on The Fox Business Network, Tonight October 10, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated televised show, announces episode #394, airing tonight, Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10:30 PM on the Fox Business Network .



New to The Street's 394th televised episode features the following five (5) corporate interviews:

1). CDL 1000 ’s interview with Andrew Sobko, CEO, and Doug Anderson, Corporate Advisor.

2). Society Pass, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOPA) interview with Dennis Nguyen, CEO.

3). Mikra Cellular Sciences ’ (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

5). Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President / CEO.

Episode #394

New to The Street welcomes Andrew Sobko, CEO, and Doug Anderson, Corporate Advisor of CDL 1000 . TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, interviews Andrew and Doug, learning more about the Company's disruptive technological platform used in the shipping and supply chain logistics industry. Andrew explains to viewers how the CDL 1000 software continues to digitize the logistical shipping space. The platform can eliminate transportation bottlenecks and remove costly 3rd party services, creating a more fluid supply chain and reducing cost, fuel consumption, and time. The Company continues to provide ports and railyards infrastructures with better tools to manage the movement of goods. Doug states that CDL 1000 is No.1 for shipping logistics in ports and is No. 3 as the fastest-growing Company on the "Inc. 5000 " list. The Company is on track to take over about 10% of the US railyards and ports logistics market using the CDL 1000 platform, which continues to show industry-wide effectiveness and efficiencies. Drayage is a term in the shipping industry that describes the movement of freight containers from an ocean port to an inbound location. CDL 1000 made huge strides in changing the drayage logistical mode with cost savings and timely deliveries. A batch is a shipment measured as 1 -100s. CDL 1000 can take the batch order and use its platform performance to improve the interface between shippers and carriers . With AI and real-time transparency, CDL's platform ensures a perfect transportation mode with great prices, load rates, and freight times. The successful integration of railyards and ports utilizing the CDL 1000 platform can reduce transportation drayage merge costs by 20-40%, saving consumers money. Andrew has grown the Company organically without any outside investment capital but might consider outsourcing capital in the future. CDL 1000 expects more technological innovations, logistical growth, and acquisitions to continue growing market share and assist shippers/carriers looking for fuel costs and other time-saving benefits. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CDL 1000 - https://www.cdl1000.com/ .

Airing tonight on New to The Street, the show welcomes Mr. Dennis Nguyen, Founder, CEO, and Chairman at Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA) ($SOPA). From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Dennis provides TV Host Jane King with a corporate update on the Company's business activities throughout Southeast Asia. As a leading data-driven loyalty and e-commerce ecosystem, Society Pass's digital ecosystem growth continues with a focus on different business verticals, including lifestyle, telecom, travel, food/beverage, and digital media. Dennis explains that SOPA looks at each potential acquisition with a strict matrix. A target entity must have visionary entrepreneurs, founders with recognizable credentials, a 3–4-year successful track record, and 50-70% growth rates. Acquisition targets must be within 5-countries of interest, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines. Society Pass plans to join all its businesses with its Society Points loyalty platform. The ecosystem continues growing, with over 3.3 million registered users and over 200,000 registered merchants. As the ecosystem grows, revenue increases and the reward points become more valuable. The Company's recent acquisition of NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based online travel agency, added over 1.2 million registered users to the SOPA ecosystem. Southeast Asia has strong GDP growth, a population of approximately 630 million with a median age of 26-32, and over 80% of its society owns smartphones. SOPA believes these macroeconomic and demographic statistics can establish strong revenue expectations for user growth of the Society Pass digital ecosystem. Also, the number of free trade agreement amongst the Southeast Asian countries give Society Pass another opportunity to grow its ecosystem further. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Society Pass, Inc. - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

Tonight, from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street airs the interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra") and COO of Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) ($NXTIF). Speaking with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, Faraaz provides viewers with an update Mikra's operations. Mikra's CELLF™ product enhances humans' microscopic cellular activities, continues to gain more customers, and they continue to increase production output to meet the demand. Faraaz talks about clinical studies on CELLF with data suggesting that the nutraceutical can offset the issues associated with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS), known as "Brain Fog." Many with long-Covid afflictions complain about "Brain Fog," with many physicians not understanding the best way to treat the problem. CELLF is a product with high concentrations of organic minerals and vitamins that target cellular activities through Mikra's novel cellular delivery system. CELLF is a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, produced in small batches to ensure quality control standards that eliminate oxidation issues common with competitor products. Determined to change health care practices, which account for treatments after illness onset, Faraaz believes preventative products like CELLF can produce long-lasting good health. More products are in the Mikra pipeline, one of which is soon to come to market, an athletic product designed to increase workouts and decrease recovery times from solid performances. If you wake up after 8 hours of sleep feeling sluggish and seem to lose energy midday, CELLF could be the answer. Mikra sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street re-airs TV Host Jane King's interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). The Company is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and internet privacy solutions entity that develops and sells encrypted secure communications and data management solutions. Alain announces to viewers the launch of SekurMessenger for businesses and government organizations as an enterprise platform. The platform allows for message archiving, which is a must for governmental and regulatory agencies required to retain electronic copies of electronic communications. Banks and other regulated industries received fines exceeding $1B for using big tech open-source, non-secure platforms for electronic communications. Enterprises can quickly onboard their employees and key personnel with SekurMessenger , costing $7.00 per month per user. SekurMessenger comes with SekurArchive, a proprietary technology. A sender and receiver can delete the message from a device, knowing the stored communication is in a secure platform, "SekurArchive," if needed to be retrieved in the future. Available in 61 countries, SekurMessenger with the Chat-by-Invite and SekurSend/SekurReply features allows a chat with a recipient who is not a subscriber of Sekur to have the same secure and private encrypted communication. Alain reminds viewers that SekurMessenger is a secure encrypted platform, and that Sekur Private Data doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms and never data mine or use 3rd party providers. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd.- https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com . The interview originally aired on October 3, 2022.

New to The Street on tonight's show welcomes back David Luci, the President and CEO at Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). Talking with TV Host Jane King from Nasdaq Marketplace , David updates viewers about the Company, a clinical biopharmaceutical business developing a new class of antibiotics for bacterial infections. These antibiotics are first-in-class Pol IIIC inhibitors that block the Pol IIIC enzyme responsible for the bacteria infections in Clostridioides difficile infections (C. diff) (CDI) and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) . Many hospital and nursing home patients can get infected with C. diff and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) during their stays. David tells viewers that about 29,000 people die from C. diff yearly, with over 500,000 getting the infection. The Company's novel Ibezapolstat drug has microbiome data showing results after 3-days of treatment based on current trials. The drug is in FDA Phase 2b trials and is under the FDA's "Fast Track" designation for treating patients with C. diff. The second drug in ACXP's pipeline is ACX-375C, a potential drug to overcome MRSA infections. Disease data shows that MRSA accounts for 52% of US hospital inpatient infections. Management expects to file an FDA IDA at the end of 2023 to proceed with ACX-375C clinical trials. David tells viewers that the Company's short-term goals are to continue finding non-dilutive financial grants and work on territorial license agreements for each drug. Viewers can expect David for a follow-up interview about the Company and its pipeline of drugs . The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

About CDL 1000 :

CDL 1000 creates a technological platform for the shipping industry, simplifying solutions that keep goods moving to intended locations cheaply, at times, and efficiently. Shippers and carriers use the CDL platform portal to book, manage and track shipments in real time. Schedule loads and receiving payments are all part of the CDL 1000 platform. With a few clicks, end-users can calculate transportation prices, list a load, and reserve freight in seconds. CDL 1000 puts the right truck on the right load for the right price and time, driving efficiency and reducing waste. With powerful technology and restless innovation, CDL 1000 sets the standard in future freight logistics- https://www.cdl1000.com/ .

About Society Pass, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOPA):

Society Pass, Inc . (NASDAQ: SOPA) is building Southeast Asia's next-generation loyalty and data-focused marketing platform. The Company's technology ecosystem enables companies to work synergistically, transforming how consumers and merchants interact. SOPA goal is to generate customer loyalty and revenue for merchants and ease of consumer transactions. More transaction data becomes available as more merchants and consumers register on the Society Pass platform. More data generation creates opportunities to develop loyalty programs for consumers and merchants - https://thesocietypass.com/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences ("Mikra"), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on ones' health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its business portfolio includes: CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country's largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search-and-discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme, and its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin resistant Enterococcus (VRE) and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a novel, orally administered antibiotic being developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials of ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About FMW Media:

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

