Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $161.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for CNS Therapeutics estimated at US$105.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Neurodegenerative Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$60.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mental Health segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR

The CNS Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Neurovascular Diseases Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR

In the global Neurovascular Diseases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 353 Featured)

AbbVie Inc. Alkermes Plc. AstraZeneca Plc. BIAL Group Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Eisai Co., Ltd. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Eli Lilly and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline H. Lundbeck A/S Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Janssen Global Services, LLC Merck & Co., Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Novartis AG Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Pfizer, Inc. Purdue Pharma L.P. Sanofi Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. UCB S.A.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050565/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on CNS Therapeutics Market

The Cascading Effect of COVID-19 and Alzheimer?s Disease

Increased COVID-19 Morbidity and Mortality

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Parkinson?s Disease and Movement

Disorders

COVID-19 Isolation and Patients with Parkinson?s Disease

Special Role of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Pandemic

A Brief Overview on Impact of Covid-19 On Patients Suffering

from Various Mental Disorders

Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude

Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Glimmers with

Robust Health

List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018-2022

Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the

Global CNS Market

Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022

Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance

Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum, Asia-Pacific to

Exhibit Fastest Growth

Neurodegenerative Disease & Mental Health: Lifeline Segments of

CNS Therapeutics Market

CNS Cancer Segment to Post Fastest Growth

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

181 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY

Anti-Epilepsy Market

Regional Landscape

Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy

Treatment

Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates

New Approvals (2019 and 2018)

Disease Overview

EXHIBIT 3: Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share

Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

EXHIBIT 4: Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative,

Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Epilepsy Etiology: Percentage Breakdown by

Type for 2022E

Drugs for Epilepsy

Market for Epilepsy Drugs

Regional Landscape

Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates

High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth

Treatment

Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs

Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action

Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

FDA’s New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth

AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset

Epilepsy (2019)

Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs

Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance

Abounding Potential for NCEs

A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in

Treating Neonatal Seizures

FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating

Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major

Concerns

Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy

Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs

Vimpat®

Keppra®

Lamictal

Tegretol®

Sabril®

Perampanel

Zonegran®

Topamax®

Trileptal®

Neurontin®

Lyrica®

Depakine®

Anti-Alzheimer’s

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 6: Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group

Alzheimer’s Phase III Completed Studies

Alzheimer’s Phase III Ongoing Studies

Treatment for Alzheimer’s

Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease by Drug Category

Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer’s Drugs

Alzheimer’s Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures

Promising Compounds with Silver Lining

Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer?s Drug

Testing

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to

Dampen Market Growth

Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to

Dampen Market Growth

Elenbecestat?s Phase 3 Trials Halted

Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered

Alzheimer’s Association Provides Grant to Longeveron

A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer’s Drugs

Aricept

Exelon

Reminyl

Ebixa

Namenda

A Review of the Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer?s Effect on Brain

Causes for Alzheimer’s

Who Are at Risk?

Prevalence of Alzheimer?s Disease

Diagnosis of Alzheimer?s

Anti-Parkinson’s

Market Overview

Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of

Parkinson?s Disease Secures FDA Approval

Recent Approvals

Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells

in People Suffering from PD

Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson?s Disease

NUPLAZID® - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis

related to Parkinson?s disease

Select Parkinson?s Phase III Completed Studies: As of June 2022

Select Parkinson’s Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of June 2022

Select Anti-Parkinson?s Drugs

Levodopa

Dopamine Agonists

Mirapex

GSK Discontinues Requip for PD and RSL Treatment

A Review of the Parkinson?s Disease

Prevalence

Symptoms

Causes

Diagnosis

Anti-Depressants

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 7: Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown

by Depressive Disorder Type

Anti-Depressant Treatment

Select Antidepressants Drugs

Zoloft (Sertraline)

Cymbalta®

Prozac (Fluoxetine)

Effexor (Venlafaxine)

Paxil

Wellbutrin (Bupropion)

Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorders: As

of June 2022

A Review of Depression

Prevalence of Depression

Causes of Depression

Types of Depressive Disorders

Available Treatment

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Lithium Salts

Working of Antidepressants

Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy

Types of Antidepressants

Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit

Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

List of Approved Drugs for MS

Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs

New Approvals

Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple

Sclerosis

Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval

Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod

Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive

Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)

Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis

Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As

of June 2022

A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Types of Multiple Sclerosis

EXHIBIT 8: Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)

Prevalence of MS

Causes of MS

Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms of MS

Diagnosis of MS

Insomnia

Overview

List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia

Select Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of June 2022

Zolpidem

Eszopiclone

A Review of Insomnia

Prevalence of Insomnia

Therapies for Insomnia

CNS Pain Management

Market Overview

Treatment

Drugs Indicated for Pain Management

Regional Overview

Players

Combination Therapies Gain Prominence

Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management

Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential

Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain

Lyrica’s Generics Gain FDA Approval

Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management

Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)

Migraine Completed Phase III Studies

Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies

Select Pain Management Drugs

Flupirtine

Lyrica

Oxycodone

Nucynta ER

Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)

New Pain Management Drugs

Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig

Reyvow, Eli Lilly’s Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to

Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market

Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval

Eli Lilly’s Emgality Receives FDA Approval

An Insight into Mental Health Prevalence and Addressal

EXHIBIT 9: Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type

Anti-Psychotics

Market Overview

Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of

June 2022

Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of

June 2022

Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs

Zyprexa

Seroquel

Abilify

Clozaril

Risperdal

Risperdal® Consta®

Geodon

Invega Sustenna

Saphris

Latuda

A Review of Anti-Psychotics

Indications of Antipsychotics

An Effective Adjunctive Therapy

Off-label Uses

Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base

Types of Antipsychotics

Difference between Typical and Atypical

Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals

Side Effects of Antipsychotics

Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal

Bipolar Disorder

Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder

Mood Episode - A Major Symptom

Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode

Causes of Bipolar Disorder

Types of Bipolar Disorder

Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Prevalence by Gender

Symptoms of Schizophrenia

Causes of Schizophrenia



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Neurodegenerative Conditions

Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to

Drive CNS Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS

Therapeutics Market

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

EXHIBIT 12: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select

Countries for 2018

Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the

Market

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for

the CNS Drugs Market

Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on

Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point

Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug

Pipelines

Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the

Market

Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer?s Disease

(AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients

New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimer?s

from Plant Medicines

Influx of New Products & Strong Pipeline

CNS Pharmaceuticals Secures FDA Approval for Protocol Amendment

to Trial Targeting GBM Treatment

Central Nervous System Therapeutics: From Bleak to Bright Outlook

Novel Drug-Delivery Options

Advances in Drug Discovery Methods for Rare Diseases

Market Restraint: Complex Nature of R&D

Ongoing Research on Psychedelics Substances Pave Way for

Ensuring Timely Treatment for Various Mental Illnesses

Advent of Advanced Disease Pathology and Diagnostics Techniques

Facilitate Medical Professionals in Diagnosing Mental Illness

at an Earlier Stage

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for

Biological Medicines



