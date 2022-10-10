New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CNS Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050565/?utm_source=GNW
Global CNS Therapeutics Market to Reach $161.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for CNS Therapeutics estimated at US$105.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Neurodegenerative Diseases, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$60.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mental Health segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $42.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR
The CNS Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Neurovascular Diseases Segment to Record 6.6% CAGR
In the global Neurovascular Diseases segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 353 Featured)
AbbVie Inc. Alkermes Plc. AstraZeneca Plc. BIAL Group Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Eisai Co., Ltd. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Eli Lilly and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline H. Lundbeck A/S Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Janssen Global Services, LLC Merck & Co., Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Novartis AG Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Pfizer, Inc. Purdue Pharma L.P. Sanofi Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. UCB S.A.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023
Impact of COVID-19 on CNS Therapeutics Market
The Cascading Effect of COVID-19 and Alzheimer?s Disease
Increased COVID-19 Morbidity and Mortality
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Parkinson?s Disease and Movement
Disorders
COVID-19 Isolation and Patients with Parkinson?s Disease
Special Role of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Pandemic
A Brief Overview on Impact of Covid-19 On Patients Suffering
from Various Mental Disorders
Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics: A Prelude
Global Central Nervous System Therapeutic Market Glimmers with
Robust Health
List of FDA Approved CNS Drugs: 2018-2022
Patent Expiries of Major Drugs Exert Downward Pressure on the
Global CNS Market
Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs: 2008-2022
Developed Markets to Maintain their Dominance
Developing Market to Drive the Market Momentum, Asia-Pacific to
Exhibit Fastest Growth
Neurodegenerative Disease & Mental Health: Lifeline Segments of
CNS Therapeutics Market
CNS Cancer Segment to Post Fastest Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: CNS Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
181 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
MARKET ANALYSIS BY THERAPEUTIC CATEGORY
Anti-Epilepsy Market
Regional Landscape
Developed Countries Account for a Major Share of Epilepsy
Treatment
Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates
New Approvals (2019 and 2018)
Disease Overview
EXHIBIT 3: Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E): Percentage Share
Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy
EXHIBIT 4: Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2022E):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative,
Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy
High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Epilepsy Etiology: Percentage Breakdown by
Type for 2022E
Drugs for Epilepsy
Market for Epilepsy Drugs
Regional Landscape
Developing Countries Struggle with Low Treatment Rates
High Unmet Needs Offer Scope for Market Growth
Treatment
Anti-Epileptic Drugs (AEDs) by Generic Name and Brand Names
Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs
Leading Anti-Epileptic Drugs and Their Mechanism of Action
Patent Expiries of Major Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
FDA’s New Policy for AED Drugs to Bolster Market Growth
AAN Updated Guidelines on New AEDs Use for Treating New Onset
Epilepsy (2019)
Select Currently Available Epilepsy Drugs
Innovative Drugs Needed for Better Treatment Compliance
Abounding Potential for NCEs
A New Research Demonstrates Effectiveness of Gluconate in
Treating Neonatal Seizures
FDA Approves Epidiolex (Cannabidiol) - First Drug for Treating
Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
Refractory Childhood Epilepsy & Pregnancy Epilepsy - Major
Concerns
Recent Approvals for Childhood Epilepsy
Review of Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
Vimpat®
Keppra®
Lamictal
Tegretol®
Sabril®
Perampanel
Zonegran®
Topamax®
Trileptal®
Neurontin®
Lyrica®
Depakine®
Anti-Alzheimer’s
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 6: Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group
Alzheimer’s Phase III Completed Studies
Alzheimer’s Phase III Ongoing Studies
Treatment for Alzheimer’s
Select Leading Drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease by Drug Category
Patent Expiries of Leading Alzheimer’s Drugs
Alzheimer’s Drugs: A Market Plagued with Failures
Promising Compounds with Silver Lining
Updated FDA Standards Make Way for Increased Alzheimer?s Drug
Testing
Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to
Dampen Market Growth
Rising Discontinuation of BACE Programs for Alzheimer’s to
Dampen Market Growth
Elenbecestat?s Phase 3 Trials Halted
Novel Drug Delivery Method to the Brain Discovered
Alzheimer’s Association Provides Grant to Longeveron
A Review of Select Anti-Alzheimer’s Drugs
Aricept
Exelon
Reminyl
Ebixa
Namenda
A Review of the Alzheimer’s disease
Alzheimer?s Effect on Brain
Causes for Alzheimer’s
Who Are at Risk?
Prevalence of Alzheimer?s Disease
Diagnosis of Alzheimer?s
Anti-Parkinson’s
Market Overview
Nourianz, An Add-on Medication for Treating Episodes of
Parkinson?s Disease Secures FDA Approval
Recent Approvals
Novel Drug and a New Delivery Method for Restoring Brain Cells
in People Suffering from PD
Xadago - Add-On Therapy for Parkinson?s Disease
NUPLAZID® - The First and the Only Approved Drug for Psychosis
related to Parkinson?s disease
Select Parkinson?s Phase III Completed Studies: As of June 2022
Select Parkinson’s Ongoing Phase III Studies: As of June 2022
Select Anti-Parkinson?s Drugs
Levodopa
Dopamine Agonists
Mirapex
GSK Discontinues Requip for PD and RSL Treatment
A Review of the Parkinson?s Disease
Prevalence
Symptoms
Causes
Diagnosis
Anti-Depressants
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 7: Anti-Depressant Market: Percentage Share Breakdown
by Depressive Disorder Type
Anti-Depressant Treatment
Select Antidepressants Drugs
Zoloft (Sertraline)
Cymbalta®
Prozac (Fluoxetine)
Effexor (Venlafaxine)
Paxil
Wellbutrin (Bupropion)
Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Depressive Disorders: As
of June 2022
A Review of Depression
Prevalence of Depression
Causes of Depression
Types of Depressive Disorders
Available Treatment
Tricyclic Antidepressants
Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
Lithium Salts
Working of Antidepressants
Ranking of Antidepressants in Terms of Efficacy
Types of Antidepressants
Other CNS Disorders (Multiple Sclerosis, Attention Deficit
Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Insomnia)
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
List of Approved Drugs for MS
Patent Expiration Date/Year of the Major MS Drugs
New Approvals
Novartis Receives FDA Approval for Mayzent for Use in Multiple
Sclerosis
Mavenclad Gains FDA Approval
Celgene Files NDA for Ozanimod
Ocrevus - The First Approved Drug for Primary Progressive
Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS)
Multiple Sclerosis: Pipeline Analysis
Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Multiple Sclerosis: As
of June 2022
A Review of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Types of Multiple Sclerosis
EXHIBIT 8: Clinical Subtypes of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Prevalence of MS
Causes of MS
Myths Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis
Symptoms of MS
Diagnosis of MS
Insomnia
Overview
List of Approved Drugs for Insomnia
Select Pipeline Drugs for Insomnia: As of June 2022
Zolpidem
Eszopiclone
A Review of Insomnia
Prevalence of Insomnia
Therapies for Insomnia
CNS Pain Management
Market Overview
Treatment
Drugs Indicated for Pain Management
Regional Overview
Players
Combination Therapies Gain Prominence
Key Trends in Chronic Pain Management
Neuropathic Pain Management: Market with High Potential
Select Phase III Ongoing Studies for Neuropathic Pain
Lyrica’s Generics Gain FDA Approval
Migraine Market: A Core Vertical in CNS Pain Management
Migraine Care: Select Patent Expiries (2013-2015)
Migraine Completed Phase III Studies
Migraine Ongoing Phase III Studies
Select Pain Management Drugs
Flupirtine
Lyrica
Oxycodone
Nucynta ER
Metabotropic Glutamate Receptors (mGluRs)
New Pain Management Drugs
Novartis Presents New Data for Aimovig
Reyvow, Eli Lilly’s Novel Migraine Drug with the Potential to
Lead the Global Migraine Medications Market
Three New Migraine Drugs Obtain FDA Approval
Eli Lilly’s Emgality Receives FDA Approval
An Insight into Mental Health Prevalence and Addressal
EXHIBIT 9: Global Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders by Type
Anti-Psychotics
Market Overview
Leading Atypical Antipsychotics for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Schizophrenia: As of
June 2022
Select Pipeline Drugs in Phase III for Bipolar Disorder: As of
June 2022
Select Anti-Psychotic Drugs
Zyprexa
Seroquel
Abilify
Clozaril
Risperdal
Risperdal® Consta®
Geodon
Invega Sustenna
Saphris
Latuda
A Review of Anti-Psychotics
Indications of Antipsychotics
An Effective Adjunctive Therapy
Off-label Uses
Efficacy - Marred by Lack of Evidence Base
Types of Antipsychotics
Difference between Typical and Atypical
Atypical Antipsychotics Up Against Typicals
Side Effects of Antipsychotics
Symptoms of Antipsychotics Withdrawal
Bipolar Disorder
Symptoms of Bipolar Disorder
Mood Episode - A Major Symptom
Manic Episode Vs Depressive Episode
Causes of Bipolar Disorder
Types of Bipolar Disorder
Co-morbidities of Bipolar Disorder
Schizophrenia
Prevalence by Gender
Symptoms of Schizophrenia
Causes of Schizophrenia
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Neurodegenerative Conditions
Burgeoning Global Aging Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to
Drive CNS Demand
EXHIBIT 10: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Increased Spending on Prescription Drugs Bodes Well for the CNS
Therapeutics Market
Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Boost CNS Therapeutics Market
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 12: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Growing Middle Class Population in Emerging Regions to Spur the
Market
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Developments in CNS Drug Delivery Technologies Bode Well for
the CNS Drugs Market
Understanding of BBB Cell Biology & Its Positive Impact on
Epilepsy Drugs: A Case-in-Point
Pharma Companies: Seeking New Tools to Offset Pressure on Drug
Pipelines
Awareness Campaigns Launched by Pharma Companies to Benefit the
Market
Music and Memory Programs Positively Impact Alzheimer?s Disease
(AD) and Related Dementia (ADRD) Patients
New Method to Isolate Active Compounds Related to Alzheimer?s
from Plant Medicines
Influx of New Products & Strong Pipeline
CNS Pharmaceuticals Secures FDA Approval for Protocol Amendment
to Trial Targeting GBM Treatment
Central Nervous System Therapeutics: From Bleak to Bright Outlook
Novel Drug-Delivery Options
Advances in Drug Discovery Methods for Rare Diseases
Market Restraint: Complex Nature of R&D
Ongoing Research on Psychedelics Substances Pave Way for
Ensuring Timely Treatment for Various Mental Illnesses
Advent of Advanced Disease Pathology and Diagnostics Techniques
Facilitate Medical Professionals in Diagnosing Mental Illness
at an Earlier Stage
Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for
Biological Medicines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World CNS Therapeutics Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurodegenerative Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Neurodegenerative Diseases
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurodegenerative
Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mental Health by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Mental Health by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Mental Health by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurovascular Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Neurovascular Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurovascular Diseases
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cns
Trauma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Cns Trauma by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Cns Trauma by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Infectious Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious Diseases by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cns
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Cns Cancer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Cns Cancer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver
EXHIBIT 15: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:
(1975-2050)
The Largest CNS Therapeutics Market Globally
Patent Expiries of Leading CNS Drugs in the US
Focus on Select Markets
Alzheimer?s Market
Anti-depressant Drugs
Usage of Antidepressants Surges in the US
Anti-Epilepsy Market
Epilepsy - A Major Concern for the Healthcare Industry
A Glance at Epilepsy Statistics
Anti-Epilepsy Drugs
The US Epilepsy Market: Patent Expiry of Select Major Drugs
Epilepsy in Children
Growing Competition from Generics
Pain Management Market
Consumers in the US Seek Different Options for Chronic Pain
Management
Neuropathic Pain Market
Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market
Mental Illnesses - Epidemiology
Facts & Figures
EXHIBIT 16: Lifetime Prevalence (%) of Bipolar Disorder in the
US Population by Age Group
Popular Antipsychotic Drugs in the US
EXHIBIT 17: The US Anti-Psychotic Drugs Market by Indication:
(2022E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales
Surging Off-label Prescriptions
Generics Occupy Front Seat
Rising Antipsychotic Use among Children - A Cause of Concern
Market Analytics
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
CNS Diseases: Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health,
Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns
Cancer and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
China: The Primary Market for CNS Drugs in Asia-Pacific
Select Anti-Schizophrenia Drugs Available in China
Other Available CNS Drugs in China
Market Analytics
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
CNS Therapeutics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Pain Management Market
Neuropathic Pain Market Witnesses Foray of Generics
Anti-Psychotics Market
Demand for Antipsychotics for Bipolar Disorder Upbeat
Market Analytics
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health,
Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns
Cancer and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: France Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health,
Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns
Cancer and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: France 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CNS Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases,
Mental Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health,
Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns
Cancer and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Germany 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Market Snapshots
Market Analytics
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: Italy Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
NICE Recommendations on CNS Therapeutics
Market Analytics
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: UK Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: UK 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 57: Spain Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by Segment -
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Spain 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental
Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 60: Russia Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health,
Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns
Cancer and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Russia 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for CNS Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases,
Mental Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics
by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health,
Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns
Cancer and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for CNS
Therapeutics by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Neurodegenerative Diseases, Mental Health, Neurovascular
Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious Diseases, Cns Cancer and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Growing Antipsychotics Market in Asia
Market Analytics
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for CNS Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for CNS Therapeutics by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for CNS Therapeutics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for CNS Therapeutics by Segment - Neurodegenerative Diseases,
Mental Health, Neurovascular Diseases, Cns Trauma, Infectious
