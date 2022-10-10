Attend the EV Charging Infrastructure Conference; The Second in a Truly Unique EV Charging Event Series

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will host the upcoming 2-day EV Charging Infrastructure Conference in a virtual format on October 18-19, 2022. The conference will cater to EV (“Electric Vehicles”) professionals and stakeholders and is designed to optimize education, learning, and networking for all attendees.



In light of the ongoing transition to EV, the continued development of charging networks will be critical to successfully stabilizing consumer adoption. Market demand can only be reliably supported by creating an altogether new infrastructure that harnesses the latest innovation, revitalizes urban infrastructure, drives ownership, and accelerates a sustainable shift to EVs.

GSMI’s conferences are globally respected for facilitating high-quality engagement and energetic discussions among participants to drive the clean energy agenda and foster wider adoption of EV technology. In attendance will be members of the c-suite, including CEOs, COOs and CROs; senior leadership officers, including Presidents, Vice-Presidents, and Heads of Departments; and middle management, such as Supervisors and Managers, and other Stakeholders. Attendees will be from across the EV infrastructure landscape, including battery manufacturing, charge point operation, city and urban planning, electrical grid operations, electrical vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), energy companies, energy storage, communications and power control solutions, financial and legal institutions and many others.

The 2-day EV Charging Infrastructure Conference will feature industry veterans offering an in-depth view and actionable insights from their specific domain of expertise.

Day 1 will host lively discussions on a variety of themes, including “Close the Gap: Scaling EV Infrastructure Today” with Urvi Nagrani, EV Development Consultant, Climate Solution Consulting, Andrea Marpillero-Colomina, PhD, Sustainable Communities Director, GreenLatinos, and Marcy Bauer, Senior Vice President, EVgo; “EV Charging as a Distributed Energy Source for Grid Balancing” with Avtar Bining PhD, President and CEO, Golden State Energy Properties and Jennifer Szaro, President and CEO, AESP; “Infrastructure for Multifamily Units” with Thor Hinckley, E-Mobility, Distributed Generation Consulting, Thor Hinckley LLC and Dale Howey, General Manager, Green Rock Apartments; “Supercharged: Fast Charging Infrastructure” with Brendon Mills, CEO, Fortress Solutions and Randal Kaufman, Sales Director, Black & Veatch, among others.

Day 2 will also include panel discussions such as “Streamlining Design and Engineering Processes for EV Installation” with Ian Hoppe, CEO and Founder, Condoit and Will Grady, Sales Manager, EnviroSpark Energy Solutions; “EV Fleet Management” with Urvi Nagrani, EV Development Consultant, Climate Solution Consulting, Al Curtis, Director Fleet Management, Cobb County of Georgia, and Cedric Roberts, Fleet Director, City of Birmingham.

Other illustrious speakers at the 2-day conference will include Yamen Nanne, Manager of Power Distribution Development, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power; Naeem Farooqi, Director of Global Technology, Wood PLC; Erika Guerrero, CEO, Electric Goddess; Luke Workman, Chief Scientist, Electric Goddess; Dave Mullaney, Principal, Carbon-Free Mobility, Rocky Mountain Institute; Ramiro Lepe, Medium & Heavy Duty Transportation Electrification Sr. Advisor, Southern California Edison; Hadi Hajimiri, CEO & Founder, Popion Mobility; Sasha Pejcic, Zero Emission Transportation Executive, Evenergi; Russ Stark, Chief Resilience Officer, City of St. Paul; among others.

Attendees will benefit from the virtual networking platform available at the conference to interact directly with key speakers, participate in Q and A sessions, chat directly with other participants, schedule 15-minute video meetings with potential partners, and join tables via video chat with other attendees. Educational and networking benefits will include Session Rooms to view live presentations and enjoy conference updates through the curated Event Feed. Attendees will also have access to the Exhibit Hall to visit booths, download marketing materials, view promotional videos, drop a business card, explore services and products, and chat directly with organizational exhibitors.

In February 2023, the series will move to its third and final event, a fascinating in-person expo showcasing the latest developments across six key tracks, including charging infrastructure, hardware and software technologies, connecting consumers, business strategies, funding, investments, and OEM manufacturing.

Additional information about the EV Charging Infrastructure Conference, as well as registration details, can be found on the EV Charging Infrastructure Conference website at https://evchargingsummit.com/infrastructure-october22/.

About Global Strategic Management Institute

Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI) is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.

General Inquiries:

Global Strategic Management Institute

San Diego, California

www.GSMIWeb.com

888.409.4418

Info@GSMIWeb.com



Corporate Communications:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, CA

www.IBN.fm

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com