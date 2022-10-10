New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Gaming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050558/?utm_source=GNW

Global Mobile Gaming Market to Reach $175.3 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$175.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.9% over the period 2020-2027. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$151.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR

The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing

Economic Disruptions Impact 2022 Growth Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mobile Gaming Market

In-Game Item Trading Platforms Report Strong Growth

World Witnesses an Increase in Mobile Playtime During the Lockdown

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by

Device: April 2020

EXHIBIT 3: To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around

the Globe Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on

Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

EXHIBIT 4: Mobile Game Downloads from App Store and Google Play

in billion: Q12018 to Q12022

Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote Working Approach

Amid the Russian-Ukraine Crisis Leading Game Studios Change

Game Plan and Suspend Sales in Russia

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Mobile Gaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

160 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Gaming Industry by Segment: 2022E

Outlook

China Continues to hold Prominence in the Global Mobile Gaming

Market

Tough New Rules Slowdown Game Approvals in China

A Snapshot of Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers

EXHIBIT 7: Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Gamers by Gender for 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2022

Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective

Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies

Consolidation Remains Rife Among Mobile Game Publishers

Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market

Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for February 2022

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Challenges and Opportunities Continue to Shape Mobile

Gaming Landscape

Players Assess the Potential of NFTs, and Blockchain in Mobile

Gaming

Metaverse: An Interesting Trend to Watch out For in Mobile Gaming

Meta Elements for Events & Mini-Games

EXHIBIT 9: Preference Ranking of Select Trends Among Mobile Gamers

Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space to Drive New

Level of Experience

EXHIBIT 10: Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019

EXHIBIT 11: VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting

Application of VR to Games by Generation

Artificial Intelligence Makes Gaming Alluring

Mobile eSports: An Emerging popular Platform

Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm

Industry Witnesses Emergence of New Gacha Types

Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction

AAA Mobile Games & Cross-Play Features Report Significant Gain

Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in

Mobile Casino Apps

?Hyper-Casual? Games Remain Popular

Multiplayer Formats Gain Attention

Developers Venture for Alternative Strategies for Monetization

of Mobile Games

Subscriptions Format Makes Headway

Push Notifications

5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Mobile Gaming

EXHIBIT 12: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years

2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

EXHIBIT 13: Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding

licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025

5G-enabled Cloud Gaming - A Game Changer?

5G Gaming - Gamer Advantage

Developer Advantages

EXHIBIT 14: Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence

Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming

Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 15: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 16: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020

EXHIBIT 17: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:

2014-2022E

EXHIBIT 18: Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone

Apps by Type

EXHIBIT 19: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2021

EXHIBIT 20: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by

Geographic Region: 2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Mobile Gaming Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Smartphones by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Strategy & Brain by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Strategy & Brain by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Strategy & Brain by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Action & Adventure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Action & Adventure by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Action & Adventure by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Arcade by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Arcade by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Arcade by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Sports by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Genres by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Genres by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Genres by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Mobile Gaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Mobile Gaming Witnesses a Surge Amid ?Shelter-In-Place? Norms

Key Trends in Mobile Gaming Market

A Demographic Profile

EXHIBIT 21: US Mobile Gaming Market Breakdown by Age Group: 2021

EXHIBIT 22: US Mobile Gaming Market by Gender: 2022

Market Analytics

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones and Other

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade,

Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Mobile Gaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones and Other

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Mobile Gaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones and Other

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Mobile Gaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Genre - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy &

Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones and Other

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 23: Mobile Gaming Market in the UK: Percentage

Breakdown by Gender for 2021

Market Analytics

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones and Other

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mobile

Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade,

Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones and Other

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other

Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy & Brain,

Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action &

Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by

Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports

and Other Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming

by Genre - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy &

Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Gaming by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming

by Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action &

Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by

Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports

and Other Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming

by Genre - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy &

Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones

and Other Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Genre - Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure,

Arcade, Sports and Other Genres - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Genre -

Strategy & Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and

Other Genres Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Genre - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Strategy &

Brain, Action & Adventure, Arcade, Sports and Other Genres for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Mobile Gaming Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mobile Gaming by Device - Smartphones and Other Devices -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Mobile Gaming by Device -

Smartphones and Other Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Mobile Gaming by

Device - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones



