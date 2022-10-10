New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Gaming Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050558/?utm_source=GNW
Global Mobile Gaming Market to Reach $175.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mobile Gaming estimated at US$79.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$175.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 11.9% over the period 2020-2027. Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$151.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Mobile Gaming market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 262 Featured)
Activision Blizzard Inc. Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. CyberAgent Inc. Disney Mobile Electronic Arts, Inc. Gameloft SE GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. Microsoft Corp. NCSoft Corporation NetEase Inc. Netmarble Corp. Nexon Co., Ltd Niantic Inc. Nintendo Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. TakeTwo Interactive Tencent Holdings Ltd. The Walt Disney Co. Ubisoft Entertainment Zynga
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050558/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing
Economic Disruptions Impact 2022 Growth Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Mobile Gaming Market
In-Game Item Trading Platforms Report Strong Growth
World Witnesses an Increase in Mobile Playtime During the Lockdown
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage of Internet Users Playing Video Games by
Device: April 2020
EXHIBIT 3: To Cope With the Pandemic, Sequestered People Around
the Globe Escape to Gaming: Average Increase in Time Spent on
Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020
EXHIBIT 4: Mobile Game Downloads from App Store and Google Play
in billion: Q12018 to Q12022
Gaming Industry Adapts to Remote Working Approach
Amid the Russian-Ukraine Crisis Leading Game Studios Change
Game Plan and Suspend Sales in Russia
Competition
EXHIBIT 5: Mobile Gaming - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
160 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Mobile Gaming: A High Growth Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Gaming Industry by Segment: 2022E
Outlook
China Continues to hold Prominence in the Global Mobile Gaming
Market
Tough New Rules Slowdown Game Approvals in China
A Snapshot of Demographic Profile of Mobile Gamers
EXHIBIT 7: Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Gamers by Gender for 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Mobile Gaming Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Number of Gamers by Age Group for 2022
Mobile Gaming Market: A Competitive Perspective
Comparatively Low Entry Barriers Invite Scores of New Companies
Consolidation Remains Rife Among Mobile Game Publishers
Leading Companies in the Global Mobile Games Market
Top Mobile Games Ranked by Revenues for February 2022
WORLD BRANDS
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Challenges and Opportunities Continue to Shape Mobile
Gaming Landscape
Players Assess the Potential of NFTs, and Blockchain in Mobile
Gaming
Metaverse: An Interesting Trend to Watch out For in Mobile Gaming
Meta Elements for Events & Mini-Games
EXHIBIT 9: Preference Ranking of Select Trends Among Mobile Gamers
Augmented Reality Enters the Mobile Gaming Space to Drive New
Level of Experience
EXHIBIT 10: Leading AR Categories on iOS: 2019
EXHIBIT 11: VR Gaming Market: % of Consumers Wanting
Application of VR to Games by Generation
Artificial Intelligence Makes Gaming Alluring
Mobile eSports: An Emerging popular Platform
Mobile Cloud Gaming: The New Paradigm
Industry Witnesses Emergence of New Gacha Types
Cross-Platform Gaming Gains Traction
AAA Mobile Games & Cross-Play Features Report Significant Gain
Growing Interest in Online Gambling Triggers Rapid Growth in
Mobile Casino Apps
?Hyper-Casual? Games Remain Popular
Multiplayer Formats Gain Attention
Developers Venture for Alternative Strategies for Monetization
of Mobile Games
Subscriptions Format Makes Headway
Push Notifications
5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Mobile Gaming
EXHIBIT 12: Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years
2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
EXHIBIT 13: Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding
licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025
5G-enabled Cloud Gaming - A Game Changer?
5G Gaming - Gamer Advantage
Developer Advantages
EXHIBIT 14: Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
Micro Gaming Studios & Independent Developers Gain Presence
Continued Rise in Mobile Phone Users Drives Mobile Gaming
Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Foster Growth in Mobile Gaming Market
Opportunity Indicators
EXHIBIT 15: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 16: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2020
EXHIBIT 17: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:
2014-2022E
EXHIBIT 18: Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone
Apps by Type
EXHIBIT 19: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category
for 2021
EXHIBIT 20: World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by
Geographic Region: 2021

What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
