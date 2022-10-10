New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049887/?utm_source=GNW

Global Metal Powders Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metal Powders estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

The Metal Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$699.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Other Types Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$191.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$278.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Global Metal Powders Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Rise of Powder Metallurgy Provides the Foundation for the

Growth of Metal Powders

EXHIBIT 1: By Manufacturing Metallic Components from Metal

Powders, Powder Metallurgy is Poised to Bulldoze Growth in the

Metal Powders Market: Global Opportunity for Powder

Metallurgy (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

and 2029

On the Pandemic Front, Here?s What?s Happening. Prognosis Every

Business Needs to Know

EXHIBIT 2: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March

2022

EXHIBIT 3: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

Collison of the Pandemic & War Comes as a Set Back for Global

Economic Recovery & Progress

EXHIBIT 4: A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine

Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise &

Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors:

Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per

Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Virus Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia

-Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World

Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for

the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 6: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 7: Metal Powders - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

148 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Metal Powders: Overview, Importance, Applications & Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Outlook for Global Manufacturing Industry in 2022 Slips a Tad

as a Result of the Russia -Ukraine War

Manufacturing Industry?s Transition to Precision Manufacturing

Bodes Well for Market Growth

Signs of War’s Hitting Manufacturing Emerges

Metal Powders Led by Steel Powder Reel Under Soaring Prices of

Metal Commodities

EXHIBIT 8: Steel Prices Jump on the Back of Disrupted Steel

Production in Ukraine and Dwindling Steel Scrap Supply from

Russia and Ukraine: Global Prices of Hot-Rolled Coil (HRC)

Steel (In US$ Per Metric Ton) for Years 2019 through 2022

Spectacular Growth of Additive Manufacturing to Drive Demand

Gains in the Metal Powders Market

EXHIBIT 9: Strong Outlook for AM Translates into Stronger

Demand for Metal Powders: Global Market for Additive

Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021 2023, 2025,

2027 and 2029

Demand Grows Strong for Next-Generation Metal Powders for

Medical Additive Manufacturing

EXHIBIT 10: As Medical Additive Manufacturing Gains Momentum,

So Does the Demand for New Generation Metal Powders: Global

Market for 3D Printing Medical Devices (In US$ Million) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Production Volatility Amid Chip Shortages Aggravated by the

Russia Ukraine War Downgrades Demand for Metal Powders in the

Automotive End-Use Sector in 2022

EXHIBIT 11: As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the

Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes & Supply Chain

Disruptions Caused by the Russia-Ukraine War, Uncertainty

Rips Through Upstream PM Parts Suppliers: Global Light

Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019

Through 2025

Beyond These Challenges, the Automotive Industry?s Growing

Appetite for Advanced Powdered Metallurgy (PM) Parts Will

Remain a Long-Term Growth Driver

Growing Use of Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry

Encourages Consumption of Powder Metals in the Aerospace End-

Use Sector

EXHIBIT 12: The Time is Ripe for Metal Powder Manufacturers to

Eye More Closely the Emerging Opportunities in The Aerospace

Sector: Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market (In

US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 2025, and 2027

The Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery,

Brightening the Outlook for Metal Powders in Aircraft

Manufacturing

Mechanization of Agriculture to Drive the Demand for Metal Powders

EXHIBIT 13: Growing Investments in Agricultural Machinery Bodes

Well for Upstream Parts & Materials Suppliers: Global Market

for Agricultural Machinery (In US$ Billion) 2021, 2023, 2025,

2027 and 2027

Focus on Sustainability Throws the Spotlight on Metal Powders.

Here?s Why & How

EXHIBIT 14: The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a

Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion

Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980,

1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021

A Crucial Growth Variable, Innovation in Metal Powders Gains

Momentum



