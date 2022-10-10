New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Powders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06049887/?utm_source=GNW
Global Metal Powders Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Metal Powders estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR
The Metal Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$699.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Other Types Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$191.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$278.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 178 Featured)
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated American Chemet Corp. AMETEK Specialty Metal Products Inc. Burgess-Norton Manufacturing Company Carpenter Technology Corporation Daido Steel Co., Ltd. Diamet Corporation Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. Erasteel SAS F. W. Winter Inc. & Co. Fine Sinter Co., Ltd. Hoeganaes Corp. H.C. Starck GmbH Höganäs AB JFE Steel Corp. Kennametal, Inc. Kobe Steel, Ltd. Kymera International Miba AG Norilsk Nickel PMG Holding GmbH Pometon SpA Rio Tinto Metal Powders Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Rise of Powder Metallurgy Provides the Foundation for the
Growth of Metal Powders
EXHIBIT 1: By Manufacturing Metallic Components from Metal
Powders, Powder Metallurgy is Poised to Bulldoze Growth in the
Metal Powders Market: Global Opportunity for Powder
Metallurgy (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027
and 2029
On the Pandemic Front, Here?s What?s Happening. Prognosis Every
Business Needs to Know
EXHIBIT 2: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of March
2022
EXHIBIT 3: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
Collison of the Pandemic & War Comes as a Set Back for Global
Economic Recovery & Progress
EXHIBIT 4: A World Divided Over the War in Russia & Ukraine
Fuels Oil Production Stand-Off, Aggravating Global Price Rise &
Making Putin More Bolder & Willing to Invade its Neighbors:
Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per
Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Virus Variants Coupled With Inflation Triggered by the Russia
-Ukraine War Lowers Growth Expectations for 2022: World
Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for
the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 6: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 7: Metal Powders - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
148 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Metal Powders: Overview, Importance, Applications & Market Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Outlook for Global Manufacturing Industry in 2022 Slips a Tad
as a Result of the Russia -Ukraine War
Manufacturing Industry?s Transition to Precision Manufacturing
Bodes Well for Market Growth
Signs of War’s Hitting Manufacturing Emerges
Metal Powders Led by Steel Powder Reel Under Soaring Prices of
Metal Commodities
EXHIBIT 8: Steel Prices Jump on the Back of Disrupted Steel
Production in Ukraine and Dwindling Steel Scrap Supply from
Russia and Ukraine: Global Prices of Hot-Rolled Coil (HRC)
Steel (In US$ Per Metric Ton) for Years 2019 through 2022
Spectacular Growth of Additive Manufacturing to Drive Demand
Gains in the Metal Powders Market
EXHIBIT 9: Strong Outlook for AM Translates into Stronger
Demand for Metal Powders: Global Market for Additive
Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021 2023, 2025,
2027 and 2029
Demand Grows Strong for Next-Generation Metal Powders for
Medical Additive Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 10: As Medical Additive Manufacturing Gains Momentum,
So Does the Demand for New Generation Metal Powders: Global
Market for 3D Printing Medical Devices (In US$ Million) for
Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027
Production Volatility Amid Chip Shortages Aggravated by the
Russia Ukraine War Downgrades Demand for Metal Powders in the
Automotive End-Use Sector in 2022
EXHIBIT 11: As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the
Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes & Supply Chain
Disruptions Caused by the Russia-Ukraine War, Uncertainty
Rips Through Upstream PM Parts Suppliers: Global Light
Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019
Through 2025
Beyond These Challenges, the Automotive Industry?s Growing
Appetite for Advanced Powdered Metallurgy (PM) Parts Will
Remain a Long-Term Growth Driver
Growing Use of Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry
Encourages Consumption of Powder Metals in the Aerospace End-
Use Sector
EXHIBIT 12: The Time is Ripe for Metal Powder Manufacturers to
Eye More Closely the Emerging Opportunities in The Aerospace
Sector: Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market (In
US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023 2025, and 2027
The Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery,
Brightening the Outlook for Metal Powders in Aircraft
Manufacturing
Mechanization of Agriculture to Drive the Demand for Metal Powders
EXHIBIT 13: Growing Investments in Agricultural Machinery Bodes
Well for Upstream Parts & Materials Suppliers: Global Market
for Agricultural Machinery (In US$ Billion) 2021, 2023, 2025,
2027 and 2027
Focus on Sustainability Throws the Spotlight on Metal Powders.
Here?s Why & How
EXHIBIT 14: The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a
Circular Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion
Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980,
1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021
A Crucial Growth Variable, Innovation in Metal Powders Gains
Momentum
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Metal Powders Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
