Global Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Reach $119.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Herbal Supplements and Remedies estimated at US$64.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$119.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Multi-Herbs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$68.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Specialty Herbs segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Herbal Supplements and Remedies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$15.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Garlic Segment to Record 7.4% CAGR
In the global Garlic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Arizona Natural Products ARKOPHARMA Laboratories Company Limited Bio-Botanica, Inc. Bionorica SE Blackmores Ltd. Gaia Herbs, LLC Glanbia plc Herb Pharm, LLC Herbalife International of America, Inc. Hevert Arzneimittel GmbH & Co KG Himalaya Wellness Company i-Health, Inc. Indfrag Biosciences Private Limited Jemo-pharm A/S Natures Aid Ltd. Nature’s Bounty, Inc. Solgar Inc. Sundown Naturals NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. Nature’s Way Products, LLC New Chapter, Inc. Nutraceutical International Corporation Pharma Nord ApS Pharmavite® LLC Potter’s Herbals PuraPharm International (H.K.) Ltd. Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc. Ricola AG Schaper & Brümmer GmbH & Co. KG Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Herbal Supplements and Remedies - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Herbs
A Prelude to Herbal Supplements and Remedies
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Covid-19 Impact on Herbal Supplements And Remedies
Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health and
Wellness Products
From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends
Immune Health Supplements Cruising Down a New Road of
Opportunity
Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health
Foods Favors Herbal Supplements and RemediesMarket
Role of Herbal Medicine in the Fight against Covid-19
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Herbal Supplements and Remedies Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market Relishes Shoots of Change
with Strong Focus on Preventive Healthcare
Growth Drivers Supercharging Herbal Supplements & Remedies Market
Europe and the US Represent the Largest Regions, Asia-Pacific
to Witness Fastest Growth
Heal Thyself Motto amid COVID-19 Makes US Herbal Supplements
Market to Exhibit Record Growth
Leaves & Medicinal Function Segments Thriving Well in Herbal
Supplements & Remedies Market
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Losing Appeal of Conventional Remedies and Growing Consumer
Interest in Herbal Medicine and Supplements Drive Healthy
Market Growth
Research Evidence Supports Positive Role of Herbal Remedies in
Boosting Immunity and Stress Management
Strong Gains for Animal Feed Application
Rising Demand for Herbal Cosmetics Products
Latest Product Trends Taking Herbal Supplements Market to New
Level
Rising Popularity of Curcumin & Turmeric Products
Consumer Focus on Self-Care Organic Products
Nutritional Deficiency & Sedentary Lifestyle Open New Avenues
for Herbal Supplements
Elderberry Gains from Immune Support Rush
Ashwagandha: A Start Performer
Fall of CBD Products
Adaptogens
Rising Aging Population Drives the Market for Herbal
Supplements and Remedies
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Increased Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Drives the Market
for Herbal Supplements
New Technologies Transform Chinese Herbal Medicine
Natural Garlic Herbal Supplements for a Healthy Heart
Ginkgo Biloba for Treating Blood Disorders and Memory Disorders
Echinacea: Widely Known for Immune Stimulating Properties
St. John?s Wort for Depression and Mood Disorders
Ginseng Supplements for Energy Boost
Increasing Focus on Weight Management Spurs Demand for Herbs
that Aid Weight Loss
Danger of Drug Interactions Hinders Herbal Supplement Usage
among Kidney Patients
Risk Drug Interactions between Herbs and Conventional Drugs
Challenge Market Prospects
Macro Factors Driving Growth of Herbal Supplements and Remedies
Market
Ballooning Global Population
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic & Lifestyle Diseases Enhances
Consumer Demand
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015,
2020, 2025 and 2030
Urbanization Trend
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
UNITED STATES
