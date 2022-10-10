New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033299/?utm_source=GNW

Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobile Units, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Stationary Units segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $939.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR

The Welding Fume Extraction Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$939.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$752.1 Million by the year 2027.



Large Centralized Systems Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR

In the global Large Centralized Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$685.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$983.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Donaldson Company Inc. Filcar Spa Kemper America Inc. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Miller Electric Mfg. LLC PACE Worldwide Parker-Hannifin Corporation RoboVent, Inc. Sentry Air Systems, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population

Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging

Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of

Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020

through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency

Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by

New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries &

Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How Major End-Use Industries Are Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Manufacturing Industry

Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

The Pandemic Accelerates the Momentum Towards Manufacturing

Automation: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through

2025

Automotive Manufacturing

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Construction Industry

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020, & 2021

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment: Definition, Scope,

Importance, Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for Welding Machines Provides the Foundation for

Growth in the Market

Global Opportunity for Welding Machinery (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Health Risks & Stringent Worker Safety Regulations Spur Adoption

Adoption of Laser Welding Bodes Well for Increased Adoption of

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Laser Welding is a Fast Emerging Trend in Production

Although Effective, Laser Welding Emits Hazardous Fumes that

Mandate Use of Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Increased Adoption of Automated & Robotic Wielding Systems

Drives the Need for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Focus on Automation Pushes Up Investments in Robotic Welding

Robotic Welding Creates Hazardous Fumes & Dust

Robotic Fume Extraction Rises in Popularity

Plasma Wielding Aggravates the Threat of Toxic Fumes Driving

Demand for Welding Fume Extraction Equipment

Technological Advancements and Innovations Contribute to Market

Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

