New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Access Control Industry"

Global Vehicle Access Control Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Access Control estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Biometric Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biometric Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

The Vehicle Access Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation

Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed

Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil

Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based

Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:

Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022

EXHIBIT 3: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty

Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth

Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections:

(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022

and 2023

EXHIBIT 4: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

Competition

EXHIBIT 5: Vehicle Access Control - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

75 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Vehicle Access Control - Definition, Types, & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With OEM Integration of Physical Access Control Systems in

Vehicles Linked to Automotive Production Trends, It Pays to

Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 &

Beyond

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add

to Market Nervousness

EXHIBIT 6: As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the

Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes, Uncertainty

Rips Through the Supply Chain: Global Light Vehicle

Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 Through 2025

Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge

Rise in Automobile Thefts & the Ensuing Stringent Motor Vehicle

Theft Prevention Regulations Spur Demand for Physical Vehicle

Access Control Systems

EXHIBIT 7: Vehicle Access Control Systems Grow in Significance

as the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases: Vehicle

Thefts (In 000 Vehicles) in the United States for the Years

2019 through 2022

EXHIBIT 8: Motor Vehicle Theft in the United States by Area

Type as of the Year 2022

Keyless Vehicle Access Control Still Remains the Most Widely

Used Secure Vehicle Access Control System

Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence

Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control

Systems

Growing Installation of Vehicle Barriers for Controlling

Unauthorized Vehicle Access in Restricted Areas Expand the

Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Solutions

EXHIBIT 9: % Share Breakdown of Global Installations of Vehicle

Entry Access Control Systems in Facilities Worldwide by

Facility Type

Robust Growth in Electronic Tolling (ETC) to Benefit

Investments in Vehicle Access Control Deployments

Focus on RFID Technology for Vehicle Access Control

Special Focus on ANPR Based Vehicle Access Control



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Vehicle Access Control Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Biometric Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Non-Biometric Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 12-Year Perspective for Non-Biometric Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biometric Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Biometric Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 12-Year Perspective for Biometric Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passenger Cars by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 12-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Light Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 12-Year Perspective for Light Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heavy Commercial Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 12-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Vehicle Access Control Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Non-Biometric

Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Vehicle Access Control Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by Type -

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Non-Biometric

Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Vehicle

Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial

Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Passenger

Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Russia 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Access

Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vehicle Access

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles

and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vehicle Access Control by Geographic Region - India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Access

Control by Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Access

Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle Access

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles

and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Table 104: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: India Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: India 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: India Historic Review for Vehicle Access Control by

End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy

Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: India 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access Control

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 110: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and

Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: South Korea Historic Review for Vehicle Access

Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric Systems for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Vehicle Access Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light

Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Vehicle Access

Control by End-Use - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles

and Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: South Korea 12-Year Perspective for Vehicle Access

Control by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial

Vehicles for the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Vehicle Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric

Systems and Biometric Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vehicle

Access Control by Type - Non-Biometric Systems and Biometric



