Global Vehicle Access Control Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Vehicle Access Control estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.8% over the period 2020-2027. Non-Biometric Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biometric Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Vehicle Access Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.
Continental AG DENSO Corporation Fingerprint Cards AB HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA HYPR Corp Irdeto B.V. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Mitsubishi Electric Corporation NXP Semiconductors Robert Bosch GmbH TOKAIRIKA, CO, LTD. U-Shin Ltd Valeo VOXX International Corp.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation
Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed
Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil
Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based
Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022:
Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty
Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth
Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections:
(Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022
and 2023
EXHIBIT 4: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
Competition
EXHIBIT 5: Vehicle Access Control - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
75 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Vehicle Access Control - Definition, Types, & Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With OEM Integration of Physical Access Control Systems in
Vehicles Linked to Automotive Production Trends, It Pays to
Understand Where the Automotive Industry is Heading in 2022 &
Beyond
Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
Several Downsides Marr Outlook for 2022
Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes Add
to Market Nervousness
EXHIBIT 6: As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the
Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes, Uncertainty
Rips Through the Supply Chain: Global Light Vehicle
Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 Through 2025
Russia-Ukraine War Has the Automotive Industry on Edge
Rise in Automobile Thefts & the Ensuing Stringent Motor Vehicle
Theft Prevention Regulations Spur Demand for Physical Vehicle
Access Control Systems
EXHIBIT 7: Vehicle Access Control Systems Grow in Significance
as the Number of Cars Stolen Each Year Increases: Vehicle
Thefts (In 000 Vehicles) in the United States for the Years
2019 through 2022
EXHIBIT 8: Motor Vehicle Theft in the United States by Area
Type as of the Year 2022
Keyless Vehicle Access Control Still Remains the Most Widely
Used Secure Vehicle Access Control System
Hack-Proof Keyless Systems Rises in Prominence
Biometrics Emerges to be the Future of Vehicle Access Control
Systems
Growing Installation of Vehicle Barriers for Controlling
Unauthorized Vehicle Access in Restricted Areas Expand the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Automated Solutions
EXHIBIT 9: % Share Breakdown of Global Installations of Vehicle
Entry Access Control Systems in Facilities Worldwide by
Facility Type
Robust Growth in Electronic Tolling (ETC) to Benefit
Investments in Vehicle Access Control Deployments
Focus on RFID Technology for Vehicle Access Control
Special Focus on ANPR Based Vehicle Access Control
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
