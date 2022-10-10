Ascent Funding Launches Contest that Will Pay You to Pursue Your Dreams

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Funding, a leader in outcomes-based lending and student success, launched a contest that will pay you to pursue your dreams. One lucky winner will receive $10,000.

The national contest encourages students from all majors and disciplines to dream big and allows Ascent to support the pursuit of their ambitions. Whether the dream is a life-changing educational experience, starting a business, or creating something that gives back to their community, Ascent wants to help make one lucky student’s dream a reality.

“Ascent has always been a partner in a student’s journey to success during school and after graduation. Today’s students are ambitious and aren’t waiting until after graduation to make their mark in the world,” said Ken Ruggiero, CEO of Ascent. “We’re dedicated to helping students succeed in every way we can and look forward to being a part of the future they create.”

Ascent puts student success at the core of the business and is on a mission to expand access to education and resources for millions of underserved students every year. It provides financial wellness education during the loan application process, offers free student success coaching to undergraduate student borrowers, awards more than $80,000 in scholarships every year, and creates more opportunities to qualify for financing with its outcomes-based non-cosigned student loan.

Entering the Ascent Will Pay You to Pursue Your Dreams contest is simple:

Create a 30-90 second video telling Ascent your big dream and how the $10,000 will help you achieve it.

Complete a short entry form and submit the video at AscentFunding.com/Dream-Contest

Students and families can see the official rules here . The competition closes on November 11, 2022, and the winner will be announced by December 6, 2022.

Ascent Funding is an award-winning company committed to student success. Ascent is revolutionizing how students and families plan, pay, and succeed in higher education at more than 2,600 traditional schools and coding bootcamps.