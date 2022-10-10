New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798256/?utm_source=GNW



- Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026

- Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is the most widely used therapy in critically ill patients as these hypotensive patients require slow removal of waste and water without causing hypotension. As renal replacement therapy for pediatric patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) becomes more commonplace, CRRT gains traction as a suitable treatment modality for patients of any size and who are hemodynamically unstable. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the underlying factor for acute kidney injury cases, which is expected to drive the demand for CRRT. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), and is projected to reach US$422.4 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

- The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market is expected to increase rapidly in future, driven by rising incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI). AKI constitutes for about 60% mortality rate. CRRT is the most widely used treatment for AKI. The technique is the most preferred modality for treating and managing hemodynamically unstable patients with AKI. Benefits of CRRT include hemodynamic tolerance due to solute removal and slower ultrafiltration. Rise in ageing population, increase in ICU-related admissions, and higher acceptance of CRRT procedures due to clinical advantages over the intermittent blood purification methods are the other key factors driving market growth. As Renal replacement therapy (RRT) is required in patients with severe acute kidney injury (AKI), the rise in incidence of Acute Kidney Injury remains a major factor driving growth in the CRRT market. Renal disorders and kidney related ailments are also common among aged people, and spike in population of aged people inflates the potential patient population for CRRT treatments. Europe and the United States dominate the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market, driven by the fast growing aging population and increasing acute kidney injury cases. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributable to increasing aging population, rising cases of acute kidney injury/diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and governments` push for investments in the healthcare sector. The market for Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) is forecast to grow at the fastest rate among all modalities over the analysis period. CVVHDF treatment modality leads to comprehensive removal and replacement of fluids and blood in the blood. The modality combines the principles of convection and diffusion, hemodialysis and hemofiltration, by using an efficient hemodiafilter. Given the modality`s ability to eliminate solute as well as fluid, the CVVHDF segment is poised to grow at a strong pace in the coming years. CVVHDF is a modality that is generally preferred among hospitals equipped with well-established intensive care units.



Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Bellco Societa Unipersonale a r.l

Chongqing Shanwaishan Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA

Infomed SA

Medica SpA

Medical Components, Inc.

Medites Pharma Spol. S.R.O.

Medtronic PLC

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Tianyi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady

Growth

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids Dominate the Market,

Disposables to Register the Fastest Growth

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) Leads the Market,

CVVHDF to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Europe and US Hold the Largest Share, China to Witness Fastest

Growth

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Future Endeavors in CRRT



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury to Drive Market

Growth

Rise in Aging Population, Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs

the Need for CRRT

Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region:

(in Thousands): 2017

Rising Incidence of Diabetes: A Key Risk Factor for Acute

Kidney Failure

Table 11: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults:

(20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive Market Growth

Prevalence of Heart Failure in Select Countries

Advancements in CRRT Machines: Designed for Reliable and Safe

Treatment

Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth

Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients

Miniaturization and Wearable Technology Forays into Acute Renal

Replacement Domain

Reimbursement Scenario

Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement

Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Dialysates & Replacement

Fluids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Dialysates & Replacement

Fluids by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disposables & Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Disposables & Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposables & Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Slow

Continuous Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Slow Continuous Filtration

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Slow Continuous

Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement

Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and

Disposables & Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement

Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement

Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and

Disposables & Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Continuous Renal Replacement

Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous

Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids

and Disposables & Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Continuous

Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables &

Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration,

Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product -

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Dialysates &

Replacement Fluids and Disposables & Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous

Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Dialysates & Replacement Fluids

and Disposables & Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality -

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous

Hemodialysis, Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow

Continuous Filtration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Continuous Renal

Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous

Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) by Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Continuous Venovenous

Hemofiltration, Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis, Continuous

Venovenous Hemodiafiltration and Slow Continuous Filtration for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 18

