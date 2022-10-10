New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798256/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026
- Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is the most widely used therapy in critically ill patients as these hypotensive patients require slow removal of waste and water without causing hypotension. As renal replacement therapy for pediatric patients with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) becomes more commonplace, CRRT gains traction as a suitable treatment modality for patients of any size and who are hemodynamically unstable. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the underlying factor for acute kidney injury cases, which is expected to drive the demand for CRRT. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT), and is projected to reach US$422.4 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.
- The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market is expected to increase rapidly in future, driven by rising incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI). AKI constitutes for about 60% mortality rate. CRRT is the most widely used treatment for AKI. The technique is the most preferred modality for treating and managing hemodynamically unstable patients with AKI. Benefits of CRRT include hemodynamic tolerance due to solute removal and slower ultrafiltration. Rise in ageing population, increase in ICU-related admissions, and higher acceptance of CRRT procedures due to clinical advantages over the intermittent blood purification methods are the other key factors driving market growth. As Renal replacement therapy (RRT) is required in patients with severe acute kidney injury (AKI), the rise in incidence of Acute Kidney Injury remains a major factor driving growth in the CRRT market. Renal disorders and kidney related ailments are also common among aged people, and spike in population of aged people inflates the potential patient population for CRRT treatments. Europe and the United States dominate the Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy market, driven by the fast growing aging population and increasing acute kidney injury cases. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is attributable to increasing aging population, rising cases of acute kidney injury/diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, technological advancements, and governments` push for investments in the healthcare sector. The market for Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF) is forecast to grow at the fastest rate among all modalities over the analysis period. CVVHDF treatment modality leads to comprehensive removal and replacement of fluids and blood in the blood. The modality combines the principles of convection and diffusion, hemodialysis and hemofiltration, by using an efficient hemodiafilter. Given the modality`s ability to eliminate solute as well as fluid, the CVVHDF segment is poised to grow at a strong pace in the coming years. CVVHDF is a modality that is generally preferred among hospitals equipped with well-established intensive care units.
Select Competitors (Total 18 Featured)
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Bellco Societa Unipersonale a r.l
Chongqing Shanwaishan Science and Technology Co., Ltd.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA
Infomed SA
Medica SpA
Medical Components, Inc.
Medites Pharma Spol. S.R.O.
Medtronic PLC
Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
Ningbo Tianyi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd
NxStage Medical, Inc.
Toray Medical Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady
Growth
Dialysates & Replacement Fluids Dominate the Market,
Disposables to Register the Fastest Growth
Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) Leads the Market,
CVVHDF to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Europe and US Hold the Largest Share, China to Witness Fastest
Growth
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Future Endeavors in CRRT
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increase in Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury to Drive Market
Growth
Rise in Aging Population, Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs
the Need for CRRT
Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region:
(in Thousands): 2017
Rising Incidence of Diabetes: A Key Risk Factor for Acute
Kidney Failure
Table 11: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults:
(20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive Market Growth
Prevalence of Heart Failure in Select Countries
Advancements in CRRT Machines: Designed for Reliable and Safe
Treatment
Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth
Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients
Miniaturization and Wearable Technology Forays into Acute Renal
Replacement Domain
Reimbursement Scenario
Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
