Global Astaxanthin Market to Reach $841.3 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Astaxanthin estimated at US$565.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$841.3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$492.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Astaxanthin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Algaecan Biotech Ltd
Algatechnologies Ltd
AstaReal, Inc
AstaSupreme
BASF SE
Beijing Gingko Group Co Ltd
Cardax, Inc
Cyanotech Corporation
Divi’s Laboratories Limited
Fenchem Biotek Ltd
Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd
Koninklijke DSM N.V
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Parry Nutraceuticals
Piveg, Inc.
Valensa International
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Focus on Nutrition and Immunity Presents Opportunity for
Functional Foods & Supplements
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
An Introduction to Astaxanthin
Natural & Synthetic Sources
Uses and Benefits of Astaxanthin
Nutraceuticals, Dietary Supplements and Feed Additives Demand
to Provide the Foundation for Growth in the Astaxanthin Market
Feed Emerges as the Major Application Segment
Rising Demand for Astaxanthin from Developing Countries
Competition
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
Astaxanthin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Significant Benefits of Astaxanthin in Varied End-Use
Industries to Boost Market Prospects
Natural Astaxanthin Demand Grows Led by Rising Consumer
Preference for Natural Products
Extensive Usage of Astaxanthin as a Prominent Ingredient in
Aquafeed Market Forms a Strong Basis for Growth
With Fish Color Becoming a Critical Factor for Customers,
Astaxanthin Emerges as a Vital Ingredient for Aquaculture
Industry
Growing Relevance of Live Feeds in Aquaculture for Fish
Pigmentation & Development Fuels Astaxanthin Market
COVID-19 Pandemic?s Devastating Impact on Aquaculture Industry
Affects Fish Food Market, Impacting Demand for Astaxanthin
Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011
through 2027
Global Fish Production (In Thousand Tonnes) by Aquaculture and
Capture Fisheries for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 and
2027
Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region
for 2019
Government Support for Aquaculture Industry Provides Growth
Impetus
Growing Demand for Natural Food Coloring Agents Offers Immense
Growth Opportunities for Natural Astaxanthin in F&B Industry
Global Food Colors Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years
2020, 2022, 2025 and 2027
Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a
Strong Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin
Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Health & Wellness Trend Catalyzes Growth of Functional Foods &
Drinks, Presenting Opportunities for Astaxanthin Market
Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (in US$
Thousand) by Region for the Years 2020 & 2027
Innovations and Advancements to Boost Market Prospects
Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients in Healthcare
Drives Demand for Astaxanthin
Astaxanthin Holds Potential in Improving Cardiovascular
Functioning
Astaxanthin-Tocotrienols Combination Provides Greater Cognitive
Benefits
Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products
Propels Market Growth
Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products:
Potential for Growth
Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Anti-Aging Benefits of Astaxanthin Propels Market Growth in the
Cosmetics Industry
Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand for Natural
Astaxanthin: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years
2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Study Finds Astaxanthin to Protect Skin from UV-Related Damage
Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Influence Market Prospects
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Urbanization Phenomenon
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797933/?utm_source=GNW
Global Astaxanthin Market to Reach $841.3 Million by 2027
What's New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
