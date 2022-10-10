Global Astaxanthin Market to Reach $841.3 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Astaxanthin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797933/?utm_source=GNW



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Astaxanthin estimated at US$565.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$841.3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$492.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $111.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR

- The Astaxanthin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$111.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$198.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)

Algaecan Biotech Ltd

Algatechnologies Ltd

AstaReal, Inc

AstaSupreme

BASF SE

Beijing Gingko Group Co Ltd

Cardax, Inc

Cyanotech Corporation

Divi’s Laboratories Limited

Fenchem Biotek Ltd

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Parry Nutraceuticals

Piveg, Inc.

Valensa International





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797933/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

Focus on Nutrition and Immunity Presents Opportunity for

Functional Foods & Supplements

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Astaxanthin

Natural & Synthetic Sources

Uses and Benefits of Astaxanthin

Nutraceuticals, Dietary Supplements and Feed Additives Demand

to Provide the Foundation for Growth in the Astaxanthin Market

Feed Emerges as the Major Application Segment

Rising Demand for Astaxanthin from Developing Countries

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Astaxanthin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Significant Benefits of Astaxanthin in Varied End-Use

Industries to Boost Market Prospects

Natural Astaxanthin Demand Grows Led by Rising Consumer

Preference for Natural Products

Extensive Usage of Astaxanthin as a Prominent Ingredient in

Aquafeed Market Forms a Strong Basis for Growth

With Fish Color Becoming a Critical Factor for Customers,

Astaxanthin Emerges as a Vital Ingredient for Aquaculture

Industry

Growing Relevance of Live Feeds in Aquaculture for Fish

Pigmentation & Development Fuels Astaxanthin Market

COVID-19 Pandemic?s Devastating Impact on Aquaculture Industry

Affects Fish Food Market, Impacting Demand for Astaxanthin

Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011

through 2027

Global Fish Production (In Thousand Tonnes) by Aquaculture and

Capture Fisheries for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 and

2027

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region

for 2019

Government Support for Aquaculture Industry Provides Growth

Impetus

Growing Demand for Natural Food Coloring Agents Offers Immense

Growth Opportunities for Natural Astaxanthin in F&B Industry

Global Food Colors Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years

2020, 2022, 2025 and 2027

Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals & Supplements Creates a

Strong Foundation for the Growth of Astaxanthin

Global Dietary Supplements Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Health & Wellness Trend Catalyzes Growth of Functional Foods &

Drinks, Presenting Opportunities for Astaxanthin Market

Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market Size (in US$

Thousand) by Region for the Years 2020 & 2027

Innovations and Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

Increasing Preference for Natural Ingredients in Healthcare

Drives Demand for Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin Holds Potential in Improving Cardiovascular

Functioning

Astaxanthin-Tocotrienols Combination Provides Greater Cognitive

Benefits

Increasing Expenditure on Personal Care and Cosmetic Products

Propels Market Growth

Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products:

Potential for Growth

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Anti-Aging Benefits of Astaxanthin Propels Market Growth in the

Cosmetics Industry

Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand for Natural

Astaxanthin: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years

2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Study Finds Astaxanthin to Protect Skin from UV-Related Damage

Demographic & Socio-Economic Factors Influence Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Phenomenon

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030



