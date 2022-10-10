Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 40 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount   
Accumulated until 30/9/2022 439,859 538.73 236,965,991   
Monday, 3 October 2022 6,900 439.00 3,029,100   
Tuesday, 4 October 2022 2,302 461.50 1,062,373   
Wednesday, 5 October 2022 1,637 460.98 754,617   
Thursday, 6 October 2022 0 - -   
Friday, 7 October 2022 6,608 468.05 3,092,869   
In the period 3/10/2022 - 7/10/2022 17,447 455.03 7,938,959   
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 7/10/2022 457,306 535.54 244,904,949   
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,978,030 treasury shares corresponding to 7.76% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.   
  

