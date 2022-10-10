Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 40 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 30/9/2022
|439,859
|538.73
|236,965,991
|Monday, 3 October 2022
|6,900
|439.00
|3,029,100
|Tuesday, 4 October 2022
|2,302
|461.50
|1,062,373
|Wednesday, 5 October 2022
|1,637
|460.98
|754,617
|Thursday, 6 October 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Friday, 7 October 2022
|6,608
|468.05
|3,092,869
|In the period 3/10/2022 - 7/10/2022
|17,447
|455.03
|7,938,959
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 7/10/2022
|457,306
|535.54
|244,904,949
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,978,030 treasury shares corresponding to 7.76% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
