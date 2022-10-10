Biomaterials Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Wright Medical Group N.V., Invibio Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V. and CoorsTek Inc.

Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Biomaterials Market is expected to clock US$ 395.38 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Biomaterials emerge as a promising option in various applications, especially cardiovascular, orthopedic, and orthodontics disorders, and boosting the market. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Biomaterials Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Biomaterials are used for various purposes in the healthcare domain. They can be found naturally or derived synthetically and coordinate with biological systems. The growing prevalence of chronic conditions and the rising geriatric population anticipate the growth of the biomaterial market. Thus, growing demands for biomaterials in society can be a significant impacting driver in the market.

Market Drivers

The global biomaterials market is growing significantly and is expected to experience a high jump in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to rising funds/investments made by government bodies in the research and development (R&D) department with a broadening utilization scope. A further factor in the development of the market is the increased need for biomaterials due to the growing incidence of chronic ailments, including cardiovascular disorders, neurological diseases, and orthopedic problems. In addition, the market is expected to grow due to greater awareness of the benefits of biomaterials and an increase in the count of road accidents. The global market for biomaterials is also expanding at a high pace due to an aging population and enhancement in the healthcare infrastructure of developing countries.

The global biomaterials market has been analyzed from three perspectives: material type, application, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The applications in the biomaterial market have been segmented into:

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Dental

Plastic Surgery

Wound Healing

Neurological Disorders

Tissue Engineering

Ophthalmology

The orthopedic segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share. The rising prevalence of different orthopedic diseases such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, etc. contributes to the development of the segment. Furthermore, growing road traffic accidents fuel the market growth. Also, the ever-increasing demand for different biomaterials, such as metallic and ceramic materials, because of their biocompatibility properties that are quite suitable in the orthopedic segment, further fuels the market expansion. Additionally, the growing innovations and constant product launches in orthopedic implants provide momentum to market development.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The biomaterial market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America dominates the market with the largest revenue share. This growth is owed to increased government investments, growth in the geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic disorders/illnesses and the large base of market players further accelerates the market expansion in this region. Europe holds the second highest revenue share in the market because of constant technological advancement and the rise in the demand for biomaterials.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) is considered the fastest growing segment of this market; this growth can be attributed to the growing aged population, developing healthcare infrastructure, and enhancing medical tourism.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players operating in the global biomaterials market are

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Stryker)

Invibio Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

Covalon Technologies Ltd

CRS Holdings LLC

Noble Biomaterials Inc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Victrex plc

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc

CoorsTek Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

