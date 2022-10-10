Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797787/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing estimated at US$776.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal Alloy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $256.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR

- The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$256.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$251.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.5% CAGR.Plastic Segment to Record 14.6% CAGR

- In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$114.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$301.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

3D Systems, Inc.

Arconic Inc.

CRP Technology S.r.l

EOS

ExOne

GE Additive

GKN Additive

Optomec, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797787/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline

Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Additive Manufacturing Offers Panacea to Distressed Aviation

Industry for Resurgence in Post-COVID-19 Era

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Additive Manufacturing: A Transformative Technology

Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry: An Introduction

Benefits of Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Manufacturing

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Technology

Applications of 3D Printing in Aerospace Industry

Additive Manufacturing Versus Subtractive Processes

Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market: Prospects &

Outlook

Aircraft Manufacturing Leads the Aerospace AM Market

Developed Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Aerospace AM

Market

Additive Manufacturing Gains Interest among Aircraft OEMs

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Strategic Alliances between Companies Foster Innovations

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AM Technology?s Role in Lightweight and Complex Parts and

Components in Aerospace Industry Drives Market

Numerous Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Drive Technology

Use to Create Spare Parts for Aerospace Industry

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present

Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of

Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded

(in Million) for 2010-2020E

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future

Growth in the Additive Manufacturing Market

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by

Aircraft Type for 2019

Growing Role of Additive Manufacturing in Commercial Aircraft MRO

Growing Use of 3D Printing for Aircraft Interiors to Boost

Market Prospects

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Additive Manufacturing Holds Potential to Transform the Defense

Industry

With Drone Usage Rising, AM Technology Emerges to Make Drones

Accessible and Affordable

Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Additive Manufacturing Gains Prominence in Satellite Manufacturing

Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing Delivers Low Buy-To-Fly Ratios

H-WAAM Technology Facilitates 3D printing of Large Metal Parts

FDM Technology: Tremendous Benefits Propel Use in Aerospace

Industry

Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials

Metal Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry Poised for

Inevitable Recovery

3D Printed Plastic Additives Gaining Traction in Commercial

Aviation Sector

Use of Additive Metal Manufacturing in the Replacement Market

Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

Technology Innovations to Boost Market Prospects

Russian Scientists Strengthen 3D-Printed Aerospace Parts Using

Carbon Nanofibers

In-house Additive Manufacturing Offers Benefits to Aerospace

Companies

Challenges Facing Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

Alloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal Alloy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Alloy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aircraft by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spacecraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Spacecraft by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Spacecraft by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Engine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Engine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Structural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Structural by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Structural by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and

Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,

Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and

Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,

Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and

Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,

Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and

Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,

Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and

Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,

Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and

Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,

Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and

Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,

Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and

Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,

Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal

Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive

Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material

Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________