Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797787/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aerospace Additive Manufacturing estimated at US$776.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Metal Alloy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.9% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $256.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR
- The Aerospace Additive Manufacturing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$256.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$251.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.5% CAGR.Plastic Segment to Record 14.6% CAGR
- In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$114.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$301.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
3D Systems, Inc.
Arconic Inc.
CRP Technology S.r.l
EOS
ExOne
GE Additive
GKN Additive
Optomec, Inc.
Stratasys Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797787/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline
Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Additive Manufacturing Offers Panacea to Distressed Aviation
Industry for Resurgence in Post-COVID-19 Era
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Additive Manufacturing: A Transformative Technology
Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry: An Introduction
Benefits of Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace Manufacturing
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Technology
Applications of 3D Printing in Aerospace Industry
Additive Manufacturing Versus Subtractive Processes
Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market: Prospects &
Outlook
Aircraft Manufacturing Leads the Aerospace AM Market
Developed Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Aerospace AM
Market
Additive Manufacturing Gains Interest among Aircraft OEMs
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Strategic Alliances between Companies Foster Innovations
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
AM Technology?s Role in Lightweight and Complex Parts and
Components in Aerospace Industry Drives Market
Numerous Advantages of Additive Manufacturing Drive Technology
Use to Create Spare Parts for Aerospace Industry
Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present
Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of
Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled Passengers Boarded
(in Million) for 2010-2020E
Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future
Growth in the Additive Manufacturing Market
Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019
Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by
Aircraft Type for 2019
Growing Role of Additive Manufacturing in Commercial Aircraft MRO
Growing Use of 3D Printing for Aircraft Interiors to Boost
Market Prospects
Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
Additive Manufacturing Holds Potential to Transform the Defense
Industry
With Drone Usage Rising, AM Technology Emerges to Make Drones
Accessible and Affordable
Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Additive Manufacturing Gains Prominence in Satellite Manufacturing
Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing Delivers Low Buy-To-Fly Ratios
H-WAAM Technology Facilitates 3D printing of Large Metal Parts
FDM Technology: Tremendous Benefits Propel Use in Aerospace
Industry
Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials
Metal Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace Industry Poised for
Inevitable Recovery
3D Printed Plastic Additives Gaining Traction in Commercial
Aviation Sector
Use of Additive Metal Manufacturing in the Replacement Market
Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials
Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
Technology Innovations to Boost Market Prospects
Russian Scientists Strengthen 3D-Printed Aerospace Parts Using
Carbon Nanofibers
In-house Additive Manufacturing Offers Benefits to Aerospace
Companies
Challenges Facing Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
Alloy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Metal Alloy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal Alloy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aircraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Aircraft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spacecraft by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Spacecraft by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Spacecraft by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Engine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Engine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Engine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Structural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Structural by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Structural by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and
Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,
Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and
Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,
Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and
Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,
Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and
Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,
Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and
Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,
Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and
Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,
Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and
Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,
Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
(UAV) and Spacecraft Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and
Spacecraft for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Application - Engine,
Structural and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Engine, Structural and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Engine, Structural and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal
Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic
and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Additive
Manufacturing by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Metal Alloy, Rubber, Plastic and Other Material
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing by Platform - Aircraft,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Spacecraft - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797787/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797787/?utm_source=GNW