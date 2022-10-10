Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Cell Culture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797741/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 3D Cell Culture estimated at US$972.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Scaffold-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Scaffold-free segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $341.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
- The 3D Cell Culture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$161.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 11.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.3% CAGR.Microfluidics-based Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR
- In the global Microfluidics-based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$139.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
3D Biotek, LLC
Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Company
Corning Inc.
Greiner Bio One International GmbH
Hamilton Company
InSphero AG
Lonza Group AG
Merck KGaA
Mimetas B.V.
Nanofiber Solutions
REPROCELL USA Inc.
Synthecon, Incorporated
Tecan Trading AG
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797741/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3D Cell Culture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3D Cell Culture Transforms Life Sciences Industry
3D Cell Culture: An Introduction
3D-Cell Culture Models
Benefits of 3D Cell Culture
Key 3D Cell Culture Formats
3D Cell Culture?Different Techniques
Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture
Polymeric Hard Scaffolds
Biological Scaffolds
Micropatterned Surface Microplates
Non-Scaffold Based 3D Cell Culture
Hanging Drop Microplates
Spheroid Microplates with Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating
Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture
Expanding Applications Fuel Growth in the Global 3D Cell
Culture Market
Developed Regions Lead the 3D Cell Culture Market, Asia-Pacific
to Register Faster Growth
Scaffold-based 3D Cell Culture Products Dominate the Market
Cancer and Stem Cell Research Leads the Global Market
Competitive Scenario
Key Commercial 3D Cell Culture Devices
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Cancer Drives the Demand for 3D Cell Culture
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site for 2018
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2018
Increasing Demand for 3D Cell Culture in Drug Discovery
Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
Organoids as Alternatives to Using Animals in Experiments
Use of 3D Cell Culture for Regenerative Medicine
Microfluidic Chips Hold Potential in Addressing 3D Cell Culture
Challenges
Technological Advancements Promote 3D Cell Culture Market
Researchers Use Lab-on-a-CD Technology to Generate Spheroid 3D
Cell Cultures
3D Bioprinting Holds Potential to Revolutionize Organ
Transplantation Space
A Review of Research Efforts and Achievements of Companies and
Universities
3D Tissue Culture: Growing Significance in Cancer Research
Cells Grown in 3D Change Cell Proliferation and Morphology
Cells Grown in 3D Demonstrate a More Pragmatic Drug Response
Cells Grown in 3D Express Phenotypic Heterogeneity
Cells Grown in 3D Alter Cell Behavior and Gene Expression
Cells Grown in 3D Replicate the Tumor Microenvironment
Other Advantages of 3D Tissue Culture Models
New Dimension of Cell Culture: The Rise of Spheroid Culture
Systems
Challenges
Progress in Scaffolds and Hydrogels Aids Creation of Organoids
and Spheroids
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffold-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Scaffold-based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Scaffold-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaffold-free by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Scaffold-free by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Scaffold-free by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microfluidics-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Microfluidics-based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Microfluidics-based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetic & Bioprinted by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Magnetic & Bioprinted by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Magnetic & Bioprinted
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer & Stem Cell Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cancer & Stem Cell Research
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Cancer & Stem Cell
Research by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Drug Discovery & Toxicology
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017
through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
3D Cell Culture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and
Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
3D Cell Culture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and
Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
3D Cell Culture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and
Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
3D Cell Culture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and
Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
3D Cell Culture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and
Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
3D Cell Culture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based
and Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and
Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
3D Cell Culture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Cell
Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Scaffold-based,
Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted
for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D Cell
Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug
Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering &
Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by Application -
Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology
Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Cancer &
Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based
and Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell
Culture by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell
Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue
Engineering & Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell
Culture by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues
for Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology
Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
3D Cell Culture Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based
and Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell
Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue
Engineering & Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology
Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Cell Culture by Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free,
Microfluidics-based and Magnetic & Bioprinted - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Product - Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based
and Magnetic & Bioprinted Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based and Magnetic &
Bioprinted for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 3D Cell Culture by Application - Cancer & Stem Cell
Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing and Tissue
Engineering & Regenerative Medicine - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for 3D Cell Culture by
Application - Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery &
Toxicology Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative
Medicine Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for 3D Cell Culture
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology
Testing and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine for the
Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797741/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Cell Culture Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797741/?utm_source=GNW