Vehicle Battery Market Poised to Reach the Valuation of over US$43.4 Bn Through 3030

London, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Fairfield Market Research report offers growth analysis and forecast of vehicle battery market between 2021 and 2030. Exhibiting steady growth of around 4.6%, global vehicle battery market is slated for the revenue of more than US$43.4 Bn toward the end of forecast period. With advanced battery technologies promising the delivery of superior performance and safety in addition to an extended life span, global vehicle battery market is likely to remain on an uptrend. Vehicle battery sales will remain upbeat as the global sustainability drive boosts e-mobility journey. With an increasing number of nations targeting the zero emission transportation soon in the future, vehicle battery market will continue to be on an uptrend. The favourable regulatory framework that fosters electric vehicle (EV) sales will offer a phenomenal push to market expansion. The trend is expected to be more prominent across the developed markets of Europe, followed by North America. The report however also highlights the fact that the developing Asian economies have also been witnessing rapid development of the policy structure in favour of EV industry, which is also a strong driving force for vehicle battery market.

Get the Free Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/vehicle-battery-market/request-sample

Key Research Insights

The global vehicle battery market revenue is likely to showcase around 1.5x expansion between 2021 and 2030

Li-ion batteries anticipate a robust 15% sales growth by the end of 2030

China remains the global leader in vehicle battery market, housing more than 45% of the globally based manufacturing plants





Insights into Segmental Analysis

The report indicates clear dominance of Li-ion batteries in terms of sales on account of their superior energy density, greater safety, and longer life span. Projected for nearly 15% growth in sales through the end of 2030, Li-ion batteries will remain the spearheading battery type segment, says the report. While growing integration of electric and hybrid drivetrains is expected to enable the incorporation of efficient EV batteries, Li-ion batteries will most likely experience notable spike in demand. In terms of revenue, Li-ion battery sales are likely to generate the revenue worth US$28.3 Bn in vehicle battery market by 2030 end.

Key Report Highlights

Despite receiving a strong thrust from lucrative incentives, and subsidies on battery-operated vehicles, the market continues to face a major challenge in form of the stubbornly expensive price point of vehicle battery packs

The market is likely to witness effective R&D collaborations between automakers, battery makers, tech giants and start-ups, and research facilities

Research around high-density vehicle batteries picks pace, faster charging, and amplified storage attributes attract major R&D investments





Insights into Regional Analysis

Developed nations across North America, and Europe continue to be in the bandwagon of creating a continuous stream of demand for vehicle battery market. However, the report points to the maximum business opportunity residing across the fast-developing markets across the Asian subcontinent. The rapidly transforming auto industry in favour of EVs is projected to substantially contribute toward the growth of vehicle battery market in Asia Pacific. China, currently housing over 45% of the battery manufacturing bases from around the world, is poised to represent the lion’s share in market expansion across the region. Japan, and South Korea will follow.

Leading Companies in Global Vehicle Battery Market

Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Johnson Controls International PLC, SAMSUNG SDI Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., and Limited are some of the significant players driving competition in global vehicle battery market. The report subjects some of the market leaders to detailed strategic profiling and analysis in the report.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/vehicle-battery-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2030 Market Size in 2021 US$28.7 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$43.4 Bn CAGR 4.60 % Key Players Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., BYD Company Limited, Johnson Controls International PLC, SAMSUNG SDI Co., Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Market Segmentation

Battery Coverage

Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Others





Vehicle Coverage

Passenger Vehicles (PV)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Medium & heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV)





Electrification Coverage

ICE/Micro Hybrid/ Start-Stop

Mild Hybrid/ Full Hybrid

Plug-in Hybrid/ Battery Electric Vehicle





Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited.

Clarios (Johnson Controls International PLC)

LG Chem

GS Yuasa Corporation

EnerSys

C & D Technologies, Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Technology-wise Analysis

Application-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com