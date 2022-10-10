REC Silicon - Presentation at the UEDA Conference

October 10, 2022: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon)

Please find attached the company presentation given by Kurt Levens, REC Silicon CEO, at the UEDA conference in Bozeman, Montana, USA.

For further information, please contact:

Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

