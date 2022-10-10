New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Activators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799366/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Plant Activators Market to Reach $896.6 Million by 2026

- Plant activators are chemicals that are designed to induce defense responses of plants to a range of pathogens. The activators are known to operate by providing a signal through the signal transduction pathway that is mediated by salicylic acid, which leads to the activation of the defense genes in plants. The plant activators are known to have minimal adverse impact on the environment and human health, as they do not consist of any pesticide or antibiotic. Further, since activators do not directly interact with pathogens, the plants are unlikely to develop any resistance to such chemicals. Plant activators are ideal choice of application in agriculture, as they are not specific to particular pathogen and are not affected due to drug resistance. For instance, the wet-rice farmers from East Asian region use plant activators for enhancing crop durability.

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Activators estimated at US$728.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$896.6 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Plant Activators and is projected to reach US$256 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.

- Growing importance of plant activators in promoting effective growth of plants and improve yield and production are driving demand for plant activators. The rapidly shrinking arable land and other agricultural resources and the growing need to ensure food security of the world`s expanding population is in turn driving focus onto agricultural products such as plant activators that can increase crop production and yield, and also play a part in restoring soli balance. The rapidly changing climatic conditions and growing environmental concerns along with adverse impact of pest attacks and disease outbreaks on agricultural yield and quality are fueling use of crop care and protection products including plant activators. Given the ability of plant activator to enhance defense mechanism of crops against environmental and climatic changes, its adoption continues to gather momentum. Also, with the widespread use of chemical pesticides and fungicides causing significant adverse impact on human health and environment, plant activators are emerging as suitable alternatives since they stimulate the plant`s natural defense system and do not interact with pathogens or get accumulated on crops. The shift towards safer plant activators is also aimed at addressing health risks associated with use of chemical crop protection chemicals. The plant activators market is being influenced by the continuous advances in the area of sustainable pest management. The increased focus on improving crop protection without use of chemical pesticides amidst growing concerns over environmental sustainability is driving demand for safer alternatives such as plant activators. With a growing number of emerging pathogens and pests exhibiting resistance to conventional crop protection solutions, plant activators are being used as alternatives to deal with such resistant pathogens and pests. Also, with consumers exhibiting preference for organic and vegan foods is leading to high demand for plant-based foods such as fruits and vegetables, thus fueling demand for agricultural products such as plant activators.

- Europe represents the major market for plant activators. With the availability of agricultural land on the decline in Europe, there is growing emphasis on making optimum utilization of available arable land and other resources, which is thus fueling demand for plant growth regulators. In particular, plant activators are being widely acceptance due to their ability to enhance agricultural productivity in the long run and hence help in achieving food security. Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India are expected to post strong growth in the coming years, led primarily by the sustained increase in investments being made by several leading manufacturers. The growing demand for agricultural commodities and the presence of large-scale agricultural activities in countries such as China and India present a favorable outlook for plant activators market. In the long run, the market is also expected to benefit from the growing awareness levels about plant activators.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)

Alltech Crop Science

BASF SE

Certis USA LLC

Eagle Plant Protect Pvt. Ltd.

FUTURECO BIOSCIENCE S.A.

Isagro SpA

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd.

NutriAg Group Ltd.

Plant Health Care, Inc.

Syngenta AG

UPL Limited.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799366/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Plant Activators: Market Prospects and Outlook

Biological Plant Activators Segment Drives Market Growth

Fruits & Vegetables: The Largest Segment in Plant Activators

Market

Europe Leads the Plant Activators Market, High Growth Potential

in Asian Economies

Plant Activators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population Drives Demand for Plant Activators

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide - Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-

2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields Drive the

Importance of Plant Activators

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure

to Strengthen Plant Defenses Against Diseases: Global

Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a %

of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

As Monocropping Increases Pest Resistance and Raises Risk of

Crop Diseases, Farmers Turn to Plant Activators for Improving

Plant Health and Quality

Monocropping Impacts Plant Health & Quality, Predisposing it to

Diseases: Impact of Long-Term Coffee Monoculture on Plant

Health in Terms of Root Dry Weight & Shoot Dry Weight (In

Grams Per Plant)

With Climate Change and Global Warming Anticipated to Lead to

Increase in Pest Attacks, Need for Plant Activators Set to

Grow

Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for

the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Rising Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over Associated

Yield Losses Enhances Significance of Plant Activators

Chronic Yield Losses Due to Plant Diseases & Their Dire

Implications for Global Food Security Brings ?Plant

Activators? into the Spotlight for their Yield Boosting

Benefits: Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop

Protection

Plant Activators Market Benefits from the Rising Demand for

Crop Care and Protection Products

Global Market for Crop Protection Chemicals: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Concerns over Adverse Effects of Excessive Pesticide Usage

Turns Attention to Plant Activators

Increasing Consumer Preference for Organic Foods and Vegan

Diets: An Opportunity for Activators Market

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Vegan Foods Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Innovations Spur Growth in the Plant Activators Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Activators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Activators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cereals & Grains by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cereals & Grains by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals & Grains by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oilseeds & Pulses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oilseeds & Pulses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilseeds & Pulses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turf &

Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Turf & Ornamentals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Turf & Ornamentals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foliar Spray by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Foliar Spray by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar Spray by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Soil Treatment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil Treatment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Mode of Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Mode of Applications

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Mode of

Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biological by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Biological by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Plant Activators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains,

Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by Crop -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits & Vegetables,

Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode of

Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by Mode

of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar

Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals &

Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &

Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode

of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Plant Activators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals &

Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &

Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode of

Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Plant Activators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals &

Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &

Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode of

Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Plant Activators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Plant Activators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals &

Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &

Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode

of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Plant Activators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals &

Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &

Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode

of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Plant Activators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals &

Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &

Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode

of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Plant Activators by

Source - Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals &

Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &

Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode

of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Mode of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Plant Activators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains,

Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by Crop -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits & Vegetables,

Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode of

Application - Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by Mode

of Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar

Spray, Soil Treatment and Other Mode of Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant

Activators by Source - Biological and Chemical - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for Plant Activators by Source -

Biological and Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Biological and

Chemical for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Crop - Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals &

Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf & Ornamentals - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Plant Activators by Crop -

Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and

Turf & Ornamentals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Plant Activators by

Crop - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fruits &

Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Turf &

Ornamentals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plant Activators by Mode of Application - Foliar Spray, Soil

Treatment and Other Mode of Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Plant Activators by Mode



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799366/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________