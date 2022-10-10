New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Activators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799366/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Plant Activators Market to Reach $896.6 Million by 2026
- Plant activators are chemicals that are designed to induce defense responses of plants to a range of pathogens. The activators are known to operate by providing a signal through the signal transduction pathway that is mediated by salicylic acid, which leads to the activation of the defense genes in plants. The plant activators are known to have minimal adverse impact on the environment and human health, as they do not consist of any pesticide or antibiotic. Further, since activators do not directly interact with pathogens, the plants are unlikely to develop any resistance to such chemicals. Plant activators are ideal choice of application in agriculture, as they are not specific to particular pathogen and are not affected due to drug resistance. For instance, the wet-rice farmers from East Asian region use plant activators for enhancing crop durability.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Activators estimated at US$728.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$896.6 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Plant Activators and is projected to reach US$256 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period.
- Growing importance of plant activators in promoting effective growth of plants and improve yield and production are driving demand for plant activators. The rapidly shrinking arable land and other agricultural resources and the growing need to ensure food security of the world`s expanding population is in turn driving focus onto agricultural products such as plant activators that can increase crop production and yield, and also play a part in restoring soli balance. The rapidly changing climatic conditions and growing environmental concerns along with adverse impact of pest attacks and disease outbreaks on agricultural yield and quality are fueling use of crop care and protection products including plant activators. Given the ability of plant activator to enhance defense mechanism of crops against environmental and climatic changes, its adoption continues to gather momentum. Also, with the widespread use of chemical pesticides and fungicides causing significant adverse impact on human health and environment, plant activators are emerging as suitable alternatives since they stimulate the plant`s natural defense system and do not interact with pathogens or get accumulated on crops. The shift towards safer plant activators is also aimed at addressing health risks associated with use of chemical crop protection chemicals. The plant activators market is being influenced by the continuous advances in the area of sustainable pest management. The increased focus on improving crop protection without use of chemical pesticides amidst growing concerns over environmental sustainability is driving demand for safer alternatives such as plant activators. With a growing number of emerging pathogens and pests exhibiting resistance to conventional crop protection solutions, plant activators are being used as alternatives to deal with such resistant pathogens and pests. Also, with consumers exhibiting preference for organic and vegan foods is leading to high demand for plant-based foods such as fruits and vegetables, thus fueling demand for agricultural products such as plant activators.
- Europe represents the major market for plant activators. With the availability of agricultural land on the decline in Europe, there is growing emphasis on making optimum utilization of available arable land and other resources, which is thus fueling demand for plant growth regulators. In particular, plant activators are being widely acceptance due to their ability to enhance agricultural productivity in the long run and hence help in achieving food security. Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India are expected to post strong growth in the coming years, led primarily by the sustained increase in investments being made by several leading manufacturers. The growing demand for agricultural commodities and the presence of large-scale agricultural activities in countries such as China and India present a favorable outlook for plant activators market. In the long run, the market is also expected to benefit from the growing awareness levels about plant activators.
Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured)
Alltech Crop Science
BASF SE
Certis USA LLC
Eagle Plant Protect Pvt. Ltd.
FUTURECO BIOSCIENCE S.A.
Isagro SpA
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
Nihon Nohyaku Co., Ltd.
NutriAg Group Ltd.
Plant Health Care, Inc.
Syngenta AG
UPL Limited.
