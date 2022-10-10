Boskalis and partners renew Europa Terminal in the port of Antwerp

English Dutch

Papendrecht, 10 October 2022



Boskalis, together with partners Artes Roegiers, Artes Depret and Herbosch-Kiere, will renew the Europa Terminal in Antwerp, Belgium for client Port of Antwerp-Bruges to ensure that the port can continue to receive the largest container ships and increase capacity by a third. The work, which officially commenced last Friday, will take nine years and will be carried out in three phases, taking maximum account of nature and the environment. The project carries a total value of EUR 335 million.

Global container congestion calls for more efficient space for handling containers for larger ships. For this reason, the current draft of ships that can moor at the quay wall of the Europa Terminal will be deepened from 13.5 meters to the maximum draft of approximately 16 meters. As the renewal requires extensive maritime works and to keep the terminal operational, the project will be executed in three phases, spread over nine years. The current quay wall will be broken down and replaced by a new wall of 1,200 meters. A temporary water retaining structure will ensure that no parts of the old quay wall enter the Scheldt and will protect the works from passing ships and the river tides. The three phases have been carefully planned based on the expected shipping traffic in the coming years.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a strategic partnership in terminal services (Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 500 vessels and floating equipment and approximately 10,000 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

