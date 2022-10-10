Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark 10 October 2022 – On 3 August 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.



Under the programme initiated 3 August 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 4 August 2022 to 31 October 2022.

Since the announcement 3 October, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 3,758,477 2,912,546,668 3 October 2022 95,000 768.12 72,971,284 4 October 2022 90,000 779.60 70,164,342 5 October 2022 90,000 792.21 71,299,327 6 October 2022 100,000 800.28 80,027,985 7 October 2022 85,000 797.83 67,815,911 Accumulated under the programme 4,218,477 3,274,825,517

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 21,836,688 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.0% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 7 October 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 20,125,909 B shares at an average share price of DKK 768.99 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 15,476,594,378.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 50,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: Ambre Brown Morley

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)

+1 848 304 1027

niaa@novonordisk.com



Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com



David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com



Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com





Company announcement No 75 / 2022





Attachment



