Global Laboratory Informatics Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laboratory Informatics estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Lab Notebooks (eln) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR

- The Laboratory Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$495.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR

- In the global Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$243 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$369.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured)

Abbott Informatics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Arxspan, LLC

Autoscribe Informatics, Inc.

Bio-ITech BV

Bytewize AB

Dassault Systemes

ID Business Solutions Ltd. (IDBS)

iVention B.V.

KineMatik Ltd.

Lablynx, Inc.

Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

LabWare, Inc.

Labworks LLC.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

RURO, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Laboratory Informatics Market

Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for

Laboratory Information Systems

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Select Countries:

As of October 17th, 2021

Laboratory Informatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Laboratory Informatics

Types of Lab Informatics Solutions

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

LIMS: A Major Category in the Laboratory Informatics Market

Service Segment Leads Lab Informatics Market

Cloud-based Laboratory Informatics Poised for High Growth

Competition

Competition



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for

Laboratory Informatics

Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

Laboratory Informatics Market Gains Traction amidst Growing

Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit

Informatics Market

Cloud: A Key Aspect of Connected Labs

Overcoming Challenges to a Fully Connected Laboratory

Noteworthy Trends in Laboratory Informatics Marketplace

User-Centered Designs

Connectivity & Interoperability

Cost of Automation

Lab of the Future

Healthcare Laboratory Informatics: Favorable Growth Outlook

Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Health Labs

Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:

A Key Market Driver for Lab Informatics Market

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region

for 2020

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs

(in Thousands) by Region for 2020

Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Laboratory

Informatics Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe

and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Lab Informatics Market to Benefit from the Increasing R&D

Spending in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Increasing Popularity of Cloud-based Lab Informatics: A Market

Opportunity

Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs

Application of Augmented Reality (AR) to Support Evolution of

Lab Informatics

AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in Laboratory Informatics

AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$ Million for

Years 2020 & 2025

Technology Advancements in LIMS and ELN

Lab Informatics and Analytics Emerge as Key Tools in Modern-Day

Labs

LIMS Market Poised to Benefit from Digitization of Laboratories

Significant Advantages of LIMS for Laboratories Drive Adoption

Digitization of Healthcare Drives Integration of LIS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Pathology Increases LIMS Adoption

LIMS to Resolve Challenges Facing Biobanking Research

Notable LIMS Trends Fuel Radical Changes in Most Laboratories

Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for

Robust and Comprehensive LIS

Increasing Integration of Informatics Solutions in Life Science

Laboratories

Informatics Approaches to In Silico Drug Discovery

Building Laboratory Informatics Capacity: Essential for

Effective AMR Surveillance

Lab Informatics Tool Helps Improve Food and Beverage Testing

Lab Capabilities

Rising Prominence of Lab Informatics Tools for Environmental

Monitoring

Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales in US$

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027

Challenges Facing Laboratory Informatics Market



