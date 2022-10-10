Global Laboratory Informatics Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laboratory Informatics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798966/?utm_source=GNW
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Laboratory Informatics estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronic Lab Notebooks (eln) segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
- The Laboratory Informatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$495.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
- In the global Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$243 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$369.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 86 Featured)
Abbott Informatics
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Arxspan, LLC
Autoscribe Informatics, Inc.
Bio-ITech BV
Bytewize AB
Dassault Systemes
ID Business Solutions Ltd. (IDBS)
iVention B.V.
KineMatik Ltd.
Lablynx, Inc.
Labvantage Solutions, Inc.
LabWare, Inc.
Labworks LLC.
PerkinElmer, Inc.
RURO, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Waters Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impact on Laboratory Informatics Market
Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for
Laboratory Information Systems
Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Select Countries:
As of October 17th, 2021
Laboratory Informatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Laboratory Informatics
Types of Lab Informatics Solutions
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
LIMS: A Major Category in the Laboratory Informatics Market
Service Segment Leads Lab Informatics Market
Cloud-based Laboratory Informatics Poised for High Growth
Competition
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Trend towards Laboratory Automation Spurs Demand for
Laboratory Informatics
Global Lab Automation Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020,
2022, 2024 and 2026
Laboratory Informatics Market Gains Traction amidst Growing
Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs
Digital Transformation and Connected Laboratories to Benefit
Informatics Market
Cloud: A Key Aspect of Connected Labs
Overcoming Challenges to a Fully Connected Laboratory
Noteworthy Trends in Laboratory Informatics Marketplace
User-Centered Designs
Connectivity & Interoperability
Cost of Automation
Lab of the Future
Healthcare Laboratory Informatics: Favorable Growth Outlook
Advanced Informatics Become Vital for Health Labs
Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases:
A Key Market Driver for Lab Informatics Market
Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown
for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,
and Others
Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region
for 2020
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)
Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs
(in Thousands) by Region for 2020
Aging Global Population Presents Opportunities for Laboratory
Informatics Market
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years
for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe
and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
Lab Informatics Market to Benefit from the Increasing R&D
Spending in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors
Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025
Increasing Popularity of Cloud-based Lab Informatics: A Market
Opportunity
Cloud-based ELNs Address Challenges Facing Labs
Application of Augmented Reality (AR) to Support Evolution of
Lab Informatics
AI and ML to Shape the Future Trends in Laboratory Informatics
AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$ Million for
Years 2020 & 2025
Technology Advancements in LIMS and ELN
Lab Informatics and Analytics Emerge as Key Tools in Modern-Day
Labs
LIMS Market Poised to Benefit from Digitization of Laboratories
Significant Advantages of LIMS for Laboratories Drive Adoption
Digitization of Healthcare Drives Integration of LIS
Accelerating Pace of Digital Pathology Increases LIMS Adoption
LIMS to Resolve Challenges Facing Biobanking Research
Notable LIMS Trends Fuel Radical Changes in Most Laboratories
Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for
Robust and Comprehensive LIS
Increasing Integration of Informatics Solutions in Life Science
Laboratories
Informatics Approaches to In Silico Drug Discovery
Building Laboratory Informatics Capacity: Essential for
Effective AMR Surveillance
Lab Informatics Tool Helps Improve Food and Beverage Testing
Lab Capabilities
Rising Prominence of Lab Informatics Tools for Environmental
Monitoring
Global Environmental Testing Market: Annual Sales in US$
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2020 and 2027
Challenges Facing Laboratory Informatics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
