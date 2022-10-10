Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market to Reach $0 Thousand by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798831/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market to Reach $0 Thousand by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$0 Thousand by 2027, growing at a CAGR of -100% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Vascular Cells, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -100% CAGR and reach US$0 Thousand by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cardiac Cells segment is readjusted to a revised -100% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $629.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at -100% CAGR

- The Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$629.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$0 Thousand by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of -100% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -100% and -100% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -100% CAGR.Neuronal Cells Segment to Record -100% CAGR

- In the global Neuronal Cells segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -100% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$188.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$0 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Evotec SE

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.

Ncardia

Pluricell Biotech

REPROCELL USA, Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ViaCyte, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798831/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) Market Gains from

Increasing Use in Research for COVID-19

Studies Employing iPSCs in COVID-19 Research

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude

Applications of Stem Cells

Types of Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC): An Introduction

Production of iPSCs

First & Second Generation Mouse iPSCs

Human iPSCs

Key Properties of iPSCs

Transcription Factors Involved in Generation of iPSCs

Noteworthy Research & Application Areas for iPSCs

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell ((iPSC) Market: Growth Prospects

and Outlook

Drug Development Application to Witness Considerable Growth

Technical Breakthroughs, Advances & Clinical Trials to Spur

Growth of iPSC Market

North America Dominates Global iPSC Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovation/Advancement

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Axol Bioscience Ltd. (UK)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (Australia)

Evotec SE (Germany)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc. (USA)

Ncardia (Belgium)

Pluricell Biotech (Brazil)

REPROCELL USA, Inc. (USA)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

ViaCyte, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Effective Research Programs Hold Key in Roll Out of Advanced

iPSC Treatments

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells: A Giant Leap in the Therapeutic

Applications

Research Trends in Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Space

Worldwide Publication of hESC and hiPSC Research Papers for the

Period 2008-2010, 2011-2013 and 2014-2016

Number of Original Research Papers on hESC and iPSC Published

Worldwide (2014-2016)

Concerns Related to Embryonic Stem Cells Shift the Focus onto

iPSCs

Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of iPSCs

Induced Pluripotent: A Potential Competitor to hESCs?

Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product

(in %) for the Year 2019

Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category: Breakdown

(in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue

Engineering for 2019

Pluripotent Stem Cells Hold Significance for Cardiovascular

Regenerative Medicine

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in

Millions & % Share of Deaths by Cause for 2017

Leading Causes of Mortality for Low-Income and High-Income

Countries

Growing Importance of iPSCs in Personalized Drug Discovery

Persistent Advancements in Genetics Space and Subsequent Growth

in Precision Medicine Augur Well for iPSCs Market

Global Precision Medicine Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2018, 2021 & 2024

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Supports Growth of

iPSCs Market

Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040

Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) by Cancer

Type: 2018

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown

for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke,

and Others

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs

Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions)

by Region for 2017 and 2045

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for iPSCs Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019 and 2030

Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth

Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries

New Gene-Editing Tools Spur Interest and Investments in

Genetics, Driving Lucrative Growth Opportunities for iPSCs:

Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for the Years

2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Launch of Numerous iPSCs-Related Clinical Trials Set to Benefit

Market Growth

Number of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells based Studies by

Select Condition: As on Oct 31, 2020

iPSCs-based Clinical Trial for Heart Diseases

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells for Stroke Treatment

?Off-the-shelf? Stem Cell Treatment for Cancer Enters Clinical

Trial

iPSCs for Hematological Disorders

Market Benefits from Growing Funding for iPSCs-Related R&D

Initiatives

Stem Cell Research Funding in the US (in US$ Million) for the

Years 2016 through 2021

Human iPSC Banks: A Review of Emerging Opportunities and Drawbacks

Human iPSC Banks Worldwide: An Overview

Cell Sources and Reprogramming Methods Used by Select iPSC Banks

Innovations, Research Studies & Advancements in iPSCs

Key iPSC Research Breakthroughs for Regenerative Medicine

Researchers Develop Novel Oncogene-Free and Virus-Free iPSC

Production Method

Scientists Study Concerns of Genetic Mutations in iPSCs

iPSCs Hold Tremendous Potential in Transforming Research Efforts

Researchers Highlight Potential Use of iPSCs for Developing

Novel Cancer Vaccines

Scientists Use Machine Learning to Improve Reliability of iPSC

Self-Organization

STEMCELL Technologies Unveils mTeSR? Plus

Challenges and Risks Related to Pluripotent Stem Cells

A Glance at Issues Related to Reprogramming of Adult Cells to

iPSCs

A Note on Legal, Social and Ethical Considerations with iPSCs



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vascular Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 5-Year Perspective for Vascular Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiac Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2025 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 5-Year Perspective for Cardiac Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neuronal Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 5-Year Perspective for Neuronal Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liver

Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2025 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 5-Year Perspective for Liver Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immune Cells by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2025 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 5-Year Perspective for Immune Cells by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Cell Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 5-Year Perspective for Other Cell Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cellular Reprogramming by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 5-Year Perspective for Cellular Reprogramming

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Culture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2025 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 5-Year Perspective for Cell Culture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Differentiation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 5-Year Perspective for Cell Differentiation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cell

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2025 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 5-Year Perspective for Cell Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cellular Engineering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 5-Year Perspective for Cellular Engineering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Research Methods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 5-Year Perspective for Other Research Methods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 5-Year Perspective for Drug Development &

Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Academic Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 5-Year Perspective for Academic Research by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Regenerative Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 32: World 5-Year Perspective for Regenerative Medicine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 5-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular

Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells

and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method -

Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation,

Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 39: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research,

Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular

Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells

and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver

Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 &

2025



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method -

Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation,

Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 45: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research,

Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



JAPAN

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular

Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells

and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method -

Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation,

Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 51: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research,

Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



CHINA

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular

Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells

and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method -

Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation,

Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 57: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research,

Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



EUROPE

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2021 & 2025



Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular

Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells

and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver

Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 &

2025



Table 63: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method -

Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation,

Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research,

Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



FRANCE

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular

Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells

and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 68: France 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver

Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 &

2025



Table 69: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method -

Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation,

Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research,

Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



GERMANY

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular

Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells

and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver

Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 &

2025



Table 75: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method -

Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation,

Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research,

Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent

Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular

Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells

and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 81: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method -

Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation,

Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug

Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic Research,

Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



UNITED KINGDOM

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Vascular Cells,

Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and

Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 87: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Cellular

Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell Differentiation, Cell

Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other Research Methods -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Research Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Cellular Reprogramming, Cell Culture, Cell

Differentiation, Cell Analysis, Cellular Engineering and Other

Research Methods for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Application - Drug Development &

Toxicology Testing, Academic Research, Regenerative Medicine

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 5-Year Perspective for Induced Pluripotent Stem

Cell (iPSC) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Drug Development & Toxicology Testing, Academic

Research, Regenerative Medicine and Other Applications for the

Years 2021 & 2025



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type -

Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells, Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells,

Immune Cells and Other Cell Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2025

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 5-Year Perspective for Induced

Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) by Cell Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Vascular Cells, Cardiac Cells,

Neuronal Cells, Liver Cells, Immune Cells and Other Cell Types

for the Years 2021 & 2025



Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798831/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________