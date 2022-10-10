New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exoskeleton Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798545/?utm_source=GNW
Global Exoskeleton Robots Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Exoskeleton Robots estimated at US$647.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 23.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $278.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.4% CAGR
- The Exoskeleton Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$278.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$305.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.Other End-Uses Segment to Record 19.2% CAGR
- In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$388.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Exoskeleton Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
COVID-19 Provides Major Springboard to Full-Body, Powered
Exoskeleton Deployment
Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern
Technologies for Better Care
Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on
Exoskeleton Robotics Market
Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop
Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the
Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September &
November 2020
Exoskeleton Robots: Wearable Machines to Augment Human Strength
Increasing Adoption of Active & Passive Exoskeletons
Rising Demand Amps Up Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market to
Action-Packed Future
Mobile Exoskeletons Dominate and Buoy the Market
Active and Passive Exoskeletons: Primary Segments of Robotic
Exoskeletons
Prominent Factors with Positive Cascading Effect on Robotic
Exoskeletons Market
High Adoption in Medical & Military Applications
Technological Advances to Drive Growth
Select Innovations & Advancements
Analysis by End-Use: Healthcare Remains Primary Segment
World Exoskeleton Robots Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Healthcare, Industrial,
and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis: North America Remains the Most Lucrative Market
World Exoskeleton Robots Market by Region (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing
Regions
Global Exoskeleton Robots Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of
World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Budding Market for Robotic Exoskeletons Marked by Fierce
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Exoskeleton Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020(E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market
Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains
Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again
Recent Exoskeleton Advancements for Delivering Enhanced
Mobility Therapy
Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and
Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption
Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with
Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and
2022P
Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well
Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices
Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices
Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of
Rehabilitation Robots
Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Increase in Prevalence
of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for
Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Rising Care Costs & Shortage of Home Care Workers for Disabled
and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots
Annual Cost of Full-Time Home Health Aide (in $) in the US for
2004-2019
Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Workforce by Type for 2020
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future
Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots
Exoskeleton Robots Poised to Transform Industrial Sector
Industrial Exoskeleton Robots Promise Increased Worker
Productivity & Reduced Workplace Injuries
Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor
Uptake
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Technologies,
Opportunities Galore for Military Exoskeleton Robots
Global Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021
and 2023
New Range of Military Exoskeletons Come to the Fore to Address
Stringent Requirements of Infantry Squads
Emphasis on Soldier Protection & Strengthening Infantry
Capabilities Widen the Business Case
Global Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by
Country
Exoskeleton Robots Augment Military Wearable Technology
AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots
US Marines to Test Real-Life Exoskeleton Robots
Construction Sector: A Niche Domain for Exoskeleton Robots
Smart Exoskeleton Market Poised to Witness Robust Growth
Smart Textiles to Play an Important Role in the Development of
Smart Exoskeletons
Global Smart Textile Market (In US$ Billion) for Years
Ongoing Research Efforts to Open New Avenues
Lack of Standards Holding Back Exoskeleton Adoption
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Aging Demographics and Rise in People with Disabilities to
Drive Adoption of Exoskeleton Robots in Healthcare Setup
US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050
Home Healthcare Trends Augurs Well for Market Expansion
CANADA
JAPAN
Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Aging Population in Japan: 65+ Individuals as % of Total
Population for 2010-2019
CHINA
Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
EUROPE
Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Aging Population: A Key Driver of Healthcare Exoskeleton
Robotics Market Growth
Elderly Population in Europe: 65+ People as % of Total
Population in Select European Countries for 2019
FRANCE
Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
GERMANY
Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
India: Assistive Technologies for Disabled Individuals
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
Global Exoskeleton Robots Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027
What's New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
