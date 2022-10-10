Global Exoskeleton Robots Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Exoskeleton Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798545/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Exoskeleton Robots Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Exoskeleton Robots estimated at US$647.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 23.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $278.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.4% CAGR

- The Exoskeleton Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$278.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$305.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 19.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21% CAGR.Other End-Uses Segment to Record 19.2% CAGR

- In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$115.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$388.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)

ATOUN Inc.

Bioness Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Bioservo Technologies AB

B-Temia Inc.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Gogoa Mobility Robots

Hocoma AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

RB3D

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Rex Bionics Ltd.

suitX (US Bionics)





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798545/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Exoskeleton Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Provides Major Springboard to Full-Body, Powered

Exoskeleton Deployment

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern

Technologies for Better Care

Disruptions in Military Training Inflicts Direct Blow on

Exoskeleton Robotics Market

Infection Spread Disrupts Military Personnel Training & Troop

Deployment: Cumulative Number of COVID-19 Cases Across the

Defense Department in the U.S. in May, June, September &

November 2020

Exoskeleton Robots: Wearable Machines to Augment Human Strength

Increasing Adoption of Active & Passive Exoskeletons

Rising Demand Amps Up Global Robotic Exoskeletons Market to

Action-Packed Future

Mobile Exoskeletons Dominate and Buoy the Market

Active and Passive Exoskeletons: Primary Segments of Robotic

Exoskeletons

Prominent Factors with Positive Cascading Effect on Robotic

Exoskeletons Market

High Adoption in Medical & Military Applications

Technological Advances to Drive Growth

Select Innovations & Advancements

Analysis by End-Use: Healthcare Remains Primary Segment

World Exoskeleton Robots Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Healthcare, Industrial,

and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis: North America Remains the Most Lucrative Market

World Exoskeleton Robots Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

Global Exoskeleton Robots Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of

World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Budding Market for Robotic Exoskeletons Marked by Fierce

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Exoskeleton Robots Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020(E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthcare Sector Steers Momentum in the Exoskeleton Robots Market

Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots Set to Make Big Gains

Exoskeleton Robots Helping Paraplegics to Walk Again

Recent Exoskeleton Advancements for Delivering Enhanced

Mobility Therapy

Increasing Incidence of Neurological, Musculoskeletal and

Chronic Medical Conditions to Steer Adoption

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with

Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and

2022P

Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Importance of Physical Therapy for Stroke Survivors Bodes Well

Select Arm and Hand Robotic Devices

Select Leg and Foot Robotic Devices

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities Steers Importance of

Rehabilitation Robots

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

Growing Geriatric Population & Parallel Increase in Prevalence

of Age-Related Conditions: Strong Business Case for

Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Rising Care Costs & Shortage of Home Care Workers for Disabled

and Elderly Turn Focus onto Rehabilitation Robots

Annual Cost of Full-Time Home Health Aide (in $) in the US for

2004-2019

Long-term Care Workers in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Workforce by Type for 2020

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future

Success of Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Robots

Exoskeleton Robots Poised to Transform Industrial Sector

Industrial Exoskeleton Robots Promise Increased Worker

Productivity & Reduced Workplace Injuries

Current Trends in Industrial Automation & Industry 4.0 Favor

Uptake

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

As Defense Departments Lean towards Advanced Technologies,

Opportunities Galore for Military Exoskeleton Robots

Global Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021

and 2023

New Range of Military Exoskeletons Come to the Fore to Address

Stringent Requirements of Infantry Squads

Emphasis on Soldier Protection & Strengthening Infantry

Capabilities Widen the Business Case

Global Active Ready-to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by

Country

Exoskeleton Robots Augment Military Wearable Technology

AI Steps into Reinforce Military Exoskeleton Robots

US Marines to Test Real-Life Exoskeleton Robots

Construction Sector: A Niche Domain for Exoskeleton Robots

Smart Exoskeleton Market Poised to Witness Robust Growth

Smart Textiles to Play an Important Role in the Development of

Smart Exoskeletons

Global Smart Textile Market (In US$ Billion) for Years

Ongoing Research Efforts to Open New Avenues

Lack of Standards Holding Back Exoskeleton Adoption



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Aging Demographics and Rise in People with Disabilities to

Drive Adoption of Exoskeleton Robots in Healthcare Setup

US Population by Age Group (in %) for 2018, 2030 & 2050

Home Healthcare Trends Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Table 9: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Aging Population in Japan: 65+ Individuals as % of Total

Population for 2010-2019

Table 13: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 15: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Aging Population: A Key Driver of Healthcare Exoskeleton

Robotics Market Growth

Elderly Population in Europe: 65+ People as % of Total

Population in Select European Countries for 2019

Table 17: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 21: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 23: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 27: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton Robots by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton

Robots by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Exoskeleton Robots Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

India: Assistive Technologies for Disabled Individuals

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton

Robots by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Exoskeleton Robots by End-Use - Healthcare, Industrial and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Exoskeleton

Robots by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Healthcare, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 102

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798545/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________