Global Dental Lights Market to Reach $623.5 Million by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dental Lights estimated at US$462.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$623.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$439.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Halogen segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

- The Dental Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)

A-dec, Inc.

DentalEZ, Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

Flight Dental Systems

KaVo Dental GmbH

Midmark Corporation

Pelton & Crane

Planmeca Oy

Takara Company, Canada, Ltd.

TPC Advanced Technology, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Outbreak Severely Affects Operations of Dental Industry

State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting

Challenging Times for Dental Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Dental Lights: An Introduction

Conventional Dental Lights

LED Lights vs. Halogen Lights

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Dental Lights - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases and Resultant Need for

Dental Procedures Drives Market

Aging Population & Unhealthy Dietary Habits Contribute to a

Rise in Dental Diseases, Driving Demand for Dental Lights

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in

Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by

Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &

2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-

2025) & (2045-2050)

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries

for 2020E

Growing Adoption of Energy Efficient LED Dental Lights:

Positive Market Opportunities

Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Dental

Procedures, Fuel Market Growth

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2018, 2021 and 2024

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental

Lights Market

Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019,

2022 & 2025

Technology Innovations Boost Growth Prospects in Dental Lights

Market

Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments

from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

