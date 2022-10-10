Global Dental Lights Market to Reach $623.5 Million by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895946/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Dental Lights Market to Reach $623.5 Million by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Dental Lights estimated at US$462.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$623.5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$439.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Halogen segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
- The Dental Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
A-dec, Inc.
DentalEZ, Inc.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG
Flight Dental Systems
KaVo Dental GmbH
Midmark Corporation
Pelton & Crane
Planmeca Oy
Takara Company, Canada, Ltd.
TPC Advanced Technology, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895946/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Outbreak Severely Affects Operations of Dental Industry
State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting
Challenging Times for Dental Market
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Dental Lights: An Introduction
Conventional Dental Lights
LED Lights vs. Halogen Lights
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Recent Market Activity
Dental Lights - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases and Resultant Need for
Dental Procedures Drives Market
Aging Population & Unhealthy Dietary Habits Contribute to a
Rise in Dental Diseases, Driving Demand for Dental Lights
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by
Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 &
2030
Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-
2025) & (2045-2050)
Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries
for 2020E
Growing Adoption of Energy Efficient LED Dental Lights:
Positive Market Opportunities
Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Dental
Procedures, Fuel Market Growth
Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental
Lights Market
Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion) for 2019,
2022 & 2025
Technology Innovations Boost Growth Prospects in Dental Lights
Market
Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments
from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Dental Lights by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LED
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for LED by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for LED by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Halogen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Halogen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Halogen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fixed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Fixed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Mobile by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Dental Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Dental Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Dental Market Under Severe Pressure Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic
Americans Choose to Defer Dental Visits Amidst COVID-19: % of
Dentists Recording Decline in Patient Volume (October 2020)
Aging Population with Growing Dental Needs: Opportunity for
Dental Lights Market
North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050)
Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light Source -
LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and Mobile for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental Clinics and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Dental Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Dental Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Dental Market in China: An Overview
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Dental Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the European Dental Market
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Dental Lights by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Dental Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Dental Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 79: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Dental Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 97: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: UK Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light Source -
LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and Mobile for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dental
Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental Clinics and
Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 106: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by Light
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 112: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Russia Historic Review for Dental Lights by Light
Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED and
Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 118: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Dental Lights by Mobility -
Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 121: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Dental Lights by End-Use -
Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Lights by
Light Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights
by Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED
and Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Lights by
Mobility - Fixed and Mobile Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights
by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fixed and
Mobile for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Dental Lights by End-Use - Dental Clinics and
Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Lights by
End-Use - Dental Clinics and Hospitals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
Clinics and Hospitals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Dental Lights Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Lights by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Lights by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Lights by Light Source - LED and Halogen -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Lights by
Light Source - LED and Halogen Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights
by Light Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for LED
and Halogen for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Dental Lights by Mobility - Fixed and Mobile - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Lights by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895946/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Dental Lights Market to Reach $623.5 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Lights Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895946/?utm_source=GNW