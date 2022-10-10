Global Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Nitrate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842184/?utm_source=GNW



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Calcium Nitrate Market to Reach $14.1 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Calcium Nitrate estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fertilizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wastewater Treatment segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

- The Calcium Nitrate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.

- Explosives Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR

- In the global Explosives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$884.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 88 Featured)

ADOB

GFS Chemicals, Inc.

Haifa Group

Nutrien Ltd.

Rural Liquid Fertilisers Pty Ltd.

San Corporation

Sasol Ltd.

SQM S.A.

Sterling Chemicals

URALCHEM JSC

Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co., Ltd.

Yara International ASA





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

The Pandemic Slows Down Demand for Agricultural Products and

Fertilizers

COVID-19 Related Issues Impacting Agriculture Industry

An Introduction to Calcium Nitrate

Production Process

Key Application Areas

Market Expansion Over the Years

Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Increasing Use of Calcium Nitrate in Wastewater Treatment:

A Key Growth Driver

World Calcium Nitrate Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Fertilizers, Wastewater

Treatment, Explosives, Concrete Manufacturing, and Other

Applications

While China & Asia-Pacific Evolve as Primary Consumers,

Developed Regions Continue to Generate Opportunities

World Calcium Nitrate Market by Region (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Calcium Nitrate Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Calcium Nitrate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fertilizers: Primary End-Use Sector

Select Popular Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer Products

Calcium Nitrate Supports Nutrients Uptake in Plants & Yield

Goals of Farmers

Method of Applying Calcium Nitrate Fertilizer to Garden Plants

Calcium Nitrate Proves Beneficial for Coffee Plantations

Calcium Nitrate Ideal for Fertigated Crops

COVID-19 Pandemic Adversely Impacts the Agriculture Industry

Dynamics in the World Agriculture Sector to Favor Growth in

Calcium Nitrate Fertilizers Market

Rising Demand for Agricultural Commodities to Meet the Needs of

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes

for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-

2017 and 2018-2027

Shrinking Arable Land & Declining Agricultural Yields

Loss of Arable Land & Decline in Yields Doubles Up the Pressure

to Strengthen Nutrient Supply for Crop Plants: Global

Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a %

of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Rapidly Evolving Threat of Plant Diseases and Concerns over

Associated Yield Losses

Comparison of Yields With and Without Crop Protection

Widespread Opportunities in Wastewater Treatment Accelerate

Market Expansion

Calcium Nitrate Enhances BOD in Biological Treatment of Wastewater

Progressive Tide in Wastewater Treatment Industry Bodes Well

Deteriorating Water Quality and Widening Gap between Safe &

Reliable Water Supply Intensify the Need for Wastewater

Treatment

Continued Competition from Alternative Wastewater Treatment

Strategies

Key Statistical Data:

World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues

(in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021E

World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues

(in %) by Chemical Type for the Year 2021E

World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues

(in %) by Region for the Year 2021E

Established Image as a Multifunctional Concrete Admixture

Augurs Well

Calcium Nitrate Admixtures Curb CO2 Emissions in Cement

Manufacturing

Slowdown in Construction Sector Projects Impacts Demand

World Construction Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the

Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)

For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of

GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of

GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040

Explosives: A Niche End-Use Sector

Uptrend in World Explosives Industry to Improve Market Prospects

World Explosives Market (in Thousand Metric Tons) for Years

2017, 2019 & 2021E

World Explosives Market by Region (2021E): Percentage Breakdown

of Volume Consumption for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Calcium Nitrate Gains Traction in Latex Coagulation Applications

Rubber Gloves Sales Worldwide (in Billion Pieces) for the Years

2017, 2019 and 2021E



