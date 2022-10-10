Dry Eye Disease Market to Hit sales of $8.21 Billion by 2028 | Allergen, Johnson and Johnson, and Novartis, Takeda, and Sun Pharmaceutical Hold 35% Market Share

Westford,USA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the population ages, the prevalence of dry eye disease (DED) is expected to increase. As per recent study, the disease affects the around 5.5% to 33% global population every year. But, it is highly prominent in people above 45% years, especially in women across the Global Dry Eye Disease Market . The condition is already the most common reason for visits to eye care professionals, and this trend is likely to continue as the baby boomer generation enters its golden years. There are a number of factors that contribute to the development of DED, including medications, skin diseases, age, hormonal changes, and environmental factors. Treatment options are available, but they are often ineffective and/or expensive.

While there is no cure in the dry eye disease market, there are treatments available that can help to reduce its symptoms and improve a person's overall quality of life. SkyQuest’s analysis of the global dry eye disease market is based on artificial tears, anti-inflammatory drugs, punctal plugs, secretagogues, and Others. As per our findings, the physicians prominently treat dry eye disease by restoring the balance of three layers of eye. To do this, most of them recommends using artificial tears or ointments to supplement the natural tears that are produced by the body.

Many people suffering from dry eye disease find that over-the-counter (OTC) artificial tears are the most effective way to relief their symptoms in dry eye disease market. While OTC artificial tears can be very helpful in managing the symptoms of dry eye disease, they are not a cure. In fact, there is no cure for dry eye disease at this time.

The growing demand for DED treatment is likely to lead to more research and development of new and improved treatments. In the meantime, those who suffer from the condition can take steps to help relieve their symptoms and make their lives more comfortable.





North America is the Most Susceptible and Spend heavily in Global Dry Eye Disease Market

Recently, SkyQuest performed a survey and looked at data from over 15,000 patients with dry eye disease from the United States, Germany, France, Japan and China. All of the respondents had been diagnosed with DED by an ophthalmologist or optometrist.

According to the survey on the dry eye disease market, the prevalence of DED is highest in North America, at 14%. It is lowest in China, at 7%. The condition is more common in women than men, and the average age of onset is 50 years old. It was found that the disorder is more common in women than men, and that it tends to increase with age.

The survey also found that dry eye disease was more common among people who use computers regularly (44%) and those who wear contact lenses (32%).

Dry eye disease can cause a variety of symptoms, including redness, itching, burning, and a feeling of having something in eye. It can also lead to blurred vision and difficulty wearing contact lenses.

The survey on global dry eye disease market, which was conducted online in the US, found that nearly half of respondents (6.8%) reported having dry eye symptoms in the past 12 months. And of those, nearly two-thirds (63%) said they had experienced these symptoms more frequently over the last year. It has been found that over 16.3 million people in the US are diagnosed with dry eye disease each year.

The most common symptom cited was eye strain (32%), followed by itching (30%), redness (26%), and blurry vision (24%). Just over half of respondents (51%) said they had consulted with a doctor or other medical professional about their dry eye symptoms in the past 12 months.

The survey found that 43% of US respondents are currently using artificial tears or ointments to treat their dry eye symptoms, and that this number is expected to increase to 54% by 2022 in dry eye disease market. In addition, the percentage of people using prescription treatments for dry eye is expected to nearly double, from 15% to 28%.

While the cost of treating dry eye disease can be high, the SkyQuest survey found that patients in the US are willing to pay for relief from their symptoms. In fact, two-thirds of respondents said they were willing to spend up to $1,000 per year on treatment, and one-third said they were willing to spend even more.

These findings are significant because they suggest that more and more people are recognize dry eye as a real medical condition that requires treatment. This is important not only for the sufferers of dry eye, but also for the companies in the dry eye disease market that make treatments for the condition. As awareness of dry eye increases, so too does the potential market for treatments.





Allergen, Johnson and Johnson, and Novartis, Takeda, and Sun Pharmaceutical are holding Over 35% Market Share

There are many different companies and organizations working on developing treatments for dry eye disease. Some of the major players in the global dry eye disease market are Allergan, Johnson and Johnson, and Novartis, Takeda, and Sun Pharmaceutical.

One of the most popular treatments is artificial tears in the dry eye disease market. These can be in the form of drops, gels, or ointments, and they help to lubricate the eyes and keep them hydrated. They can be used as needed or on a regular basis, depending on the severity of the dry eye.

Another common treatment is docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). This is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that is found in fish oil. It helps to decrease inflammation and improve tear quality. It is usually taken in supplement form, but it can also be found in some types of food, such as eggs and nuts.

Allergan's Restasis is one of the most popular treatments for dry eye disease. The active ingredient in Restasis is cyclosporine, which helps to increase tear production. Restasis is available in both a preservative-free version and a presentation that contains preservatives.

Johnson & Johnson's Refresh tears is another popular treatment option in the global dry eye disease market. Refresh tears contains two active ingredients: carmellose sodium and glycerin. These ingredients work together to lubricate and protect the surface of the eye. Refresh tears is available in both a preservative-free version and a presentation that contains preservatives.





Top Players in Global Dry Eye Disease Market

ALLERGAN (Ireland)

Alcon (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

OASIS Medical (US)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US)

VISUfarma (Netherlands)





