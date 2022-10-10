HII Announces Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture with Markesman Group to Accelerate Next-Generation Cybersecurity Solutions

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today the formation of Tuple, a mentor-protégé joint venture with Markesman Group. Together, HII and Markesman form a unified team to accelerate next-generation cybersecurity solutions for the defense marketplace.



Tuple was formed under the U.S. Small Business Administration mentor-protégé program, which allows eligible small businesses to gain capacity and win government contracts by partnering with more experienced government contractors like HII, which serve as mentors.

The Tuple joint venture will leverage HII’s information warfare domain and Markesman Group’s unique cyber operations expertise to support the Department of Defense’s cyber mission as it pertains to force transformation and multi-domain operations. Combined capability areas include offensive and defensive cyber operations; vulnerability analysis and risk assessment; cloud and software development; and enterprise IT operations, architecture and engineering support.

“HII and Markesman will accelerate the development and deployment of cyber capabilities for operations and systems critical to national security,” said Grant Hagen, president of the Cyber, Electronic Warfare and Space business group in HII’s Mission Technologies division. “This joint venture will combine our unique mix of skills and domain expertise to support warfighters where and when they need it.”

“By creating the Tuple joint venture, our two companies are able to bring experts together to fast-track new concepts, prototype them and enable a path to faster operational execution while optimizing mission outcomes," said Alex Wang, chief operating officer and co-founder of Markesman Group.

About HII:

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber. As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

About Markesman Group:

Markesman Group is a service disabled-veteran owned small business providing information warfare solutions for our customers in the federal government across the digital domain. Markesman Group leads by inspiring its people to dare to think about tomorrow’s solutions today. In pursuit of information superiority, we recognize the integration of information, technology and capabilities as our decisive advantage in defending our nation and shaping our client’s everyday mission. With the agility of a small business, the value of knowledge and capabilities within each unique individual, we deliver to our customers the ability to reach and exceed the mission and goals.

