CBT Delivers Connected Worker Training to Milwaukee Tool Using Augmented Reality (AR)

Orange, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT, a domain expert integrator focused on IT/OT convergence, was selected by Milwaukee Tool, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries, along with Ryobi, Empire, Imperial Blades, RIDGID, HART, Hoover, Oreck, and Dirt Devil to expand its sales training to incorporate augmented reality (AR) visualization into their existing training application. The project covered two critical training scenarios.

Milwaukee Tool’s goal was to transform its training procedures from in-person expert instruction to interactive and self-guided using AR. CBT worked with Milwaukee Tool to build interactive AR visualizations of plumbing and HVAC systems. CBT’s engineering experts integrated the training onto Milwaukee Tool’s digital learning platform, SparkLearn. This eliminated the need to fly experts to a specific training location, resulting in cost savings for the company and better, more timely access to training for employees and the ability to learn at their own pace.

“We could not have developed anything close to this experience without the guidance, support, and collaboration with CBT. From solutions to brainstorms, working through the nightmare that was developing around a physical space during covid. The collaboration between SparkLearn and CBT was instrumental and both of these organizations, as partners, have enabled us to create a dream situation for our end-user experience and a foundation from which we can continue to expand in this space.” said Kevin Oreshack, Manager of Program Content, Assets and Virtual Infrastructure, Milwaukee Tool.

“At CBT, we love solving complex problems for our customers and allowing them to focus on their core business,” said Kelly Ireland Founder, CEO & CTO. “It’s a pleasure to work with companies like Milwaukee Tool as they understand CBT is a trusted advisor and delivers on the promise of XR technology and that CBT builds nonproprietary solutions avoiding vendor lock-in. Our goal is to foster a partnership with our customers that enables us to grow together.” For CBT's full case study with Milwaukee Tool, click here http://www.cbtechinc.com/milwaukee-tool-case-study/

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

About Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool, founded in 1924, is a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to professional construction trades that increase productivity and safety. Milwaukee® is known for their world-leading M12™, M18™, and MX FUEL™ cordless systems, the ground-breaking performance of their cordless innovations, safety solutions, battery-powered outdoor power equipment, job site lighting and clean-up, time-saving accessories, and innovative hand tool and PACKOUT™ Modular Storage products. The company is dedicated to delivering a steady stream of advanced, trade-specific solutions. Milwaukee Tool is a Brookfield, Wisconsin-based subsidiary of Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) (HKEx stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY). For more information on the full line of Milwaukee® products, please call 1-800-SAWDUST or visit www.milwaukeetool.com .

About SparkLearn

SparkLearn is a leading mobile adaptive learning platform designed to maximize training and information access, deliver company standards, and develop talent via paths tailored to your employees. Our award-winning design provides a user experience ready to engage with your workforce while providing your business with deep insights to improve your training outcomes. SparkLearn is the human-centered platform that learns how your workforce uses content and serves each employee critical-to-them information as they work. Designed as the hub for your learning ecosystem, SparkLearn integrates with everything from your content library in one organized and flexible spot: at their fingertips. Supporting tons of media formats and emerging learning technologies like Augmented Reality, SparkLearn is what your on-the-go workforce needs today. Visit https://www.sparklearn.com/ to learn more.

