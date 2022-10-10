Global Transportation Systems and Analytics Market to Reach $127.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transportation Systems and Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799837/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Transportation Systems and Analytics Market to Reach $127.7 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transportation Systems and Analytics estimated at US$57.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Analytics Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.9% CAGR and reach US$60.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Management Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR
- The Transportation Systems and Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.Advanced Transportation Control Systems Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR
- In the global Advanced Transportation Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 192 Featured)
BluJay Solutions Ltd.
Cellint Traffic Solutions Ltd.
Cubic Corporation
Deltion Ltd.
EMKAY, Inc.
Garmin Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Image Sensing Systems, Inc.
INRIX, Inc.
Kapsch AG
LeddarTech Inc.
Moxa Inc.
NovAtel Inc.
Omnitracs, LLC
Ryder System, Inc.
Siemens AG
Thales Group
TomTom N.V.
Trimble Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799837/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impact on Transportation Systems
Traffic Reduction in Select Cities Across the Globe During the
National Emergency Period due to Coronavirus Pandemic from the
Period March 12th to October 25th 2020
Total Vehicle Miles (In Billion Vehicle Miles) Travelled for
the Years 2000, 2010 and 2020 (US)
IoT & AI Set to Reshape the Public Transit Systems in COVID Era
COVID-19 Pandemic to Expedite Smart City Initiatives
Transportation Systems and Analytics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Transportation Systems and Analytics: A Prelude
Key Components of Transportation Systems
Application Markets
Adoption of Smart Vehicles & Advanced Technologies to Drive Growth
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Traffic Congestion Leads to Increasing Uptake of
Traffic Management Solutions
Average Annual Economic Losses (In US$ Billion) Caused by
Traffic Congestions in US Cities
Cities with the Biggest Traffic Jams in Terms of Commuter Hours
Spent: 2019
Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road
Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for Transportation
Systems
Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income,
Middle-Income and Low Income Countries
Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region
for the Years 2017 & 2030
Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate
Traffic Flow Drive ITS Market
Advanced Communication Networks Critical to Adapt to Novel
Travel Patterns
Predictive Analytics Steps in to Improve Transportation Ecosystem
Emerging Transport Technologies with Potential to Transform
Entire Mobility & Delivery Ecosystem
Connected Cars Unfurl New Growth Avenues
Percentage of New Cars with Internet Connection: 2020 & 2026
Global Shipment of Connected Cars in Billion Units: 2019 & 2025
Increasing Number of Mega Cities: A Key Driver
Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2018 &
2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Population for Cities, Large
Cities, Medium Sized Cities, Mega Cities, and Urban Areas
Proliferation of Smart Cities to Drive Demand
Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Smart Parking and Traffic Management: The Future of Urban
Mobility in Countries across the World
Government Investment In Smart Transportation Accelerate Growth
Bus Rapid Transit Systems for Smart Mobility in Urban Areas
Rapid Urbanization Triggers Oppotunities
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,
1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market
Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure
Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period
2016-2040
Usefulness of Big Data Analytics for the Transportation Industry
Leveraging Data and Analytics for Smart Transportation Solutions
Data Analytics Tools Aid Better Planning and Management of
Transportation Systems in Big Cities
Huge Opportunity for T&L Companies to Leverage Data Analytics
for Business Growth
Technology Innovations & Advancements
Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular
Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems
Importance of Transportation Systems in Rail Sector
Data Science and Analytics in Airways Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Analytics Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Analytics Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Analytics Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Management Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Management Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Management Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Transportation Control Systems by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Advanced Transportation
Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Transportation
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Traffic Incident Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Traffic Incident Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Traffic Incident
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transit Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Transit Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Transit Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Remote Sensing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Remote Sensing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,
Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,
Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,
Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,
Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,
Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,
Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and
Advanced Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management,
Transit Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,
Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics
Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation
Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management
Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic
Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems and
Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote
Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution -
Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions,
Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and
Advanced Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application -
Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident
Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution -
Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions,
Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and
Advanced Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application -
Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident
Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution -
Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced
Transportation Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions,
Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and
Advanced Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application -
Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident
Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation
Systems and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit
Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years
2016, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 192
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799837/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Transportation Systems and Analytics Market to Reach $127.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transportation Systems and Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799837/?utm_source=GNW