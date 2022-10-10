New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transportation Systems and Analytics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799837/?utm_source=GNW



Global Transportation Systems and Analytics Market to Reach $127.7 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Transportation Systems and Analytics estimated at US$57.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Analytics Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.9% CAGR and reach US$60.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Management Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.4% CAGR

- The Transportation Systems and Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.Advanced Transportation Control Systems Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR

- In the global Advanced Transportation Control Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 192 Featured)

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

Cellint Traffic Solutions Ltd.

Cubic Corporation

Deltion Ltd.

EMKAY, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Image Sensing Systems, Inc.

INRIX, Inc.

Kapsch AG

LeddarTech Inc.

Moxa Inc.

NovAtel Inc.

Omnitracs, LLC

Ryder System, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

TomTom N.V.

Trimble Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact on Transportation Systems

Traffic Reduction in Select Cities Across the Globe During the

National Emergency Period due to Coronavirus Pandemic from the

Period March 12th to October 25th 2020

Total Vehicle Miles (In Billion Vehicle Miles) Travelled for

the Years 2000, 2010 and 2020 (US)

IoT & AI Set to Reshape the Public Transit Systems in COVID Era

COVID-19 Pandemic to Expedite Smart City Initiatives

Transportation Systems and Analytics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Transportation Systems and Analytics: A Prelude

Key Components of Transportation Systems

Application Markets

Adoption of Smart Vehicles & Advanced Technologies to Drive Growth

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Traffic Congestion Leads to Increasing Uptake of

Traffic Management Solutions

Average Annual Economic Losses (In US$ Billion) Caused by

Traffic Congestions in US Cities

Cities with the Biggest Traffic Jams in Terms of Commuter Hours

Spent: 2019

Growing Number of Road Accidents and Need to Ensure on-Road

Safety to Commuters Drives Business Case for Transportation

Systems

Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income,

Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region

for the Years 2017 & 2030

Continued Rise in Vehicular Traffic and Need to Regulate

Traffic Flow Drive ITS Market

Advanced Communication Networks Critical to Adapt to Novel

Travel Patterns

Predictive Analytics Steps in to Improve Transportation Ecosystem

Emerging Transport Technologies with Potential to Transform

Entire Mobility & Delivery Ecosystem

Connected Cars Unfurl New Growth Avenues

Percentage of New Cars with Internet Connection: 2020 & 2026

Global Shipment of Connected Cars in Billion Units: 2019 & 2025

Increasing Number of Mega Cities: A Key Driver

Global Urban Population Distribution by City Type (2018 &

2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Population for Cities, Large

Cities, Medium Sized Cities, Mega Cities, and Urban Areas

Proliferation of Smart Cities to Drive Demand

Global Smart Cities Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Smart Parking and Traffic Management: The Future of Urban

Mobility in Countries across the World

Government Investment In Smart Transportation Accelerate Growth

Bus Rapid Transit Systems for Smart Mobility in Urban Areas

Rapid Urbanization Triggers Oppotunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure

Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period

2016-2040

Usefulness of Big Data Analytics for the Transportation Industry

Leveraging Data and Analytics for Smart Transportation Solutions

Data Analytics Tools Aid Better Planning and Management of

Transportation Systems in Big Cities

Huge Opportunity for T&L Companies to Leverage Data Analytics

for Business Growth

Technology Innovations & Advancements

Tolling as Means to Reduce Road Congestion & Vehicular

Pollution Drives Demand for ETC Systems

Importance of Transportation Systems in Rail Sector

Data Science and Analytics in Airways Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Analytics Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Analytics Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Analytics Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Management Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Management Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Management Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Transportation Control Systems by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Advanced Transportation

Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Transportation

Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Traffic Incident Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Traffic Incident Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Traffic Incident

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transit Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Transit Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Transit Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Remote Sensing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Remote Sensing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Remote Sensing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,

Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,

Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,

Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,

Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,

Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,

Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and

Advanced Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management,

Transit Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems

and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management,

Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics

Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation

Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions, Management

Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic

Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 11-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems and

Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote

Sensing and Other Applications for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution -

Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions,

Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and

Advanced Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application -

Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident

Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Transportation Systems and Analytics Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2022 (E)

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution -

Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions,

Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and

Advanced Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application -

Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident

Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 11-Year Perspective for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Solution -

Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and Advanced

Transportation Control Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Solution - Analytics Solutions,

Management Solutions and Advanced Transportation Control

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Analytics Solutions, Management Solutions and

Advanced Transportation Control Systems for the Years 2016,

2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Transportation Systems and Analytics by Application -

Traffic Incident Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Application - Traffic Incident

Management, Transit Management, Remote Sensing and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation

Systems and Analytics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Traffic Incident Management, Transit

Management, Remote Sensing and Other Applications for the Years

2016, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 192

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799837/?utm_source=GNW



