Global Telecom API Market to Reach $480.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Telecom API estimated at US$170.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$480.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SMS, MMS & RCS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$169.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IVR/Voice Store & Voice Control segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR

- The Telecom API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$53.1 Billion by the year 2027.

- Payment Segment to Record 14.8% CAGR

- In the global Payment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 15.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured)

ALE International SAS

APIFONICA

Apigee Corporation

Aspect Software, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

BICS

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortumo

Google LLC

hSenid Mobile Solutions

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infobip Ltd.

LocationSmart®

Mavenir

MessageBird

MuleSoft, LLC

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Orange S.A.

RapidAPI

Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.

Syniverse Technologies LLC

Telstra Corporation Limited

Twilio

tyntec Group Limited

Verizon Communication, Inc.

Vidyo, Inc.

Vonage





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Telecom API - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets

Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019E to 2022F

COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Mobility Initiatives Jacking Up API Market

WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

API Adoption to Aid Covid-19 Tracking

An Introduction to Telecom Application Programming Interface (API)

The Digital Revolution

The Business Potential

APIs Monetize Network Assets

Telecom API and AI

Opportunities with 5G

APIs - An Essential Element of Modern Telecom Networks: Global

Market Prospects & Outlook

Growth Drivers for Telecom APIs

Developing Countries to Empower Start-ups

Challenges for Telecom API Market

Analysis by API Type

World Telecom API Market by API Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for SMS, MMS & RCS; IVR/Voice Store &

Voice Control; Payment; Location; WEBRTC; and Other API Types

Analysis by User Type: Enterprise Developers Lead the Market

World Telecom API Market by User Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Enterprise, Partner, Internal, and

Long Tail

Regional Analysis: North America, Largest Market for Telecom APIs

World Telecom API Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Telecom API Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR:

(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, USA, Canada, Africa, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

API Development Gains Strong Ground in Telecom Sector

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Role of WebRTC Augurs Well

Rise in Demand for Voice APIs

SMS, MMS, & RCS APIs Steer Overall Growth

Internet Usage Patterns Widen the Opportunity for Telecom APIs

Expanding Mobile Internet User Base & Consumption Bodes Well

Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile

Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)

Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology

Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:

2016-2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales

(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Growing Uptake of eCommerce Enhances Opportunities

Payment APIs Set to Make Big Gains

Mobile Edge Computing Widens Use Case

Market to Gain from Growing Adoption of IoT & M2M

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Location-Based Applications Elevate the Demand Location API

Increased Relevance of IVR Improves the Prospects for IVR API

Growing Focus on Enterprise Mobility Management Augurs Well

Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises

Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the

Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT

Departments

Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work

API in the Era of Artificial Intelligence

Restricting API Misuse



