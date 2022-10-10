Global Telecom API Market to Reach $480.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom API Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799770/?utm_source=GNW
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Telecom API Market to Reach $480.6 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Telecom API estimated at US$170.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$480.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SMS, MMS & RCS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$169.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IVR/Voice Store & Voice Control segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR
- The Telecom API market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$65.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$53.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Payment Segment to Record 14.8% CAGR
- In the global Payment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 15.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Telecom API - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019E to 2022F
COVID-19 Fast-Tracks Mobility Initiatives Jacking Up API Market
WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce
API Adoption to Aid Covid-19 Tracking
An Introduction to Telecom Application Programming Interface (API)
The Digital Revolution
The Business Potential
APIs Monetize Network Assets
Telecom API and AI
Opportunities with 5G
APIs - An Essential Element of Modern Telecom Networks: Global
Market Prospects & Outlook
Growth Drivers for Telecom APIs
Developing Countries to Empower Start-ups
Challenges for Telecom API Market
Analysis by API Type
World Telecom API Market by API Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for SMS, MMS & RCS; IVR/Voice Store &
Voice Control; Payment; Location; WEBRTC; and Other API Types
Analysis by User Type: Enterprise Developers Lead the Market
World Telecom API Market by User Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Enterprise, Partner, Internal, and
Long Tail
Regional Analysis: North America, Largest Market for Telecom APIs
World Telecom API Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Global Telecom API Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR:
(Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East, USA, Canada, Africa, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
API Development Gains Strong Ground in Telecom Sector
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Role of WebRTC Augurs Well
Rise in Demand for Voice APIs
SMS, MMS, & RCS APIs Steer Overall Growth
Internet Usage Patterns Widen the Opportunity for Telecom APIs
Expanding Mobile Internet User Base & Consumption Bodes Well
Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile
Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)
Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by Technology
Smartphone Usage Trends Favor Growth
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population:
2016-2021
World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales
(in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
Growing Uptake of eCommerce Enhances Opportunities
Payment APIs Set to Make Big Gains
Mobile Edge Computing Widens Use Case
Market to Gain from Growing Adoption of IoT & M2M
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Location-Based Applications Elevate the Demand Location API
Increased Relevance of IVR Improves the Prospects for IVR API
Growing Focus on Enterprise Mobility Management Augurs Well
Key Benefits Encouraging Mobility Trend among Enterprises
Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Key Elements Targeted for Managed Mobility Deployments in the
Short-Term Ranked by Priority Attached by Enterprise IT
Departments
Global Workforce Population (2009, 2017, & 2024): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Employees by Nature of Work
API in the Era of Artificial Intelligence
Restricting API Misuse
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
